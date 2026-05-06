Good things never happen, unless good people make good things happen! The only opportunity to put down evil is upon first sight. Allowed to exist at all, means evil will take root and grow into something you never even imagined.

Unless we stop all forms of election fraud, and there are many forms, elections are not a solution to any problem. We vote because it’s not just a right, it’s a duty. Not voting isn’t a solution either. Voting is the very least anyone can do. But we will have to do much more…

It is illegal for any “non-citizen” to vote in our elections. But democrats want to prevent these laws from being enforced, by refusing to allow an audit of their voter rolls…and refusing to allow for any Voter ID to confirm voter eligibility.

Candidate Fraud

We have people seeking and holding political offices that have no legal or constitutional Right to do so. The greatest fraud in 250 years of American history is Barack Hussein Obama. He never could meet the “natural born Citizen” requirement in Article II for the office of President. But that didn’t prevent him from two disastrous presidential terms, and a 3rd as Biden’s puppeteer.

It was allowed to happen because most Americans didn’t know or didn’t care. It was also allowed to happen because there are frauds on both sides of the political aisle. Second to Obama in this regard is Republican Senator Ted Cruz, who was a natural born Canadian at birth and never naturalized to the USA. There are others, Kamala Harris, Nicki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, Marco Rubio, just to name a few related to the office of President. But there are many in Congress, State and local offices as well…

No matter how much someone likes these people, in every case, they have attempted to defraud the American voters. No good they might do in office can wipe away this fact. They remain a fraud in every case.

This must STOP! Ineligible candidates must not be allowed ballot access, because voters assume (incorrectly) that everyone on the ballot is legally eligible for the office being sought.

Mail-in Voting and Ballot Harvesting

Every election should be held on Election Day between the allotted hours established, other than legitimate “in-person early voting” options. All voting must be in-person, with verified voter eligibility confirmed for every voter, and counted only within the day of the election to prevent voting by ineligible non-citizens. Mail-in and ballot harvesting are key methods of election fraud, with no auditable means of verifying these ballots as legal.

Same-day voter registration and voting must be stopped too. There’s no means of verifying voter eligibility before allowing a person to vote in these cases. Once they register and vote, there’s no follow-up to verify whether or not that person had a legal right to vote, and their vote is counted just like any legal vote.

Every “sanctuary” city and state in the country is a HUGE problem in this regard. They are using the courts to block audits of voter rolls to protect illegal alien, non-citizens, and even dead voters who appear in these rolls, and vote in our elections, illegally.

This must be STOPPED!

Electronic Voting Machines

Like any computerized system, the machine will only do whatever it has been programmed to do. If it’s been programmed to switch votes and the election is underway, that’s what the machine will do. If it’s programmed to drop or add votes, that’s what the machine will do.

Election fraud via machine voting is common all over the globe. The same software’s used to manipulate elections in 3rd world countries, have been used in U.S. elections too.

Roughly 80% of election fraud in the USA happens via “paper ballots.” Mostly, mail-in and ballot harvesting. But the other 20% of the fraud has happened via electronic voting software’s programmed to manipulate votes in real-time as voting is taking place, or during the vote tabulation process.

It’s illegal to have these election machines connected to the internet during the election process, for what should be obvious reasons, to prevent remote programming access during the elections. But evidence exists to prove that in many cases, they have been connected to the internet, allowing remote access to the systems.

If we are going to continue using electronic voting, we have to institute better machine security and an audit trail to verify that no vote manipulation has taken place throughout the process.

Foreign Intrusions

No foreign country, government, gang or hackers have any business engaging in U.S. Elections. Yet, for several elections now, evidence of foreign intrusions into our elections exists.

This can range from direct “remote hacking” of our election systems to false media propaganda targeting candidates to manipulate public perceptions ahead of an election, and foreign money dumped into campaigns to impact the outcome of our elections.

All of these things are illegal in the USA. But they happen, again, because most people don’t know or don’t care. ACT BLUE is an enormous international money laundering operation for the Democrat Party, established by Barack Obama in 2004. It has poured more than $18.8 billion into democrat campaigns, coming from illegal international donors.

This explains why democrats like Barack Obama spent time campaigning on foreign soil. It was to gain support from foreign donors, governments, and activists.

Unverifiable

All of these methods of election fraud and others have resulted in elections which are entirely unverifiable.

Yet, the “checks and balances” in place to secure our elections have been “certifying” elections they can’t possibly verify.

Starting at the local precinct level, up to the county level, then state level, and federal level concerning federal offices, each step of the process is supposed to be “verified” before it can be “certified.”

Yet, local, county, state and even federal “checks and balances” have failed to “verify” the true integrity of election processes and results, before rubber-stamping the results by “certifying” those results.

Until such time that we can eliminate any and all means of cheating in our elections, from the local level to the federal level, we must STOP certifying elections which cannot be verified as legal and legitimate.

If you live in a “sanctuary” city or state, it’s up to you to solve that problem in your area. We can no longer afford to let your problems become a problem for the entire country.

No matter where you reside, these issues must be addressed within your local and state governments. Until then, the Federal Government should not “certify” any election results from an area where those results cannot be “verified.”

To remove election fraud, we must eliminate any benefit to election fraud. To do this, we simply need to prevent the “certification” of election results from areas where illegal voting is suspected, until those election results can be audited and verified.