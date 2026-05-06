Lex Greene

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karen Bracken's avatar
Karen Bracken
2h

For those that may not know: Lex Greene wrote legislation for the state of Tennessee to insure that only candidates eligible to run for office are on a TN ballot. Proof must be provided and during the hearing the Senate committee that killed the bill got a lesson on the meaning of natural born citizen but the puppets on the committee want fraud to continue. Probably because election fraud is how some of them got elected.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Lex Greene
mmead's avatar
mmead
6hEdited

Lex, thanks for this. This is critically important to get right. We are being infested with the "selected."

LA Mayoral Candidate, Spencer Pratt, told Joe Reagan, in his recent interview, that candidates who are members of the Democrat Socialists of America, as part of their agreement to receive help from the DSA--must sign a contract to "Co-Govern" with the DSA.

From a clip posted by Wall Street Apes on X regarding this statement:

“When you sign up with the DSA, you sign a contract to co-govern with the DSA”

“How is it legal?”

“DSA gives you an endorsement, you sign a contract with them to co-govern. So right now she's not representing her district as an American citizen, a Los Angeles. She's representing the Democrat Socialist of America.” Source: 5:47 PM · Apr 28, 2026 WallStreet Apes.

Another commented below, "This is true. When Nithya Raman won first term CD4 city council seat in my district, the DSA publicly stated they will co-govern." —Matthew Askander

Is this what we're seeing? And yeah, how is this legal?

Reply
Share
1 reply by Lex Greene
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lex Greene · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture