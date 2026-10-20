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Tim Cleavenger's avatar
Tim Cleavenger
6d

George Soros and Klaus Schwab are Nazis, and Nazis are leftists who are just a bit to the right of communists, which is why Nazis and communists don’t like one another and why communists tell the lie that the Nazis were on the right when, in fact, they were men of the left, just not as far left as the communists.

Antifa means anti-fascist. Antifa is a communist organization.

Fascists and communists have joined together and they have now joined with Islamists to form a new Axis of Evil.

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Allie Byrd's avatar
Allie Byrd
5d

Personally, I would gladly give up 3 months of uncertainty regarding the outcome of the election to be CONFIDENT that the results were unimpeachable and LEGALLY accurate.

However, as you state, if the horrors of 3 months of rioting and mayhem is their plan, it doesn’t matter if certification was conducted or concluded, because the country will be in ashes by then.

The Red-Green Alliance is DEADLY serious about destroying our nation…and they have bred such unmitigated hatred in the hearts of our children to carry out their insidious schemes willfully, that we are, even now, miles behind them. Social Media will provide the unwavering NWO influence.

The Darkness is descending on our nation with all the extraordinary malevolence of spiritual anarchy hardly understood or conceived of by most humans.

Our national existence is in REAL jeopardy.

Pray with urgency! There is only ONE power that can defeat the Enemy Evil.

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