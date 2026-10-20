It’s no secret that multiple methods of election fraud are alive and well in the USA, which is why 90% of American citizens no longer trust elections as a means to self-govern via voting. But the problem is even worse than that!

Like it or not, our government, local, state and federal, is a mere reflection of the voters. Many legal American voters now vote for their own demise in every election, especially GEN Y and some in GEN Z, and this has been going on since the Marxist college campus revolution in the 1960s, and Roe v. Wade feminism in the 1970s.

The most dangerous legal voting bloc in the USA today is the “white liberal female” voting bloc, over 81% of whom voted for Muslim-Marxist Mamdani for Mayor of New York City. An overwhelming number of White female voters who attended academia during the sexual revolution in the 60s and 70s, vote against the USA in every election too.

In addition, over 100 foreign and domestic communist, socialist and Islamic organizations determined to destroy all of western civilization, have united around the world in the common cause of overthrowing all westernized democracies and installing anti-American forms of totalitarianism.

“Totalitarianism refers to a political system where the state seeks to control nearly every aspect of public and private life. Characterized by a single-party rule often led by a dictator, totalitarian regimes rely on an official ideology that dictates the beliefs and actions of the populace. Key features include the use of a terroristic police force to eliminate dissent, monopolies on communication and violence, and extensive state control over economic activities.”

This is exactly what the DSA and today’s Democrat Party is campaigning for in 2026!

In my two previous posts, I explain why Socialism Requires a Dictatorship and how All Socialist Governments are Collapsing right now. These events were easily predictable and predicted by many over decades. Bad ideas always end badly!

The so-called “protests” that have happened in U.S. cities since 2009 are identical to those happening across Europe right now. Protests do not involve burning a country to the ground, looting stores, attacking law enforcement, threatening and even taking innocent life, or calling for the overthrow of any constitutional form of government. These are all acts of “terrorism,” not mere protests…

The same people and organizations responsible for the terror underway across Europe today, have been responsible for these same acts in the USA and they are all funded and globally organized by the same people and organizations, namely the World Economic Forum (WEF) and their corporate partners, The Soros Open Society web of organizations formed in 1993 in concert with the Clinton Administration, and Neville Roy Singham, an American-born tech tycoon who lives in Shanghai.

In the past 48 hours, the organizations involved in the terror playing out across the EU have exploded from 54 organizations to over 101 organizations. Here in the USA, the same organizations and people are gearing up for the same terror attacks on U.S. soil scheduled for November 4 through January 5, 2027.

Now, working from within the U.S. Democrat Party

These groups have devised and mobilize numerous election fraud methods, especially in the 21 “sanctuary states” currently refusing the audit and cleaning of their voter rolls, which is a Right and Duty of Federal Agencies under the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Election fraud will be rampant in these 21 states, we can count on it.

As a result, it is the Right and Duty of all legal American voters to STOP the certification of elections in these 21 states, unless and until every vote can be audited and confirmed to be lawful, free, fair, transparent and free from any form of fraud.

Because 21 states have refused to cooperate with Federal Election Law, they have left us with no choice but to stop the certification of their elections.

First things First

We must stop another theft of elections via fraud and the only way we can do that at this time is to prevent the certification of unverifiable elections.

If we do this, that’s when the global anti-west organizations will order their useful idiots into our streets.

I suspect that’s why it is being reported that National Guard Units are being deployed to all 50 states ahead of the November 3rd election day.

Only if we can prevent “the steal” will we be in a position to fight what happens next.