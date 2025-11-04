There are legitimate reasons why a legal U.S. voter may not be able to vote in-person on election day. Absentee Voting allows legal voters to vote by absentee ballot in these circumstances, under a set of strict rules and regulations. This is not unverifiable “mail-in voting” and the two should not be treated the same.

In my previous piece, No More Federal Funds for Sanctuary Cities or States, I provide a list of the 17 officially declared “sanctuary states” operating in direct violation of Federal Law and against some 300-million legal American Citizens.

It may come as no surprise that some of these same states have established 100% “mail-in” voting for all elections in their states. As of 2025, eight U.S. states and D.C. conduct all elections primarily by mail-in balloting, automatically sending ballots to all registered voters, including those not eligible to vote, or no longer living in the state. These states maintain in-person voting options at designated centers, but the default method is mail-in voting. Numerous other states are using automatic mail-in balloting as well, but not on an exclusive basis, such as Michigan, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

Oregon was the first state to adopt all “mail-in” voting in 2000. Other states that have established all “mail-in” voting are California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Utah, Vermont, Washington and the District of Columbia.

Like all states in the USA, these states are very RED once you leave the democrat controlled major population centers. But this is exactly how the democrats seize control of RED states by simply seizing control of the population centers, protecting illegal aliens and even allowing them to “vote by mail,” which is entirely unverifiable, in terms of “election integrity.”

As has been well-established now, “mail-in” voting is entirely unverifiable, as in, it’s not possible to prove that only “legal American electors” are voting in these “sanctuary” states, who is actually filling out and mailing the ballots, how many are the result of illegal “ballot harvesting” activities, or even whether or not a voter still resides in the voting district.

Because these states have chosen to be “sanctuaries” for “illegal aliens” and stand at odds with any effort to enforce Federal Immigration Laws, it should shock no one to find out that these states also believe “illegal aliens” should have the same right to vote as any legal American Elector. Yet, Federal Law says otherwise! These same states are also blocking Voter ID…

34-year old Mulsim-Marxist Mamdani appears poised to win the race for Mayor of New York City today. The question is, how many of his votes will be “legal” under our Election Laws?

Traitor to the USA John Brennen is at the epicenter of election fraud in the USA, via his Brennen Center development and deployment of “mail-in” voting in democrat strongholds, from where they steal elections, such as the massive fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election.

As long as “illegal alien sanctuaries” exist, and “mail-in” voting is allowed, our elections are “unverifiable.”

Therefore, unverifiable election procedures must be declared “unlawful” and thereby, UNCERTIFIABLE!

Otherwise, we do not and will not have reliable elections in the USA and the global Marxist Left can take control of everything…

Watch the NYC race for Mayor. If there is a high voter turnout and Mamdani is declared the winner, start the audit looking for proof of election fraud immediately.