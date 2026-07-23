I will be very brief with this one, because what I have to say about it is less important than bringing to you the hardcore facts just issued by our State Department three days ago!

This Official State Department Report is 100 pages long, very detailed and backed by hard indisputable evidence. In it, over 40 current members of government in the USA are named as “communist infiltrators” working within our government to take the USA down. It more than confirms everything I have been telling you for many years now.

The Report has been made available for the public in downloadable form. The link to the Official Report sitting on the State Department website is provided below. You can and should download the report, read it, take notes, and share it everywhere you can ahead of the 2026 mid-term elections.

The report includes decades of in-depth research and study into what has been done to the USA, from within the college lecture halls, all the way down to K thru 12 education, and the halls of our own government, local, state and federal.

HERE’S THE REPORT!

MAKE FREEDOM RING AGAIN 2026!