Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gaylord's avatar
Gaylord
1h

Wow! Right on the money. He IS hired to be our leader and no one else. We expect him to do just that! His courage is obvious and he may just bring some reluctant people along with him. I too would like to see those badly behaving judges gone. Maybe KH encouraging her followers to change what has been to what will be is in order now. Now to get those who can change things to do it instead of dragging their reluctant feet!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Lex Greene
Lynn's avatar
Lynn
2h

I definitely see your point, Lex. But, Speaker Mike and US Congress are

dragging their feet on President Trump’s legislation. That’s why Trump has to

sign so many EO’s. Senator Thune is not appointing Trump’s judges

fast enough. Why? More of Trump’s cases are determined by

rogue judges (many are foreign born). They don’t have the best

interest of our country. He’s fighting many things on his own.

How can this Judicial Judges Cartel be stopped? I just read where

Boasberg got away. A higher court dismissed his ethics complaint.

So, you see how that works. Then SCJ Roberts went and put

Boasberg on the FISA court. Where was his brains on that one?

Or was he compromised to do it? Too many variables and the

Left seems to come out most of the time on top!

Reply
Share
4 replies by Lex Greene and others
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lex Greene · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture