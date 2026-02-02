The United States is the most populous country in the Americas and the Western Hemisphere, with an estimated population of some 341 million.

Only ONE was hired to LEAD this country! The sooner we stop bullshitting each other, the sooner we can get something done here!

“As of January 1, 2025, there are 677 federal district court judgeships, 179 judgeships on the United States Court of Appeals, and 9 seats on the Supreme Court of the United States. Additionally, there are 349 bankruptcy court judgeships and 590 federal magistrate judge positions.”

Not one American Citizen ever cast a single vote for even one Federal Judge, which means, we didn’t hire them to lead anything! We didn’t hire them at all!

There are 435 House seats elected only by Citizens in each House district to represent the people in that district. We didn’t hire any of them to lead this country!

There are 100 Senate seats elected by the people from each state to represent the interests of their home state. We didn’t elect any of them to lead this country either!

On November 5, 2024, 77,302,416 Americans elected just ONE person to lead this country for the next four years, Donald J. Trump, no one else!

Out of 3,112 counties in the USA, 90% of them voted for Trump in 2024, to lead this country for the next four years. Only 10% of the counties in the USA voted for someone else.

Here’s what all of this means!

Only one man out of a population of some 341 million citizens and residents was chosen to lead the USA between January 20, 2025, and January 20, 2029. That man is you, Donald J. Trump.

No one else in the USA was hired by the American people to lead. We hired you Mr. President, to LEAD…

Not to negotiate with anti-American nuts, or dance with the Devil, or go-along to get-along with anyone who has no interest in ever getting along with you, or us! We didn’t hire you to play 5D chess or appease enemies of the USA, who would rather kill you than talk to you!

WE HIRED YOU TO LEAD - SO…LEAD!

The U.S. Constitution is either the Supreme Law of this Land, or it isn’t. The Constitution and Bill of Rights mean exactly what they say, or they mean nothing at all. Which is it?

Judges are not the supreme law of this land. In fact, the Constitution doesn’t grant the courts any lawmaking powers at all. Article III doesn’t grant any judges a “lifetime” job. It says they can stay only “during good behavior.” Those who demonstrate “bad behavior” have no Right to the job!

Only Congress has the sole power to make laws, and only so long as the laws they make are in accordance with the Constitution and not repugnant to the Constitution.

The news media isn’t hired to run this country, and neither are any of the insane loud mouth terminal malcontents, who wouldn’t like you no matter what you did for them.

You were hired to LEAD… so damn it…LEAD!

The swamp isn’t going to drain itself and of course the swamp is going to fight back. Swamp creatures don’t want the swamp drained.

You can’t afford to care about them, and neither can we! Trust me, they don’t care about you or about any of us who support you… So, they can kiss my ass…or yours…

As for your Cabinet Members

None of them were hired by us either, they were hired by you! They were not hired to lead, they were hired to follow your orders. If they aren’t following your orders, fire them and hire someone else who will…

The buck stops with you, Mr. President

If your administration fails to do what we hired you to do, it’s your fault! You hired them and let our agenda to Make America Great Again, to be derailed by known enemies of the USA.

We hired you to prevent that from happening! We didn’t hire anyone else to do this job because we believed that only YOU can do this job…

If you don’t, then we will have to…

We can see that you are trying, and that you are growing exhausted. But it’s the constant battles with people who shouldn’t matter at all, that is causing delays on our mission, as well as your exhaustion.

STOP TRYING TO NEGOTIATE! We didn’t hire you to negotiate.

We hired you to LEAD…so, LEAD… and everyone else, be damned!



