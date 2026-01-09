Back on December 5, 2025, I published a report on the Democrat Party and their “scorched earth” strategy for finishing off the USA. Since then, we have witnessed the rise of socialist and terrorist activities ramping up ahead of the 2026 election cycle, right on schedule. It’s going to get worse!

Today’s Democrat Party supports every evil on earth and every evildoer in our country and around the globe. Backed by global socialist countries, organizations and NGOs, the Democrat Party has painted itself into a corner. Today, all decent Americans see it as an entirely anti-American organization determined to seize political power everywhere, or “scorch the USA” and burn it to the ground if they can’t.

Just hours after I published NOTICE: To All Democrats on January 7, “ICE Watch” domestic terrorists in Minneapolis organized and launched to obstruct justice and confront Federal Law Enforcement Agents to impede the enforcement of U.S. Law. The ill-advised unlawful effort resulted in the death of one of the movements “leaders,” Renee Nicole Good.

Here are the important facts…

· ICE Agents are the legal Federal Law Enforcement agency charged with the duty of enforcing U.S. Immigration and Customs Laws. These laws have Federal Supremacy over all state and local laws under the U.S. Constitution.

· Any effort to impede Law Enforcement is itself a crime, its obstruction of justice at the very least, and if those efforts include property damage, violence, aiding or abetting those in our country illegally, and attempting to thwart the law, these actors put themselves at odds with the law and in harm’s way.

· It isn’t an “organic” citizen movement. It’s a well-funded, organized, mobilized, incited and ignited move towards “scorched earth anarchy” for the purpose of propping up a failing Democrat Party.

· The death of Renee Nicole Good was easily avoidable. The Democrat Party put her (and thousands of others) in harm’s way and instead of following directives from Law Enforcement, she secured her own fate by acting out against Law Enforcement.

Minnesota Democrat Officials are responsible for putting foolish citizens like Good in harm’s way. Even after her death, the Minneapolis Mayor doubled down, inciting further unrest and insurrection against the Rule of Law, resulting in thousands more in harm’s way.

January 6, 2021, was NOT an “insurrection.” It was a political rally…and American voters had every right to be on the property they pay for, and challenge what has now been confirmed to be a “fraudulent election” in 2020.

However, every effort to rise up against legitimate law enforcement and constitutional authority is the very definition of “insurrection,” and it’s the Democrat Party that has been inciting it for many years now, especially since Barack Hussein Obama 2009.

“Insurrection under U.S. law is defined by 18 U.S.C. § 2383, which criminalizes inciting, setting foot, assisting, or engaging in any rebellion or insurrection against the authority of the United States or its laws, or providing aid or comfort to such efforts.”

Everything the political left has been doing in the USA, establishing criminal sanctuaries, ANTIFA, BLM, ICE Watch, pro-Hamas demonstrations and aiding and abetting those in our country “illegally,” is a form of “insurrection” and “sedition and subversive activities” which fall under U.S. Treason Laws as well.

Ignorance of the Law is not a defense for criminal activities…

It doesn’t matter that these dumbed-down misfits don’t know that what they are doing is illegal and constitutes a crime on their part.

But they wouldn’t be in the streets committing these seditious crimes if the desperate for power Democrat Party, now Americas Socialist Party, were not funding, organizing and inciting and directing these anti-American activities.

NOTE to Trump and All Americans

If this is not stopped dead in its tracks soon, this situation is going to spin out of control! The Democrat Party will make certain that it does. Democrats have conned young Americans into harm’s way…

Three things must be done to prevent this situation from spinning out of control and if the Trump Administration does not do these three things immediately, our nation will very soon be at war within…

1. All “sanctuary” cities, counties and states must be declared unlawful “subversive areas” warring against the United States and U.S. Law. Trump must shut down their sanctuary status and arrest the politicians who established and operate these areas in a direct threat to true legal democracy, used to overthrow our Constitutional Republic using people in our country illegally and mindless young Americans to do it.

2. Shut down all anti-American NGOs, arresting their leaders for acts of sedition and subversion, and seizing all assets on behalf of legal American citizens.

3. Declare all “mail-in voting” and “ballot harvesting” illegal in Federal Elections and establish that election results from “sanctuary areas” of the country which refuse to or cannot prove that only “legal American eligible electors” are voting in their elections, shall not be “certified” and counted in any future elections. Unverifiable elections are not certifiable elections!

The Democrat Party has literally destroyed itself in the USA. It is no longer an “American” political party. As a result, without the ability to cheat in elections, they cannot win elections.

This is why the Democrat Party is going “scorched earth” now. This is why they have built Obama’s “citizen army” to rise up against the Constitutional Republic, legitimate Federal Law and all law enforcement efforts.

Democrats have created anti-American cities across the country, called “sanctuary cities,” and conned young people into taking up the front lines in the Democrat Party war on the USA.

The Democrat Party has been at war with the USA for decades, but accelerated by the Clinton, Obama and Biden regimes.

If the Trump Administration does not take swift action as I suggest above, this situation is going to rapidly deteriorate, and Making America Great Again will become nearly impossible.

When a State Governor openly states they are calling up their National Guard units to confront lawful Federal Authority, it is a “declaration of war” against the United States and every law-abiding legal American citizen.

That’s exactly what Minnesota Governor Tim Walz just did!

This has to be stopped at the TOP… there is no other way to stop it! If you want the street actors out of the streets, cut off all funding to those efforts and hold the politicians putting them in the streets fully accountable.

Because Democrats have spent years creating lawlessness across the country, every effort to enforce our laws will be met with resistance and labeled illegal by these illegal actors. Enough is enough!