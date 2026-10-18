Americans who think they want something between socialism and communism had best learn more about both, before they vote for their democratic-socialist-dictatorship.

Both socialist and communist concepts are taken directly from The Communist Manifesto by Karl Marx and Frederick Engles. These two political concepts are almost entirely the same thing, even though modern Marxists in the USA fail to see the truth and deny reality.

There are only two distinctions between these two concepts…which are otherwise, the same thing.

Communism is usually instituted and enforced by brute military force, whereas Socialism is usually instituted by democratic process, the votes of “the proletariat,” essentially “wage earners.” Communism seizes total ownership over all property and individual rights of the people, while Socialism seizes ownership over some industries, and the power to control others, including all means of production and private businesses.

In both cases, a “dictatorship” is needed to establish and enforce power over the people by government, to accomplish the following things…As only a true “dictatorship” holds this kind of power!

In order to “take from some” and “give to others,” government must be granted the power to do so.

When granted that kind of power, they are no longer representing “the people,” they are representing one group of people, at the expense and enslavement of the other.

In this circumstance, government becomes a “dictatorship,” empowered to decide who has “too much” and “too little,” and steal from some Citizens in order to buy favor with other Citizens.

Fortunately, the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights prohibit any such form of government, even if a majority of American voters become foolish enough to vote for it.

November 3rd, 2026, will tell us everything we need to know about the true State of our Union. Will the people elect to defend and support our Constitutional Republic, or vote for an entirely different form of government, one doomed to failure, and prohibited by the Charters of Freedom and Liberty?

This is at the heart of the 2026 elections, and the outcome will take our country in just one of these two very different directions.

No matter which way these elections turn out only days from now, we are headed into very difficult and treacherous times as a nation. As I write, the same groups that have burned U.S. cities before, are currently burning France, Italy, the UK and numerous other westernized nations. ANTIFA is a global operation…

ANTIFA is “Obama’s Citizen Army” and they operate in all western nations today. They are made up of communists, socialists and Islamic jihadists. They are supported by college age useful idiots, once referred to as a “Fifth Column.”

fifth column

noun

a group of persons inside the battle lines of a territory engaged in a conflict, who secretly sympathize with the enemy, and who engage in espionage or sabotage; -- sometimes also referred to as a trojan horse. Hence, any faction of persons within a group who secretly sympathize with an enemy, especially those who engage in activities harmful to the nation; an enemy in one’s midst; a group of traitors.

The enemy is within the gates now.

No matter the outcome of these elections, the enemy will not retreat or walk away without a fight. What we see happening in the EU nations and the UK today, will be in American streets very soon.

Americans cannot retreat either, or we will surrender our country and the future of freedom and liberty.

Win the elections first…then deal with what comes next!