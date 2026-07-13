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Lynn's avatar
Lynn
6h

If Socialism is Unconstitutional, why is it even allowed to

take place in the USA?

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Monique's avatar
Monique
6h

In my opinion, “capitalism out of control” has been the boogie man. Fraud. Not caring about others lives. And people make money. Sure this could stem from Communism as well. I’m still putting it out there, however. Remember when there was an automobile company, who said nothing regarding a serious defect, and people were killed. The manufacturer chose to not tell the public, because it would be less money to pay lawsuits. That company is still in business today. How about companies, which sell more harm than good, should they be financially be thriving on ignorance? Can an honest, aware conscious person make bookoo bucks without selling out, or taking advantage of consumers for their profit margin? It’s extremely difficult.

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