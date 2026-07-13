Unfortunately, our younger generations have been sold a laundry list of lies about how great socialism and communism are, and how evil and unfair capitalism is. They don’t know that capitalism is simply “individual economic freedom” that allows anyone to determine their own financial condition in life. They don’t know that socialism is based upon the same principles as communism and will end the same way, under tyranny and poverty for all.

But in the USA, socialism isn’t even legally allowed under our Charters of Freedom.

Instituting socialism requires our government to strip all members of society of their Rights, their freedom, their individual liberty, justice and private belongings, in order to buy political favor from those using a “democratic process” to rule over, and steal from others.

In order to institute socialism in the USA, you have to violate The Declaration of Independence, The U.S. Constitution and The Bill of Rights.

In the USA, just one thing grants the Federal Government any power at all, or even a right to exist, the U.S. Constitution. If we eliminate that document, then government has no right to exist at all. The U.S. Constitution is a contract between legal American Citizens and the Federal government, under specific terms and conditions.

When government stands in direct violation of the Constitution, as in the case of trying to establish socialism in America, the compact between the American Citizens and their government has been breached by the government. Once the compact has been breached, the agreement is severed, terminated, and no party to the compact is obligated to the terms or conditions of the agreement anymore.

It doesn’t matter how many foolish young voters think they want an unconstitutional system that has failed everywhere on earth it has ever been attempted.

Throughout modern history, voluntary socialism has turned into communism by force, until the country is bankrupt, no longer able to feed its people, and eventually, the people rise up to overthrow socialism and communism to survive. This is happening all over the globe today.

Most intelligent and well-informed people are able to learn from the mistakes others have made in the past, without having to make the same mistakes themselves and pay the same price for those mistakes.

But people who have not lived long enough to possess knowledge or wisdom, can still be easily conned by pie-in-the-sky false promises that fail to even pass the test of common sense and simple logic.

Even if the USA arrives at a moment in history when the fools are able to outvote those who know better, overthrowing the Charters of Freedom in order to install any form of socialism or communism, is a terminal breach of the compact that has stood for some 250 years.

The U.S. Federal Government Exists for Only This Purpose

in Order to form a more perfect Union,

establish Justice,

insure domestic Tranquility,

provide for the common defense,

promote the general (not individual) Welfare,

and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity

The Declaration of Independence established…

“to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God entitle them;” “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.--That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed;” “That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.”

The Bill of Rights Prevents Socialists and Communists from achieving their Ambitions in the USA.

So, if or when the American electorate reaches a moment in history when socialists, communists or Islamists become a voting majority in the USA, thanks in large part to the dumbing-down of American education and the mass illegal foreign invasion, protected by leftist crime sanctuaries involved in election fraud, the government at that moment, will cease to have any right to exist at all.

The government will stand in breach of the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights, and the Declaration provides the remedy.

Now, before this day arrives, the American people have the power and the duty to use all peaceful means to “alter” the course of history, before “abolishing” the government altogether, to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness, becomes the only option left.

The 2026 Mid-Term Elections Offers that Opportunity

Americans have an opportunity to reject all anti-American ideas, candidates and voters come November. We have the opportunity to put down the anti-American revolution underway, peacefully.

Before anyone should even discuss the last resort option, we should all commit ourselves to exhausting every peaceful option first.

This is not the time for petty political divisions or 3rd party fantasies.

United, we can prevail. But divided, we will doom ourselves to the last resort.

Socialism, Communism and Sharia are all unconstitutional in the USA. This fact and the will to stomp it out this November is all we need!







