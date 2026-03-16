In 1919, the Communist Party USA was established. When Americans wouldn’t buy into communism, the Socialist Party USA was established in 1973. When both failed to capture the hearts and minds of Americans who were raised to oppose all totalitarian forms of dictatorship, members from each group formed the Democratic Socialists of America, (DSAUSA). In 2026, almost no Americans know any of this history!

Bottom line, it turns out Senator Joe McCarthy was right. There was indeed a growing creeping communist movement in the USA, and it has greatly advanced since then, as a result of democrats destroying McCarthy. Today, we have whole young generations voting, rioting, and working to turn the USA into a socialist form of government, in direct violation of the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights.

They simply don’t know that socialism is merely a self-imposed version of communism, advanced via democratic process.

Both systems have the exact same outcome. One is instituted via elections (DSAUSA) Marxism, and the other is instituted by force, Stalinism, Maoism, Leninism, and even Islamic Law. But both end up in the same place, an all-powerful tyrannical government in charge of every aspect of human life, and no freedom, liberty or justice for any of the governed.

“Communism has been associated with the deaths of approximately 100 million people in the 20th century, according to estimates from sources like the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation and the Black Book of Communism. These figures include victims of famine, forced labor, executions, deportations, and political purges across multiple regimes.”

If you study what forms of government murdered the most innocent citizens, you will find that both communism and socialism list over 100 million citizens murdered by their governments. That’s because both are the same thing, arrived at different ways.

McCarthy wasn’t the only person who was right a long time ago now. Russian dictator Nikita Khrushchev was also right.

Dear young American voters indoctrinated by government run education post 1960s!

“You Americans are so gullible. No, you won’t accept communism outright, but we’ll keep feeding you small doses of socialism until you’ll finally wake up and find you already have communism. We won’t have to fight you. We’ll so weaken your economy until you’ll fall like overripe fruit into our hands.” Nikita Khrushchev

As communist, socialist and Islamic dictatorships are collapsing around the globe, with citizens who have had enough of living under boot, rising up everywhere to overthrow their leftist governments from Iran to Cuba to Canada and the EU, American kids are running in the opposite direction, unaware of the hell they are voting this country into.

A reported 85% of young female voters allegedly voted for Muslim-Marxist Mamdani in New York City and already, Mamdani is turning NYC into the Muslim-Marxist mecca of the United States. Even leftist idiots like Dirty Grandpa Robert De Niro are trying to flee NYC due to Mamdani’s efforts to tax all New Yorkers into poverty. His TDS is already coming at a very high price!

“Robert De Niro expressed frustration over New York City’s proposed 4% public wealth tax on individuals worth more than $10 million, calling it unfair.”

Apparently, young voters, especially female voters, have no clue how Muslim’s and Marxists treat women in the real world. Under Sharia Law, if a woman is raped, which is quite common in Muslim populations, the woman is the guilty party and will be put to death.

The point is this, those who know nothing of history, are doomed to learn the hard way, by history repeating…

In the USA, the people fighting for Constitutional freedom, liberty and justice are on the MAGA political Right. Everyone fighting against Making America Great Again is fighting against the Foundations of Freedom.

As I told my kids while they were growing up, smart people learn from their mistakes. But really intelligent people learn from everyone else’s mistakes. They don’t have to learn the hard way!

Some of these kids cannot be saved. Not only were they raised under a blanket of public lies, but they were also told to reject everything to the contrary without consideration. They cannot be taught, as a result.

But the rest of us don’t have to let them take us all down with them.

So long as evil people exist, good people will have to do something about it. It’s time to stop talking and start doing!