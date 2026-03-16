Lex Greene

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Patriot Historian 76's avatar
Patriot Historian 76
8h

So somebody please explain why this farce is still perpetrated. They can put as many fancy names on it as they please, it is still Communism and Communism still kills people.

Great post Lex, right to the point.

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