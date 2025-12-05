Discussion about this post

Allie Byrd
1h

Lex wrote: “Democrats will attack on every front, from the economy to the stock market, the U.S. dollar, food supply, infrastructure, peace and tranquility, safety and security, national sovereignty, faith, racial divides, false propaganda, more assassination attempts, lawfare, impeachments, you name it, they will use it.”

He is absolutely right on target. BOOM!

I defy anyone to tell me this nation and her inhabitants are not in a cold civil war, and the REAL damage is just starting.

In Scripture we are warned, “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.” Ephesians 6:12

Focus on the REAL enemy: deception at the supremely highest levels.

“And then shall that Wicked be revealed…Even him, whose coming is after the working of Satan with all power and signs and lying wonders,  And with all deceivableness of unrighteousness in them that perish; because they received not the love of the truth, that they might be saved. And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie: That they all might be damned who believed not the truth, but had pleasure in unrighteousness.” (2Thess 2:8-12)

Not to get on a soap box here, but I think it is good advice and a clear warning. Get right with the Truth, and the sooner the better.

