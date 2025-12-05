Democracy has failed the most undemocratic organization in America, because all of their lies and failed insurrections have blown back in their faces.

Finally, American black voters are coming to the realization that it was Republican Abe Lincoln who freed the slaves, Republican legislators who fought for their freedom in the 13th Amendment, their legal citizenship in the 14th Amendment and their voting rights in the 15th Amendment. That it was Republicans who passed the Civil Rights acts, all of it openly opposed by democrats, whose biggest claim to fame is forming the KKK…

Two fraudulent efforts to impeach Trump on false claims failed. Numerous lawfare efforts to falsely accuse Trump of criminal acts failed. A long string of democrat activist court opinions are consistently overturned by the superior courts, with several warnings from the U.S. Supreme Court to stop trying to overthrow a duly elected President with unlawful court rulings.

Two attempts to assassinate Trump have failed. Decades of education system indoctrination of our children is falling apart as young people start to see the damage done by left-wing insanity.

Illegal invaders are being rounded up and deported, the folks democrats thought would carry their failed party into the future, since Americans won’t vote for them anymore.

Decades old broken promises democrats never intended to keep, are now shining like a bright light for all to see. Democrats from D.C. to Hollywood are now trapped in the Epstein Pedo ring, including Bill and Hillary Clinton.

The leftist media is in full collapse as viewers tune out and turn to citizen journalism to find the truth no news outlet will tell them. No sane person ever believed that ANTIFA and BLM were organic grassroots operations fighting against an alleged “fascism” that only exists in the totalitarian Democrat Party today. Now a growing number of their mindless minions don’t believe it either!

Face it…America’s Democrat Party is finished!

Buying votes with socialist promises of free stuff is their last gasp, before democrats move into their final phase of demise, scorched earth!

Their plot to take over America the same way they were able to take over several states by simply using fraud to seize control of major cities, only works in democrat criminal sanctuaries, nowhere else.

That’s why we see democrats inciting riots, violence, assassination attempts, even open calls to divide our Military and incite a military led coup d’état because everything else they have tried didn’t only fail, it turned many of their own voters against them.

The Democrat Party left real democrats behind years ago, as they rushed towards the anti-American left cliff of socialism, even conning their sycophants into openly supporting known terrorists and illegal invaders.

They literally destroyed both men and women in their party, to the point neither even knows which they are anymore. They even prevented the birth of millions of prospective political supporters for the future, by fighting for abortion at their own eventual demise.

Scorched Earth is the only tool they have left!

It’s a war term, used to describe the moment when the losing side decides to burn everything to the ground, because if they can’t have it, they won’t let anyone else have it.

This is where we are now… The Democrat Party has only one play left in their sick and disgusting political playbook. Burn it all to the ground! If the global Marxists can’t have America, they don’t want to let American patriots have it either.

As a result, things are going to get worse before they can get better. All of Trump’s efforts to “Make America Great Again” will have to endure and survive the scorched earth Democrats are about to unleash on the USA.

Democrats will attack on every front, from the economy to the stock market, the U.S. dollar, food supply, infrastructure, peace and tranquility, safety and security, national sovereignty, faith, racial divides, false propaganda, more assassination attempts, lawfare, impeachments, you name it, they will use it.

They are out of options! Scorched earth is their last remaining option, and they have proven over and over again that there is no limit to what they are willing to do to either regain power or prevent anyone else from having it.

Remember that I warned you here today…what I see coming, and it’s coming fast now.

All Trump can do at this point is arrest and prosecute everyone involved before they can torch the whole country. The rest will be up to us, the true American Citizens who will do whatever it takes to prevent this evil from devouring our country.

May God Be With Us During this Time of Unparalleled Evil!