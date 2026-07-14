Well, according to the U.S. Constitution, the U.S. Federal Government exists for only six specific purposes…

The U.S. Federal Government Exists for Only This Purpose

in Order to form a more perfect Union. Since 2016, Trump has done a very good job of creating a more perfect union of Citizens, referred to as MAGA. In 2016, he unified 62,984,828 voters, 74,223,975 in 2020, and 77,302,580 in 2024. This is better than any President in American history. establish Justice. No President in recent history has done more to “establish Justice” by working hard to enforce all of our laws, which is the only way to “establish Justice.” But the leftist prosecutors and courts have made this task very difficult. insure domestic Tranquility. Again, Trump’s track record of reducing crime, even in some crime “sanctuaries,” is solid. D.C. itself is currently safer than it has been in decades. With the exception of leftist crime sanctuaries, Trump has been successful in his efforts to insure domestic tranquility. Unfortunately, democrats have been organizing, funding and inciting domestic violence, arson and looting in all “blue” cities for years now. provide for the common defense. Trump’s reform of the U.S. Military and National Intelligence Agencies is on the right track. But “deep state actors” embedded by the Clinton’s, Obama’s and Biden’s continues to need a more complete house cleaning in order to achieve this mandate. promote the general (not individual) Welfare. The MAGA movement that hired Trump is determined to improve the lives of every legal American Citizen. But this means our tax dollars cannot be wasted on non-citizens who are not entitled to any “free stuff” from taxpayers. Trump is focused on the “general welfare” of all legal American Citizens, not the citizens of the world. and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity. This is where Trump makes his strongest showing. Securing and preserving “The Blessings of Liberty” is actually the most important job for any member of government in the USA. In order to protect and preserve this for all legal American Citizens, all foreigners and criminals in our country illegally must be brought to Justice. Our laws must be enforced, or there is no way for our government to provide the six things that are the sole purpose for its existence.

Those who might disagree with my assessment here, can easily research and confirm that the facts will support my assessment, not that I expect the terminal malcontents to ever do their homework, much less admit when they have been wrong.

Can we do better?

America can always do better, but as the American people go, so goes the nation. The only way it can do better is to do more to uphold, enforce and execute the six purposes of the government. It will never do better any other way…

Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness! That’s what it’s all about! Nothing more, nothing less!

It’s not governments job to take care of our individual wants and needs. It’s governments job to stay out of our way, so that we can do that ourselves!

OUR GOVERNMENT HAS NO OTHER LEGITIMATE PURPOSE!