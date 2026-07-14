Lex Greene

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Betty Dunkel's avatar
Betty Dunkel
4h

These six things are exactly what the DSA,etal are trying so hard to replace.

This article needs to be shared widely.

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Karen Bracken's avatar
Karen Bracken
3h

While I may agree he has fulfilled the federal government’s purpose; this administration like most in my lifetime have violated the US Constitution repeatedly and stepped way outside the powers delegated to the federal government by the states and the people of the states as stated in Art. 1 Sec. 8 of the US Constitution. Achieving their PURPOSE by violating the US Constitution is not quite what our founders had in mind nor the states/people that approved and supported our founding documents.

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