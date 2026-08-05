Muhammad (c. 570 – 8 June 632) was an Arab religious, political, and military leader who founded Islam and is revered by Muslims as the final prophet of God. He started what has since become the most tyrannical, violent, destructive and deadly cult ever know to the world, which today represents 25% of the global population.

As of today, five members of the U.S. House of Representatives have taken their oath of office on the Quran.

1. Keith Ellison (D) Minnesota. Today, he is the Attorney General for the State of Minnesota.

2. Andre Carson (D) Indiana

3. Ilhan Omar (D) Minnesota

4. Rashida Tlaib (D) Michigan

5. Lateefah Simon (D) California

(So far, no member of the U.S. Senate has been sworn in with their hand on the Quran.)

1400 years of history, from all parts of the world, has only served to confirm the fact that Islam is a militant political system masquerading as a “peaceful religion,” designed to conquer free people in free societies until the entire global population is forced to live under Sharia Law.

There’s no need to guess. The Quran says so, Muhammad said so, the Imam’s say so and their followers scream it in our streets daily. They are not here to assimilate into our free society. They are here to conquer it, plain and simple.

Clearly, here in the USA they are working in concert with communists, socialists and violent criminals, from inside the Democrat Party, to overthrow our country from within the halls of government.

“At least 38 Muslim candidates won their primary elections nationwide in 2026, with notable victories including Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan and Zohran Mamdani in New York City. According to CAIR, there were at least 76 Muslim candidates running across the country, marking a record level of participation and success.”

Contrary to modern leftist propaganda, all religions are not equal or welcome in the USA. Only truly peaceful religions that share our Founding principles and values, and provide no threat to our Foundations of Freedom, are welcome here.

Just as communism and socialism are “unconstitutional” in the USA, so is Sharia Law and the tenets of Islam.

Americans can no longer afford to keep their heads in the sand, pretending as if this threat to our country is imaginary or manageable. The proof is not only all around the globe, everywhere Islam has invaded, it’s in our own streets and the halls of government now, with more on the way!

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) is so proud of the progress they have made in the USA that they issued this report to celebrate the 235 Muslim Government Officials elected at the local, state and federal levels.

They are not coming; they are already here!

The questions are…what has to happen before we are forced to do something about it, and what will we do when that moment arrives? Or, what can we do to make sure that moment never arrives?

I’m open to suggestions!

“The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has issued multiple National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletins warning that the threat of Iranian sleeper cells operating within the United States has reached historically high levels.”

The clock is ticking…