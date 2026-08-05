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LT Robert Powell's avatar
LT Robert Powell
3h

Good Day - As an old analyst Mil. & Civ. I send this to you as for your possible use. This magnificent video done by in my words the preeminent Jag and intellect on the complete invalidity of ISLAM being within the borders at all in any fashion. First the link - Will not allow - and then her site for more. She like me is rather senior and not active. The video was done in 2017.

Her site is: Publius Huldah Blog all one word. The link is there, or I have a tiny free substack I will post on. Be well and apologies for need to be a free entity.

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Lex Greene
18m

BTW, four of those House members are up for reelection!!!! 😳

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