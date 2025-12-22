If you’ve noticed, the LEFT has been using AI and CGI to doctor photos of Trump at legitimate events unrelated to any Epstein crimes to create the false public perception that Trump is at the center of the Epstein crimes.

You will also notice that leftists totally ignore and cover up Bill Clinton’s actual involvement in the Epstein crimes, as if that very real evidence doesn’t even exist. They ignore all evidence against Clinton and numerous other democrats in the Epstein files, and focus only on Trump, using fake or misleading pictures to target Trump.

This is why Trump referred to the Epstein files as a “democrat party hoax,” akin to the Russian Collusion hoax. It isn’t that there are no real crimes, no real victims or no real perpetrators, it’s that democrat deep-stater’s have been busy doctoring files and creating fake pictures.

To date, numerous victims have named Bill Clinton and numerous others as perpetrators of the crimes. No one has officially named Trump under oath. In fact, numerous victims have testified under oath that Trump was never involved, including Ghislaine Maxwell. Numerous victims have been interviewed and asked if trump was ever involved, and 100% of the victims answered no…

Sadly, the tactic of the left to “get Trump” includes running cover for Bill Clinton and others, projecting those crimes on Trump. Many of them know better, while others are mere parrots of their leftist political heroes.

Sooner or later, the real truth must come out, and the real perpetrators must be held fully accountable, not only for their actions in Epstein crimes, but also for their cover up and misdirection aimed at destroying innocent people.

I voted for Trump three times…but that isn’t why I’m exposing this garbage. I’m exposing it because ONLY THE TRUTH CAN SET US FREE and deliver the justice that over 1200 victims deserve!