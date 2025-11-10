Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Truth Matters's avatar
Truth Matters
Nov 11

Great substack again weaving the Biblical principles where they belong in all discussions of our government…

The best goal for older voters to help America as you stated…

But for all older voters, we must work together to expose all voters to the light and truth while we still have an opportunity to do it.

How hard is it to spread this substack far and wide?

Lex has done all the work of exposing light and truth…

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Lex Greene
Delmer Eldred's avatar
Delmer Eldred
6d

Very well said. Lex, somehow, how some way, your work needs to be in The Federalist, The New American, or Epoch Times.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Lex Greene
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lex Greene
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture