Contrary to common belief these days, and even a desire by some who are themselves immoral and unethical, there’s no such thing as “separation of church and state” anywhere in our Founding Documents or Laws. People believe there is, only because they once heard someone say it and never bothered to go find out for themselves… The only separation is government has no power over the church! Not that morals and ethics have no place in government.

The simple fact is…a lack of morals and ethics in government guarantees an immoral and unethical government. Darkness is merely the absence of light. Evil is merely the absence of good.

Mere mortals are not to be trusted, much less worshiped!

The worst of all are those in the political arena, to include all political positions, all partisan political appointees on the bench or elsewhere, and all who make their living on the backs of the taxpayers. That’s why our Founders never entrusted ultimate power to the arena of politics…instead, placing all political power in the hands of the people.

Our country was not born upon any manmade laws, but rather upon God’s universal laws of Freedom, Liberty, and Justice, The Laws of Nature.

But today, millions of Americans are no better than their corrupt politicians. In fact, corrupt politicians could not exist if not for corrupt voters! This is why the Founders rejected a “democracy” via “mob rule,” and instead created a “Constitutional Representative Republic.”

Ever since Eve in the Garden, all humans are subject to the seven deadly sins.

1. Pride

2. Greed

3. Lust

4. Envy

5. Gluttony

6. Wrath

7. Sloth

These are the things that drive humans to self-destruction. Money is not “the root of all evil,” … “The Love of Money” is, driven by the Seven Deadly Sins.

The lie known as “Separation of Church and State” is a misrepresentation of Thomas Jefferson’s letter to the Danbury Baptists. But to properly understand Jefferson’s letter to the Danbury Baptists, you first have to understand the question the Baptists asked of Jefferson. Why would the same Founders who stated, “what they created was only suited for a moral people,” then suggest there should be no moral or ethical standards in government?

Just as we are left with darkness by simply removing light, and evil by simply removing good, when we remove morally sound ethics from government, corrupt government is all that will exist. And, so it is today…

What Charlie Kirk was doing was putting a moral foundation and concern for ethical behaviors back at the center of political engagement for young voters concerned about their future in a country clearly occupied by evil. That’s why Charlie is no longer with us today… Charlie was a threat to every corrupt politician and judge in the USA.

Hopefully, Turning Point USA will successfully carry on that mission!

But for all older voters, we must work together to expose all voters to the light and truth while we still have an opportunity to do it.

A government untethered from morals and ethics is a government no one should trust! This explains the record low approval ratings of everyone in government today.

Before anyone focuses on Right or Left, everyone needs to focus on basic Right and Wrong first. Without this, without light, without good, this country will be fit for no one!

The Absence of God will always result in the Absence of Good!

The USA is built upon the Corner Stone of The Laws of Nature and Nature’s God! Prove me wrong!

Like it or not, believe it or not, that’s a fact!