Senate Leader John Thune responds to calls

American citizens have been calling Thune’s D.C. office demanding he find a way to pass the Save Act. The bill, intended to make sure that only legal American citizens vote in our elections, became necessary after democrats flooded the USA with millions of illegal aliens, established “sanctuaries” for illegal activities, allow non-citizens to vote and try to obstruct Federal Law Enforcement from enforcing our laws.

The bill actually needs a couple amendments before passing. But it’s a step in the right direction for all legal American electors.

Above is Thune’s response to callers on the matter…