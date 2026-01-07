This is Part 5 of a 5 Part Series on Saving the USA. Make sure you read Parts 1-4 as each part exposes numerous truths and facts about what went wrong, so that everyone understands what we can do about it. All solutions will require COORDINATED ACTION from the People. Just as “Faith without works is Dead,” solutions without action are dead as well. We can’t win the battle for freedom until we begin and finish the battle for freedom.

Making America Great Again

This is something no politician, judge, scholar or body of government can do. This is something that only the American people can do. But before we can do this, there’s something else we will have to do first…

Making Americans Great Again

Not every person is well-suited for freedom. Freedom can be a tool for good in the right hands, or a weapon for evil in the wrong hands. Freedom is “self-governance.” But not everyone holds the personal moral foundations for freedom, the ability to properly self-govern.

“Historically, thinkers like Benjamin Franklin asserted that “Only a virtuous people are capable of freedom,” emphasizing that self-governance and liberty depend on a populace grounded in virtue. Similarly, George Washington stated that “Human rights can only be assured among a virtuous people,” and John Adams warned that “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate for the government of any other”. These views suggest that without a moral foundation, the institutions of freedom cannot endure.”

In order to destroy freedom for any society, you have to break down and destroy the foundations of that freedom, the ability of society to self-govern via self-imposed moral and virtuous standards. You have to flood society with evil, immoral and unethical standards until society is unable to govern itself. This is exactly what has been done all over the world, and all across the USA. Earth isn’t heaven, it’s Satan’s playground!

There is no making America great again, unless we make Americans great again!

The Proof is Everywhere!

You can’t leave your home, go to the store, turn on the TV, or open up any social media platform without seeing evil everywhere you look. It isn’t just politicians who are corrupt, millions of voters are too! In fact, corrupt politicians only exist as a direct result of corrupt voters…

Making Americans great again requires only a few steps…

1. Accept the reality that freedom does not come from man or government, it’s endowed by our Creator, inalienable in nature. Grow closer with our Creator for the battle ahead. Become someone well-suited for freedom!

2. Accept the reality that the only people who have ever been “free” on earth, are those who are willing to give everything for the cause of freedom.

3. Accept the reality that our Constitutional Republic is not a system of government power over the people, but instead the people’s power over their government.

4. Accept the reality that if someone is incapable of governing themselves, they are ill-suited for governing anyone else.

5. Accept the reality that without action, there are no solutions, and accept a personal responsibility to make good things happen, working with others towards a common purpose greater than yourself.

6. Stop going-along to get-along with evil! You will never be able to go-along enough! Call evil by its name and work to eliminate it everywhere you find it, or it will consume you!

If you want to Make America Great Again, we will have to Make Americans Great again, and we have to start with ourselves! No one can change someone else. But we all have the power to change ourselves!

Set the Right Priorities

We all have valid daily responsibilities, goals, ambitions, duties, things necessary to develop a good life for ourselves and loved ones. But while valid, real, and important, none of these things are possible without freedom, liberty and justice. The American Dream can only be realized in a state of freedom.

Therefore, none of these things can be allowed to take priority over protecting and preserving freedom, through which, all else is possible.

Saving the USA requires us to SAVE FREEDOM!

Freedom isn’t based upon who we elect and what the government will allow for the American People. It’s based upon who we are, and what we will allow from our government!

Elections Matter

Muslim-Marxist Mamdani allegedly won the 2024 New York City Mayors race, with barely over 50% of the vote. But overall voter turnout was only 39%, meaning 61% didn’t even bother to vote at all.

This is NOT an example of active “self-governance.” Instead, it’s a glaring example of what can happen when people do not take personal responsibility for the direction of their cities, states and country.

While Curtis Sliwa is a good man, he was not a competitive candidate. Every vote for Curtis might as well have been a vote for Mamdani… People must stop wasting critical votes on non-viable candidates. This is a means used to advance unpopular anti-American candidates by simply dividing the opposition vote, making it possible for the least popular candidate to win by default.

The fraudulent systems used for the 2020 “regime change” from Trump to Biden (aka Obama’s 3rd term) are still in place. Until these systems are eliminated, the only way to win an election is to “out-cheat” the opponent. This isn’t “democracy at work,” it’s 3rd world crime at work, no better than the same systems used in Venezuela to keep Maduro in power the past 15 years.

In terms of elections, nothing should take priority over eliminating all means of election fraud, or we are just one election away from losing our country for good. It isn’t just about reversing 2020…it’s about preventing that from ever happening again!

Unity Matters

Alone, or divided into impotent tiny competing factions, we will not be able to Save the USA. Only by unifying in strategically coordinated actions can we save this Republic.

Our enemies within are unified, determined, well-financed, deeply embedded, and free from any legal, moral or ethical restraints. Unless we take this war seriously, we will lose this war.

Ammunition Matters

I’m not talking about your backwoods prepper stash, which will in the end, fail you. It will fail you because no matter what you think you have prepared for, you will be overcome in the end, simply by being outnumbered. You might fill a few body bags along the way, but you will still end up in one, unless you work with others.

I’m talking about the financial resources to endure the battles ahead. There’s no amount of money the enemy won’t spend to defeat you. What are you willing to invest in defeating them?

Organization Matters

For years now I have warned the “locked and loaded” folks who say they can’t wait for the fighting to begin…that you don’t want to be one of the first in the streets because at first, the streets will be full of untrained and ill-equipped “weekend warriors” who are just anxious to shoot somebody. You’re likely to die of friendly fire!

Further, our Charters of Freedom were designed to make it possible for us to solve all problems without a bloody conflict, if The People will simply use their resources to enforce those Charters through more peaceful means.

Strategy Matters

It’s not “fire, ready, aim” for a reason. It’s ready, aim…then fire. The same is true of political or legal strategies. The more ready we are, the better we strategically aim, the more likely we will be successful without wasting valuable resources aimlessly firing in all directions.

Right and Wrong Matter

There’s no room for any “grey area” here. Something is either right or wrong. There’s no room for negotiating freedom, liberty or justice. We either have these things, or we don’t.

Our government is either “constitutional” or it isn’t, and if it isn’t, then it has no right to exist at all…until it is constitutional! The Declaration says so!

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.--That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, --That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.”

These inalienable Rights of The People do not come from men, government or any documents. They are “endowed by our Creator” under “The Laws of Nature and Nature’s God.”

However…Evil triumphs and freedom dies when good people do nothing!

The President isn’t the “supreme law of the land.” Congress isn’t the “supreme law of the land.” The courts are not the “supreme law of the land.” Laws, court opinions and executive orders are not the “supreme law of the land.”

Regarding the Rights of the People, The Declaration of Independence is the “supreme law of the land.” Regarding government duties, powers and authorities, the Constitution is the “supreme law of the land.” Regarding specific prohibitions of government authority, the Bill of Rights is the “supreme law of the land.”

Saving the USA requires strict enforcement of all three documents, which combined, are the Charters of Freedom. Without strict enforcement of these foundations of freedom, there will be no freedom, no liberty, and no justice.

These foundations have not been enforced by The People for over a hundred years, and that’s why we see our republic crumbling right before our eyes. There’s only one way to stop the destruction and save the USA. Only The People have the power to enforce them.

Saving the USA 2026

1. Prepare for Battle - Make Americans Great Again!

2. Unite with others prepared for the battle!

3. Plan winning strategies for the local, state and federal levels!

4. Organize the plan for active execution!

5. Mobilize on a united front!

6. Focus on Right and Wrong!

7. Enforce the Charters of Freedom at every opportunity, no matter the cost!

8. Start and don’t stop until the goal is achieved!

Understand, if we Make Every American Great Again, we have the army we need to regain control of our country.

If we Make Every City Great Again, we can Make Every State Great Again.

If we Make Every State Great Again, we will have Made America Great Again.

It has taken well over a hundred years for the anti-American left to force our Republic to the brink of collapse. The damage cannot be overcome and reversed in just a few days, weeks, or months. It will take some time, which means an enduring commitment to completing the mission is needed.

If we are still this kind of Americans, there’s nothing we cannot do together.

But if we’re not, then the country is already lost…

In terms of specific actionable strategies, I will continue issuing information via Substack which is designed to help direct people to viable solutions. But what is stated in this 5-part series must be at the foundation of any honest effort to Save the USA…Or no individual strategy will succeed!

The bottom line here is this…if it is to be, it’s up to you and me!

May God Bless this mission and all who answer the call!