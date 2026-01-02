Before reading Part 4 of this 5 Part short series on Saving the USA, please take the time to read Part 1, Part 2 and Part 3, as each part of this series is critical to understanding how the USA has been openly assaulted and what We the People can and must do about it. Part 5 will be the final part of this series.

If you have been following this short series, by now, you have seen many symptoms of the illness that has gripped the USA for a very long time now. None of us were alive when the destruction of our republic started. In part, this is why it has been very difficult to generate a great awakening in the American people. Most of what we see has been this way longer than we have been alive.

Even though most Americans disagree with almost everything happening in our country today, what’s causing it and what to do about it illudes most Americans. In fact, with each passing day, many Americans are giving up on the idea that we can do anything about it at all.

At the Root of it All

The USA has been under attack since the day it was formed. Before the ink was dry on our Charters of Freedom, enemies of the “free world” were already working to divide, dismantle and destroy us. But it wasn’t via conventional war tactics, which is why few Americans ever noticed.

These Three Tactics are at the Root of it All

1. Just a few years after the adoption of our Constitution and Bill of Rights (1787-1789), Britain invaded the USA legal system installing British Common Law (1803) to undermine U.S. Constitutional Law and begin dismantling the Foundations of Freedom from within the only unelected branch of our government, the Article III Branch. Two-hundred years later, most Americans believe the unelected Judicial Branch made up of partisan political appointees, run the country via “court opinions.” Therefore, it matters not who the People elect, as the unelected branch appears to have the final say…

2. Ever shifting broad “common law” interpretations of the Constitution and Bill of Rights allowed the Common Law Courts to open the door wide to a foreign anti-American invasion of the “public information systems,” resulting in global communists and socialists seizing control over U.S. Education, Academia, the mass News Media, Social Media, and Entertainment. Within just a few generations, our voting population was redirected away from individual “freedom, liberty and justice” to “collectivism,” resulting in the election of political messiah’s promising an endless diet of “free stuff” if voters would just trade away their freedom to get it. On December 31, 2025, Muslim-Marxist Zoe Mamdani was sworn in with his hand on the Quran, as the new Mayor of New York City with the support of 85% of young female voters…

3. These same broad court interpretations of our Constitution and Bill of Rights not only opened the door to a massive foreign invasion of the USA from 3rd world countries with anti-American belief structures, it has allowed democrat controlled areas of our country to establish “crime sanctuaries” across the country where democrat Governors and Mayors actively threaten war against the USA in their determination to protect, defend, aid and comfort foreign invaders who entered our country illegally with ill intent towards our country. Enemies of the USA were and are intentionally altering voter demographics in the USA in order to “democratically “destroy the USA, allowing invaders to vote in our elections, concealed by policies established in every “crime sanctuary” across America. They are filling the void created by over 70-million American abortions since the 1970s with illegal foreign invaders intent upon destroying the USA, not assimilating into our culture.

To sum it up… The British took over the Article III Branch to undermine the Constitution, the communists and socialists took over all mass information systems to alter the hearts and minds of new generations, and Islam has invaded to destroy our Christian heritage, families, women’s rights, and freedom itself, under Sharia Law. The USA has been invaded and overtaken by these three measures, over many years.

The invaders are not here to build the USA. They are here to rape, plunder, divide and destroy the USA.

Combined, these three critical operations by anti-American miscreants are the cause of the current impending doom for the USA and unless The People do something about it, there is no hope for the future of freedom anywhere on earth!

American Patriots are Late to the Party

While we were busy living our lives, working, paying bills, raising our kids, getting Suzy to her recital and Billy to baseball practice, global enemies were busy taking over our country, quietly, but diligently. Today, Americans see the fruits of those labors and so many things wrong that they can’t see any daylight at the end of this dark tunnel.

Lacking any other ideas, patriots have tried to vote their way out of the corner that our politicians put us in… with no signs of success. Slowly but surely, Americans are coming to the realization that no politician has the power to Save the USA! Most politicians and half of Americans don’t even want to!

The Key to Knowing What to Do

Assuming there are still enough true Patriots in the USA today to do anything, what to do is only visible once we can clearly see what the enemy has already done, and what they intend to do next!

But to be very clear… there is NO WAY to “Save the USA” without immediately reversing everything done via these three methods used to overtake the American People and destroy our country from within! It isn’t possible!

WE HAVE TO …

1. END the use of British Common Law in our courts. 2. Retake control of all mass information systems, Education, Academia, News and Social Media. 3. Eliminate all foreign invaders intent upon destroying our country, beginning with all here illegally.

Only after we do this will we have an opportunity to reverse all of the damage done to the USA via these methods and it will take years to undo it all, maybe even a couple of generations.

The only way to protect this constitutional republic is to actively and unapologetically enforce the Charters of Freedom, to the letter of that Supreme Law of our Land. There is no other way. Fail to enforce the Foundations of Freedom and freedom will be gone forever!

It’s ALL “UNCONSTITUTIONAL”

All forms of government that are not a “republican form of government” guaranteed by our Constitution, are “unconstitutional” forms of government, be it federal, state or local.

Article IV, Section 4:

“The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion;”

In our “republican form of government,” the will of the majority of legal American electors must be the rule and not the exception. But the will of a majority also lacks the power to infringe upon the Natural Rights of the minority of legal American electors.

No other form of government protects this system of freedom, liberty and justice.

Democracy, socialism, communism, Sharia, judicial despotism, fascism, Marxism, and all other forms of totalitarianism, or “collectivism, are “unconstitutional” in the United States. Therefore, they cannot be allowed to exist anywhere within the borders of the United States or the Fifty member states.

Don’t confuse simple with easy!

While the answer to our challenge is as simple as complete enforcement of our Charters of Freedom, it will not be an easy task to accomplish today.

That’s because the People have failed to be “forever vigilant” against these threats for far too long. Yet, we cannot change our behaviors of the past. All we can do is change our behaviors in the future, and TODAY is the only day we ever have to do anything!

Last but certainly not least, We the People will not be able to accomplish any of this without God, our Creator, on our side of this battle for Free Will. Only people of great Faith are equipped for the battle that lies ahead.

For a final presentation on this subject in Part 5, stay tuned and get ready to get busy.

If not us, then who?

If not now, then when?

“I know not what course others may take; but as for me, give me liberty or give me death!” Patrick Henry – March 23, 1775