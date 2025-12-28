If you have not already done so, please take the time to read Part 1 and Part 2 of this short series, as the information provided is important to understanding what is presented here in Part 3. The purpose of this short series is the teach the foundations of freedom, and unite all who revere freedom, liberty and justice, in common understanding and clarity, necessary to the mission of Saving the USA.

People Are NOT Inherently Good

We would all like to believe that people in general, are born inherently good. We want to believe we are worthy of trust, not blinded by our own self-interests, our own agendas, our own support for corruption, so long as we think it best serves our self-interests. That simply isn’t the case…

It’s too easy to blame politicians for acting like politicians have always acted, power-drunk, self-serving, thieves and chronic liars. Throughout human history, these conditions have always infected politics. At the very best, politics is a dirty blood sport rotten with corruption. Under the best of circumstances, it’s still a necessary evil…

But corrupt governments could not exist other than by the acceptance and support of an equally corrupt and self-serving society.

What Can We Do?

Until we fix ourselves, there is no fixing our Government…

All of politics is a con game, the term “con” coming from the word “confidence.” In order for politicians to successfully “con” a society into self-destruction, they must gain the “confidence” of their constituents.

Every good con artist panders to their audience, speaking only the things they know their audience wants to hear. We refer to these things as “campaign promises.” But no matter who we vote for, those promises are almost never kept, once the election ends.

Yet, we have literally hundreds of career politicians who get reelected over and over again for decades, despite never keeping any of the promises they made to gain our support during campaign season. People suggest “term limits” as the solution, despite knowing that this requires a highly unlikely “constitutional amendment” and support from the very people they intend to “term out” of office.

Honorable people won’t allow corrupt politicians to exist at any level, local, state or federal… Corrupt voters keep corrupt politicians in power!

What Can Government Do For Me?

The honest answer to this question is, nothing! Or at least, nothing of any real value to American citizens.

No matter who we ask on the street, to “name one thing government does well?” …no one has a positive answer to this question.

The better questions are…

· What do you expect government to do for you?

· Why do you expect government to do that?

· What power does government have to do it?

· What does this have to do with protecting and preserving freedom, liberty and justice?

Government is only good at serving government, increasing size, reach and power. The U.S. Federal Government is now the single largest employer in the entire world and as a result, our country is $38 trillion in debt with no end in sight. Government is good at dividing the people in order to conquer the people. Government is good at hurting its people, in order to sell solutions to the problem they create. That’s all government is good at… Government will never do anything “for you,” it’s always busy doing things “to you!”

Alone, No One Can Do Anything!

But united in common purpose and action, there’s nothing the American people cannot do!

Nothing in life is ever what it once was… The idea of Making America Great Again has nothing to do with making our country what it once was, which was indeed far better than it is today. We are always moving forward. The question is, to what?

Our REAL “greatest generation” is our Founding Fathers. It all started with just seven men who had had enough, John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, Alexander Hamilton, John Jay, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and George Washington.

These seven men ignited a revolution that later attracted other strong leaders of the movement towards independence and freedom…

· Samuel Adams

· John Hancock

· Patrick Henry

· Richard Henry Lee

· Robert R. Livingston

· George Mason

· Robert Morris

· Peyton Randolph

· Roger Sherman

· Joseph Warren

· James Wilson

Ready…Set…GO!

For over a hundred years now, the American people failed to “get ready” … “get set” … and GO! They failed to be forever vigilant in defense of their own freedom, liberty and justice and now they find themselves feeling defeated, when in reality, they haven’t even begun to fight yet!

There are only three kinds of people in this regard…

1. The kind who can’t ever figure out what’s happening

2. The kind who waits to see what happens

3. The kind who make things happen

If you are type 1 or 2, you will never be part of any solutions to anything.

But if you happen to be type 3, congratulations, the entire country, in fact the world, is counting on you to Save the USA!

But before you can do that, you first have to “GET READY!” This means finding others like you, unifying the group in common purpose, and preparing for action.

Then, you have to “GET SET!” This means devising your common strategy for how you are going to successfully achieve your common goal of “saving the USA.”

And then, once you have accomplished steps one and two, YOU HAVE TO GO!

Until we fix ourselves, there is no fixing our Government…

Until we GET READY, we can’t GO!

Until we GET SET, we can’t GO!

And if we never GO, there is no saving the USA!

Just seven men lit the fire of freedom for all of us more than 250 years ago. Who will light that fire again today?

If you think Trump can do it, you’re wrong. If you think our government is going to do it, no matter who we elect, you’re wrong!

The USA is more than a piece of land. The USA is it’s legal Citizens! It’s the principles and values of freedom, liberty and justice declared on July 4, 1776. It’s a system of self-governance wherein all political power is derived from us, the American Citizens, adopted in 1787 and amended in 1789.

The USA was never the result of extraordinary men doing ordinary things. It is the result of ordinary men, willing to do extraordinary things!

If you are still here after the first three parts of this short series, you must be people who “make things happen,” and don’t wait for anyone else to do what must be done or blame anyone else if it doesn’t get done!

If this is you, God Bless! Stick around for Part 4…