Before you read Part 2 of this short series on “Saving the USA,” you should first read Part 1, if you haven’t already done so. To have any hope in saving our beloved country and American way of life, The People must know the whole truth, or they will not be able to accomplish that goal. That’s the purpose of this short series and I hope you will share these far and wide, especially with the young voters who were never properly taught this critical information.

Nobody knows, what they don’t know…

The information age is also the massive disinformation (fake news - false propaganda) age. Despite information being more accessible than ever before, due to technology, misinformation floods the system with a clear intent to mislead and misdirect public sentiments. All we know is what we are being fed, unless we make a conscious effort to get to the truth…

Following on Part 1 of this series, I want to explain why the information in Part 1 is so critical from a daily practical application perspective.

The meaning of “coequal” branches - Beyond any oversight authority granted in the Constitution, each branch is “equal” in power, but with different separate duties and constitutional authorities. They are “equal” in the sense that they have “equal” power, none having authority over the other. But the term “coequal” means that although they are equal in power, it is in different areas with separate and distinctly different mandates of authority. In other words, no one has the power to tell the President how to do his sworn duty, or tell Congress which laws to pass, or control how the courts administer equal justice under our laws. Each branch is a “check” upon the other, holding each other accountable in their own limited spheres of authority.

The Article I Branch - is the only Branch of the Federal Government with the constitutional authority to “make law.”

Section 1 - “All legislative Powers herein granted shall be vested in a Congress of the United States, which shall consist of a Senate and House of Representatives.”

This means that neither the Executive Branch or Judicial Branch has any “lawmaking” power whatsoever. Executive Orders and Court Opinions are not “laws.” Executive Orders only impact Executive Branch Agencies and Employees. The Federal Courts are the only “unelected” body of government.

As the branch of government with sole lawmaking powers, the legislative branch is limited to making laws which are “in furtherance of” the principles and values established in our Charters of Freedom, and prohibited from making any laws which are “repugnant to” those founding principles and values.

Relying upon an Executive Order or Court Opinion to establish law in the USA is an “unconstitutional” practice, and one that is highly dangerous to our Republic.

The Article II Branch - The President, only has the power to “execute” the laws of this land, as established in our Supreme Law, the U.S. Constitution, and the laws adopted by Congress.

Section 1 - “The executive Power shall be vested in a President of the United States of America.”

All Federal Agencies are Executive Branch Agencies under the command of the President alone, including the U.S. Military under the command of the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Services, as established in Article II.

Congress is limited to funding (or not funding) these agencies based upon the request for funding from the President in his annual budget proposal. Congress does hold the power of “impeachment” in the event a President is operating in a manner which violates his/her oath to protect, defend and uphold our Charters of Freedom. Political disagreements are not legitimate grounds for impeachment.

The President holds no “lawmaking” powers, according to the Constitution.

The Article III branch - the Judicial Branch

Section 1 - “The judicial Power of the United States, shall be vested in one supreme Court, and in such inferior Courts as the Congress may from time to time ordain and establish. The Judges, both of the supreme and inferior Courts, shall hold their Offices during good Behaviour;”

Like the Executive Branch, the Judicial Branch has no “lawmaking” powers according to the Constitution. It’s a misnomer to refer to court opinions as “case law,” when it’s no law at all. It’s not inappropriate to use “case precedence” when considering a new case that presents the same factors and issues as a case previously decided by a court. But a court is not obligated to abide by any previous decision by a court.

Courts often have different opinions, most often driven by partisan political interests, and they often change their minds over time as well. So, court opinions do not establish “law.”

The basic power of the Judicial Branch is to uphold and enforce the Charters of Freedom. As stated in Marbury v. Madison, “A Law repugnant to the Constitution is void.”

But here’s the problem with the opinion of the court in this case…

“With these words written by Chief Justice Marshall, the Supreme Court for the first time declared unconstitutional a law passed by Congress and signed by the President. Nothing stated in the Constitution gave the Court this specific power. Marshall, however, believed that the Supreme Court should have a role equal to those of the other two branches of government.”

However, for the 3rd branch to take this position would make the only unelected branch superior to the other two “elected” branches, which itself, is unconstitutional. The 3rd branch isn’t to be “superior” to the other two branches, or “equal” in the sense of barging into the powers delegated to the other two branches, but rather “coequal” limited to the sphere of their own constitutional duties and authorities.

While it’s true that Congress can and has at times adopted “unconstitutional laws repugnant to the Constitution,” they are “void” on their face as a result. It’s also dangerous and unconstitutional to rest final arbitration in a partisan politically appointed body, elected by no one.

Jefferson wrote about this extensively…immediately following this opinion by Justice Marshall…

“You seem to consider the judges the ultimate arbiters of all constitutional questions; a very dangerous doctrine indeed, and one which would place us under the despotism of an oligarchy. Our judges … and their power [are] the more dangerous as they are in office for life, and are not responsible, as the other functionaries are, to the elective control. The Constitution has erected no such single tribunal, knowing that to whatever hands confided, with the corruption of time and party, its members would become despots. It has more wisely made all the departments co-equal and co-sovereign within themselves … . When the legislative or executive functionaries act unconstitutionally, they are responsible to the people in their elective capacity. The exemption of the judges from that is quite dangerous enough. I know of no safe depository of the ultimate powers of the society, but the people themselves.” …. — Letter to Mr. Jarvis, Sept, 1820

Keep in mind that the Article III Branch is the only “unelected” body in our government. Therefore, they are not elected by the People, and do not represent The People, nor are they subject to the approval of, or accountable to, The People. The Federal Judiciary specifically, is highly partisan by political appointment, demonstrated every single day by the obvious divisions in the courts, based entirely upon who appointed each justice.

In closing Part 2 of this short series, all Americans must understand that to “save the USA,” we must force all three branches of the Federal government back into constitutional compliance, based upon the letter of the law as agreed to in the compact between the States and American Citizens in the Charters of Freedom.

So long as our government is allowed to operate outside of and beyond its stated powers and authorities, it remains an “unconstitutional” government!