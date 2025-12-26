What is the USA? Before we discuss saving it, we should discuss exactly what it is we hope to save! What is it about the USA that’s worth saving, worth fighting for? Why are so many trying to destroy it?

Founder Benjamin Franklin is famously reported to have said, “A republic, if you can keep it,” when asked by a woman, Mrs. Powel, what form of government the Constitutional Convention had produced in 1787, as the Founders were leaving the convention wherein they had just adopted the U.S. Constitution.

The U.S. Constitution does not govern the American people. This document establishes and governs the limited specific powers and authority of government, and the terms and conditions under which the government has the right to any power at all. Our Bill of Rights is not an enumeration of the People’s Rights, but rather additional restrictions upon Federal powers.

What our Founders had created is not a “democracy,” which our Founders correctly defined as a system of mere “mob rule,” wherein a majority of voters could force policies upon the minority of voters via simple majority vote. So, why do people talk about “saving our democracy,” when we were never designed to be a “democracy?”

Instead, what they created via the U.S. Constitution is what I refer to as a “Constitutional Representative Republic.” From many years of my studies on the matter, I came to believe that all three words are necessary to describe what our Founders created.

CONSTITUTIONAL - As all Federal Authority is granted by the Citizens to their Federal Government in the Constitution, which narrowly defines the limited power and authority of the government, broken into three coequal branches, Congress, the sole lawmaking branch, the Presidency, the sole Executive branch overseeing numerous Executive Branch agencies, to include the U.S. Military, and the Judicial Branch, charged with the duty to uphold, defend and enforce the terms and conditions of the Constitution, without partisan bias or favoritism to any political agenda, beyond protecting and preserving our system of self-governance.

REPRESENTATIVE - A government of, by and for the American Citizens, requiring the government to at all times, perform in a manner representative of the will of the majority of American Citizens, without any power to infringe upon the Rights of the minority. All three branches must act in a manner which serves the best “general welfare” of all American Citizens, in accordance with the limited duties and powers defined for each branch.

REPUBLIC - A form of government in which the power belongs to a body of citizens entitled to vote and is exercised by the leaders and representatives elected by those citizens to govern according to the laws constitutionally adopted by Congress. (Those who are not legally “entitled to vote” have no say whatsoever.)

“Democracy” is referred to as mere “mob rule” because a majority of voters can rule over the minority without any protections for the Rights of the minority. In our “republican form of government” guaranteed every member State and every Legal Citizen in Article IV-Section IV of the Constitution, the minority is protected from the “mob rule” of the majority on the basis of what is and is not “constitutional,” meaning within the limited authority of government, and “in furtherance thereof” concerning the Founding Principles and Values established in our Declaration of Independence.

“A Republican Form of Government” is interpreted as, “a government which derives all its powers directly or indirectly from the great body of the people, and is administered by persons holding their offices during pleasure, for a limited period, or during good behavior.”

Our Legislative (lawmaking) branch is broken into two chambers, The House of Representatives serving a two-year term unless reelected, sworn to serve the best interests of their constituents in their home districts under the 9th Amendment, and a Senate serving for a six-year term unless reelected, sworn to serve and protect the interests of their home State and States Rights, under the 10th Amendment.

Our Executive Branch, President, Vice President and all Executive Branch Agencies, serve a four-year term unless reelected, with every President limited to just two four-year terms.

Our Judicial Branch, the only “unelected” branch of government, serves under no specific time-term, but instead, only “during good behavior.” Members of the court can and should be removed when demonstrating a pattern of “bad behavior.” Bad behavior is easily defined as, a) failing to uphold and defend the Constitution and/or Bill of Rights, b) acting in a manner which does not provide “equal protection under the law,” c) acting outside of and beyond their constitutional authority, d) politicizing and/or weaponizing the courts for political gain, e) using their position on the court for personal gain, f) acting in a manner which infringes upon any Rights of the Citizens.

This is what we are talking about when we talk about “saving the USA.” In order to save the USA, and the blessings of freedom, liberty and justice, we have no choice but to uphold, defend and enforce our Charters of Freedom, forcing our government to live within the limited confines of authority as narrowly defined in the Constitution.

Our Founding documents either mean exactly what they say, no more, no less, or they mean absolutely nothing at all.

The American Revolution was fought to win our freedom, liberty and justice, to secure our Rights, as “endowed by our Creator” under “the Laws of Nature and Natures God” as established in our Declaration of Independence, as a sovereign nation of free people.

250 years ago, our Founders did not have the benefit of a Declaration of Independence, a U.S. Constitution, or Bill of Rights. They had no choice but to fight a bloody war in order to establish these things, our Charters of Freedom, for themselves and all future generations.

Today, thanks to the sacrifices of so many who came before us, American Citizens have an opportunity to avoid a bloody conflict in the conservation and preservation of our Charters of Freedom by simply forcing the Federal government to live within the confines of the Supreme Law of this Land, the U.S. Constitution, which includes our Bill of Rights.

We can accomplish this by only electing representatives who know, understand and uphold our values as defined in our Declaration, who are willing to live under the terms and conditions of power defined in our Constitution, or remove those who fail to keep that oath.

In the event that our elected and appointed officials refuse to live within the terms and conditions established in our Charters of Freedom, there are several options how to properly address this, before advancing to our last resort.

“That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.”

Only when we fail to uphold and enforce the foundations of freedom, under the letter of the law, can unconstitutional systems like democracy, communism, socialism, fascism, Marxism, Islamism, and other forms of totalitarian rule seize our Republic.

The USA will end up in an internal war if We the People fail to protect and preserve our Charters of Freedom before things erode to that point.

Our future isn’t in the hands of politicians! It’s in the hands of We the People! Trust me when I say, 300 million Americans can do anything we want…so long as we do it together!

When there is the will…there is always a way!