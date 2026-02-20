Lex Greene

Jean Blacksher
12h

So Sad, So True. God Save Us.

Allie Byrd
17h

Les accurately wrote: ““Around the world for centuries, people have engaged in numerous perverted sexual alternative lifestyles and homosexuality is just one of the many. The end goal isn’t a right to gay marriage. It’s an opening of the door to pandoras box of multiple perversions that will rush through that door the minute it’s open.”

The Serpent coiled it’s body around the prey and ever so slowly wrung the life out of it…

The clearest indication of the history of Man’s perversity abides in Romans, chapter 1…(beginning at vs 21)

“Because that, when they knew God, they glorified him not as God, neither were thankful; but became vain in their imaginations, and their foolish heart was darkened. 

Professing themselves to be wise, they became fools,  And changed the glory of the uncorruptible God into an image made like to corruptible man, and to birds, and four-footed beasts, and creeping things. 

Wherefore God also gave them up to uncleanness through the lusts of their own hearts, to dishonour their own bodies between themselves: 

Who changed the truth of God into a lie, and worshipped and served the creature more than the Creator, who is blessed forever. Amen. 

For this cause God gave them up unto vile affections: for even their women did change the natural use into that which is against nature: 

And likewise also the men, leaving the natural use of the woman, burned in their lust one toward another; men with men working that which is unseemly, and receiving in themselves that recompence of their error which was meet. 

And even as they did not like to retain God in their knowledge, God gave them over to a reprobate mind, to do those things which are not convenient; 

Being filled with all unrighteousness, fornication, wickedness, covetousness, maliciousness; full of envy, murder, debate, deceit, malignity; whisperers, 

Backbiters, haters of God, despiteful, proud, boasters, inventors of evil things, disobedient to parents, 

Without understanding, covenant breakers, without natural affection, implacable, unmerciful: 

Who knowing the judgment of God, that they which commit such things are worthy of death, not only do the same, but have pleasure in them that do them. “

I rest my case, your honor.

1 reply by Lex Greene
