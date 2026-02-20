The death of any nation is most often a death by a thousand cuts. It rarely happens overnight and is usually not due to one event or factor. It usually takes many years and a thousand seemingly tiny cuts, before the patient eventually bleeds out and gasps its final breath…

2026 marks the 250th anniversary of the birth of the USA, July 4, 1776. Over those 250 years, the USA suffered literally thousands of cuts that were left unattended. Most didn’t even receive a Band-Aid, because most went entirely unnoticed, or people thought those cuts didn’t directly affect them.

A Total Disregard for Human Life

Over 70 million defenseless innocent American children have been murdered by their own mothers as a brutal and sick form of “birth control” since the 1970s. Most Americans were opposed to the practice. But most also stayed silent on the subject, believing it was none of their business, it didn’t directly affect them.

But it did affect all of us, every American, as it gave birth to whole generations with no regard for human life. Today, we have “mass shooters” and “rioters” with no regard for anyone else, even life itself.

Every death of an innocent is another cut left unattended.

Life Under a Blanket of Lies

With each passing day, more and more Americans are awakening to the reality that we have been living under a blanket of lies our whole lives. In fact, it has become increasingly more difficult for anyone to distinguish fact from fiction, as it’s no longer just corrupt politicians or their overpaid minions in the propaganda press who spread lies for public consumption all day every day.

Now a growing segment of the public are engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of outright lies as well, via numerous social media platforms and it’s coming from all sides of the political spectrum.

Every lie left unchallenged is another cut in the fabric of American society.

Sexual Perversions Sell

If you have ever wondered what the most successful internet businesses are, the answer is easy. It’s pornography. I remember many years ago now in an interview, I was asked for my views on “gay marriage” which was a hot topic at the time.

Like most of you, a lover of personal liberty, when involving issues of a personal nature that seemingly only affect the individual making the decision, I tend to “mind my own business” if I can. But in responding to the question back then, I responded with the following.

“Around the world for centuries, people have engaged in numerous perverted sexual alternative lifestyles and homosexuality is just one of the many. The end goal isn’t a right to gay marriage. It’s an opening of the door to pandoras box of multiple perversions that will rush through that door the minute it’s open.”

All these years later, we can see the total degradation of society that rushed through that door as “gay rights” have been expanded into “trans rights,” defense of “pedophilia,” and even human trafficking of under age kids for sexual exploitation.

· The Gun Violence Archive (GVA), using a broad definition (four or more shot, injured or killed), lists six confirmed incidents since 2013 involving transgender or nonbinary suspects:

o Alec McKinney (transgender girl), 16, involved in the 2019 STEM School Highlands Ranch shooting in Colorado. o Snochia Mosley (transgender man), who killed three coworkers in a 2018 Rite Aid warehouse shooting in Maryland. o Audrey Hale (transgender man), who carried out the 2023 Covenant School shooting in Nashville, Tennessee. o Anderson Lee Aldrich (identified as nonbinary), perpetrator of the 2022 Colorado Springs Club Q shooting. o Robin Westman (transgender woman), who fatally shot two children at a Minneapolis Catholic church in 2025. o Robert Dorgan (transgender woman), who fatally shot and killed his former wife and son, leaving three others in critical condition before killing himself at a high school hockey game in Rhode Island 2026.

Every cut in our social fabric which has been left unattended is resulting in more and more death and destruction.

A Morally Bankrupt Society

Nothing good can come from a society that supports or allows such behaviors and even accepts such behaviors as “normal.” These behavior patterns are not normal or natural occurrences. Now, the perverts are “sexually grooming” children all the way down at the kindergarten level, not in healthy behaviors for a healthy society, but in numerous sexual perversions designed to further erode what was once a moral and ethical society.

These are all demonstrations of a very sick society, from which nothing good can come!

So long as these many cuts in American social fabric are allowed to exist, there will be no saving the USA.

Morally bankrupt people will elect their like-minded birds of a feather to lead our nation, states and local communities.

The entire “Epstein” story is likely one of the most heinous evil stories in human history. Morally bankrupt political and media figures only care about how they can use the story to gain more power over the people.

But millions of equally morally bankrupt citizens care only about how they can use the story for personal political gain as well, as they flood social media with their AI, CGI and Photoshopped fake content driven by their perverted political views.

The USA isn’t just a geographic location on the planet. It isn’t just a piece of land, or a political system. It is the world’s greatest idea and experiment in freedom, liberty and justice, under a system of self-governance wherein the People hold all Power.

But such a place and idea, is only well-suited for a “moral and ethical” society. When society is no longer moral or ethical, no longer any better than the corrupt politicians they employ, there is no “Saving the USA.”

Under such conditions, the nation and society is doomed to die a death of a thousand cuts. So long as good people do nothing in the face of evil, the future will be nothing but evil.

This is what can bring about “The End Times.” The book of Revelations does not foretell of what God does to his people. It foretells of what God’s People do to themselves, by their own decisions, actions, and inaction…and how the story ends as a result.

Every cut affects every American and America as a whole. Evil is always at war with good…. How good people feel about it is entirely irrelevant.

The only thing that matters is what good people do about it.