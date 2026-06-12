Even today, only a small minority of Americans would ever openly vote for communism, Sharia Law or socialism, the road to communism, mostly young inexperienced and deeply indoctrinated voters and old 60s peaceniks. They have to be conned into it via false propaganda, under American sounding titles like “saving democracy.”

All properly educated Americans, mostly those educated before Carter’s creation of the Department of Education in 1979, know the difference between our “constitutional republic” and their so-called “democracy.” They know why our Founders rejected a “democracy,” which they referred to as mere “mob rule,” in favor of our constitutional republican form of self-governance 239-years ago.

But despite the worst education system in our 250-years and mass-indoctrination via fake news, academia and social media, how in the world can any sane person believe they are “saving democracy” by supporting the most “undemocratic” party in the country?

IS THIS “DEMOCRACY?”

In the 2020 elections, the Democrat Party relied upon non-citizen voters, illegal mail-in voting, ballot harvesting and election machine tampering to overthrow the most popular U.S. President since Ronald Reagan.

All of these actions were illegal, unconstitutional and destructive to every legal American citizen. In 2016, Trump was elected by 62,984,828 voters. In 2020, Trump increased his popularity by 11,239,147 votes, supported by 74,223,975 American voters.

Does any intelligent American really believe that Joe Biden defeated Trump honestly in 2020, without even campaigning, and only drawing a couple hundred people to his stump speeches when he did? You think this was a demonstration of true “democracy” in action? Only if you’re an idiot!

IS THIS “DEMOCRACY?”

In 2024, the Democrat Party nominated Joe Biden for reelection via a “democratic” process. But when Biden mumbled and stumbled his way through the only live debate he was allowed to attempt, his party removed the democratically nominated candidate from the ballot and installed cackling drunk Kamala Harris in his place, without a single vote from any American citizen, or any democratic nomination process.

It will be written into American history as the most “undemocratic” act by any political party in the history of the USA. Does this sound like “democracy” to you?

IS THIS “DEMOCRACY?”

California Proposition 8 was a 2008 ballot initiative that amended the state constitution to define marriage as exclusively between one man and one woman, effectively overturning a 2008 state Supreme Court ruling that had legalized same-sex marriage. It passed with 52.24% of the vote in November 2008 but was ultimately ruled unconstitutional by a federal district court in 2010 and struck down in 2013 after the U.S. Supreme Court dismissed the appeal.

Courts are not the legislative branch of government. They possess no lawmaking powers whatsoever. But the leftist California Supreme Court “legalized same-sex marriage” by decree, forcing the people of California to place this issue on the ballot. Did the court act in a fashion allowed by “democracy?”

In November 2008, the people of California “democratically” voted to approve the ballot initiative by 52.24% in favor, ending “same-sex marriage” in their state. But the democrat party then took the matter to court again and a Federal Court ruled the ballot initiative “unconstitutional,” silencing the voice of California voters.

Both the State Supreme Court and this Federal Court acted “unconstitutionally” the minute they overruled “the people” who had “democratically” voted for Proposition 8.

Does this sound like “democracy” to you? Or does it sound like the courts are an unelected and unaccountable oligarchy free to reign over the will of the people by simple court decree?

IS THIS “DEMOCRACY?”

Does anyone actually believe that our Founding Documents created an oligarchy of unelected and unaccountable dictators in the Judicial Branch able to overrule the people, the President and Legislatures at will?

This, you call “democracy?”

IS THIS “DEMOCRACY?”

The father of modern socialism defined his theory this way…

“Democracy is the road to socialism”

“Socialism is a mere stepping stone into communism”

Marx never wrote a Socialist Manifesto. He wrote The Communist Manifesto!

Dumbed-down Americans think they are “saving democracy” by voting for communism! This is what happens when we allow our country to be forced from #1 in education in the world, to #40 since the creation of the Department of Education in 1979.

In just 47-years, the Department of Indoctrination has effectively destroyed the education of at least two whole generations, which is why we now see 85% of young female voters supporting the likes of Muslim-Marxist Mamdani in New York City.

A voting majority of young people oppose freedom, liberty and justice. They oppose the basic Right to Life, individual economic freedom, national sovereignty and security, and support known communists and global terrorists.

This, they think, adds up to “saving democracy.”

This makes them the dumbest most self-destructive voters in 250-years of American history!

Voting for The Charters of Freedom is how we save this sovereign nation of free people. This is the only way to save our country, our freedom, liberty and justice.

But if you think you can simply teach the young truth before November, you’re wrong. They need a complete brain-flushing of the nonsense they have been sold. That will take a lot of time and effort. They’ve been trained to “cancel” anyone trying to save them from themselves.

All we can do is outvote them… in mass, and work to stop and decertify all forms of election fraud found in every illegal “criminal sanctuary” city and state.

If they win, the entire country and world lose!