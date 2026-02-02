H.R. 22 the “Save America Act” passed the U.S. House on April 10, 2025, by a 220-208 vote. This bill simply requires individuals to prove legal U.S. Citizenship in order to register to vote in U.S. Elections and provide proof of ID aligned with that registration when voting. 208 House democrats voted against it. The U.S. Senate never took up H.R. 22 since the bill was placed in their hands on April 10, 2025.

There’s only one way to properly interpret these events. Congressional Republicans want to make sure that only legal U.S. Citizens are voting in U.S. elections in accordance with long-standing U.S. Law, and Congressional Democrats stand united in opposition.

To be clear, the bill doesn’t make voting by non-Citizens illegal. Voting by non-Citizens has always been illegal in the USA. 220 House Republicans did their job last April, but the U.S. Senate has so far refused to do their job as of today.

Saving America will require us to Save American Elections!

STEP ONE IN SAVING AMERICA

We the People must directly engage U.S. Senators to make sure they pass the Save America Act ahead of the 2026 mid-term elections. Otherwise, democrats across the country are going to continue massive election fraud come November.

The U.S. Senate has sat on this critical legislation since April 10, 2025. If We the People don’t get involved, the senate is most likely to continue blocking the bill well past the 2026 elections. We the People must break the senate blockade…

CONTACT YOUR SENATORS

Epicenter of the Problem

There’s no denying it, this form of mass election fraud exists in every “sanctuary” state, county and city in the USA. The Department of Justice has identified all of the “declared” criminal sanctuaries and posted them online on the DOJ website. But there are many more voting districts engaged in the exact same unlawful election practices that are not officially declared a “criminal sanctuary.”

The leftist rebellion and insurrection happening in these “sanctuaries” for criminal activities are designed to protect criminal redistricting efforts as well as criminal voting.

The Department of Justice requested a review of all 50 State Voter Rolls in order to clean them of illegal non-citizen voter registrations. 26 of the 50 states voluntarily complied with that request and voter rolls are being properly and lawfully secured in those 26 states.

But 24 states refused to comply with that request and have been sued by the DOJ. To no surprise, the 24 states refusing to allow the DOJ to review their voter rolls are the same areas of the country that appear on the DOJ list of criminal sanctuaries, nearly all of them democrat party controlled areas of the country.

We the People must directly engage the U.S. Senate to force that body to adopt the Save America Act ahead of the mid-term elections.

STEP TWO TO SAVING AMERICA

A legal battle to prevent the Save Act from being adopted or enforced will continue placing in doubt the ability to get this measure in place in time to protect the 2026 mid-terms from illegal voter activities.

Step Two does not require any new laws to be passed.

Article I - Section IV of the U.S. Constitution establishes in part;

“The Times, Places and Manner of holding Elections for Senators and Representatives, shall be prescribed in each State by the Legislature thereof;”

It also established the following;

“but the Congress may at any time by Law make or alter such Regulations,”

Pertaining to Congressional elections, Article I - Section V establishes the following;

“Each House shall be the Judge of the Elections, Returns and Qualifications of its own Members,”

This means that Congress holds the constitutional power to “certify” or “not certify” elections, returns and qualifications within their respective chambers. Congress also holds the constitutional power to “certify” or “not certify” Presidential election results. In both cases, if Congress declines to “certify” due to evidence of fraud or irregularities in the election procedures, the election returns are thereby “disqualified,” null and void.

NOTE: Congress has been knowingly “certifying” fraudulent election results for many years now. This must end immediately!

The Burden of Proof

For several election cycles now, the burden of proof concerning election fraud has been improperly placed upon the Citizens to provide proof of election fraud. However, the courts have consistently ruled that “mere Citizens” have “no legal standing” to access voting records, audit voting records, or present any evidence of election fraud in any court in the country.

So, “the powers that be” put the burden of proof on us, then blocked our ability to uncover and present evidence of fraud even when we’re able to prove election fraud.

“Tina Peters is a former Mesa County, Colorado, clerk and a prominent election official who was convicted in 2024 on seven criminal counts, including four felonies, for orchestrating a breach of election equipment after the 2020 presidential election.”

Tina Peters was imprisoned by Colorado democrats for doing her sworn duty to oversee elections and report when something was wrong, protecting and preserving evidence of the wrongdoing. She was charged, convicted and incarcerated by State Judges and Officials, not Federal, which is why Trump has had great difficulty getting her out of State Prison before they kill her!

The Burden of Proof should not be put on Citizens. Instead, every election official, from the Secretary of State and the State Election Commission members all the way down to the county and district level election officials who have taken an oath to provide free, fair, lawful and transparent elections are on the hook, every last one of them.

Before any State Election Results should be “certified” by Congress, each State must prove beyond any doubt, that their elections are held in accordance with Federal Election Laws.

STEP TWO is the second area where We the People must make the difference. We have to stop Congress from “certifying” elections from “sanctuary” areas of the country where evidence of blatant election fraud is entirely visible, even to the average onlooker.

If fraudulent elections cannot be “certified,” and are therefore, “disqualified,” then cheating in elections can bear no fruit and it becomes a futile endeavor!

This is how We the People can STOP systemic election fraud all across the country.

We must engage to accomplish both STEP ONE and STEP TWO ahead of the 2026 mid-terms.

Let’s Roll!