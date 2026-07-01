The Party of slavery, the KKK, racism, anti-constitution, anti-capitalism, and anti-Americanism, is currently being put to death by global communists and socialists in the 2026 U.S. Elections. As conservative voters are busy primarying out fake republicans in the GOP, communist voters are busy primarying out everyone who isn’t a communist in the DNC.

By the November general elections, the stark contrast between the two primary political parties in the USA will be glaringly obvious and undeniable. MAGA Republicans will have regained control of America’s conservative party, Life, Liberty, Justice and the American way…but the DNC will have been finished off by the global communists and socialists currently pounding the final nails into the coffin of the DNC.

This didn’t happen overnight, or by accident

The very first assault on our Constitutional Republic came from the unelected Judicial Branch in Marbury v. Madison (1803). This has been quoted as the USA’s first and most critical “landmark” decision by the barely formed court. But the most critical part of that court opinion is seldom ever mentioned.

“Marbury v. Madison was a ‘landmark U.S. Supreme Court case’ that established the principle of judicial review, granting federal courts the authority to declare legislative and executive acts unconstitutional.”

Since the 1803 opinion by Justice Marshall, the courts have granted themselves ever increasing powers over the two elected branches of government, usually issuing politically motivated opinions instead of legal or constitutional decisions in accordance with our Charters of Freedom.

In his unconstitutional court opinion, Marshall granted the only unelected branch of government powers not granted by the People in Article III of the Constitution, in direct violation of Article I, and in so doing, he overruled the Father of the Constitution itself, James Madison.

“James Madison is known as the Father of the Constitution for his pivotal role in drafting, promoting, and shaping the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights.”

From 1803 on, our U.S. Constitution was overthrown by a single court opinion which ended the Founders design of “three co-equal branches” and established the only unelected branch of government as a superior branch of government.

For the next 223 years, partisan political operatives and their 501s and NGOs have used this unconstitutional power of the courts to overrule all elected government officials and overthrow The People’s Republic.

That’s exactly what the U.S. Supreme Court has done again this week… Just days before our 250th 1776 celebrations, the court upheld fraudulent mail-in voting and wiped out all Natural Birthrights of the American Citizens. It has no constitutional authority to do any of it. But ever since 1803, the American people have been taught that our country is run by nine unelected partisan political appointees, not the people we elect.

These court opinions smashed the doors wide open to more massive illegal foreign invasion, unconstitutional citizenship for illegal invaders and endless election fraud from democrat sanctuary cities and states, which are also operating against the law and constitutional government.

That’s the bad news!

Here’s the Good News!

Laws, Executive Orders and Court Opinions which are themselves, in violation of and repugnant to the Charters of Freedom, are “null and void on their face,” meaning they have no force of law at all. Courts are not the final arbiters in this regard, the legal American Citizens are!

This means that no one in the USA has any legal, moral or ethical obligation to adhere to any government action that is itself, repugnant to the Constitution and the purpose of the Constitution itself. No one has to follow the unlawful opinions of the courts, no one.

The only reason Americans act as though these are laws, is they simply were never properly taught our Founding Documents, the Foundations of Freedom.

If the people don’t know their Rights, they don’t have any Rights, hence the purpose of dumbing-down Americans until they simply are no longer aware of their Rights, or able to defend them.

R.I.P. DNC

At 250 years in, the 2026 Elections will bring about the final demise of the no-longer democratic party. It’s now clear to the entire world that the DNC is no longer an American institution. Instead, it’s a fallen institution taken over by global communists and socialists, all of it unconstitutional today.

Right now, as global communists win DNC primary after primary, leftists are convinced they have already won the entire USA.

But what they don’t realize yet is they have set their own table to go down in flames come November.

By the time November arrives, the choice for all American voters will be crystal clear…

A vote for any democrat in the country is a vote for global communists and the total final destruction of the USA, freedom, liberty, justice, national sovereignty and security, and the Charters of Freedom.

A vote for any republican in the country is a vote to finish off the communist-democrats.

As for the “independents,” you have three choices in 2026…

You can join the MAGA movement to put down communists and socialists once and for all posterity; You can vote for communist-democrats to help finish off the USA; or, if you normally vote democrat party and can’t bring yourself to the mission of Making America Great Again, you can use this opportunity to try to raise up a 3rd party to replace the fallen DNC. But you need to unify behind just one America First 3rd party in this effort. But if you lean Republican, now is the most critical time in 250 years to vote Republican! America First voters must be united!

One thing no one can afford to do, is sit this out on the sidelines… 2026 is the last chance Americans will have to protect freedom, liberty and justice from the enemies within who now control the DNC.

Use your power wisely in 2026…including to root out and expose election fraud. At the local, county, state and federal level, work to block the “certification” of any election wherein the voting is “unverifiable.” If it’s not verifiable, it can’t be certifiable!

LET FREEDOM RING IN 2026!