Lex Greene

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John Vezmar
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Senator Joseph McCarthy was right about the communists in our government. Now, finally, the commie Democrats have revealed themselves publicly for the world to see.

If elected, they’ll screw the nation the way their governors and one-party ruled governments have screwed California, New York, Illinois, Oregon and several other debt ridden blue states.

They’ll raise taxes and punish capitalists. Then they’ll strangle the nation with red tape, oppressive rules and regulations, tear down the border wall and kill our energy independence.

Commie Democrats do not govern. They are autocrats and tyrants who don’t give a damn about anything but raw power and control. They’ll live like kings while the people they’ve promised all that “free” stuff suffer in poverty and live in misery.

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