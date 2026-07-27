“I pledge Allegiance to the flag of the United States of America and to the Republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, with Liberty and Justice for all.”

How many times in your life have you recited these words? Was it something you just memorized and recited when told to? Did you ever think about the words in this pledge? Do you still pledge your allegiance today?

PLEDGE “A solemn binding promise to do, give, or refrain from doing something.”

ALLEGIANCE “Synonyms Allegiance, Loyalty, Fealty. Allegiance is the most formal and official of these words; it is a matter of principle and applies especially to conduct.”

REPUBLIC “A political order in which the supreme power lies in a body of citizens who are entitled to vote for officers and representatives responsible to them.”

NATION “A relatively large group of people organized under a single, usually independent government; a country.”

GOD “A being conceived as the perfect, omnipotent, omniscient originator and ruler of the universe.”

INDIVISIBLE “That which cannot be divided or torn apart.”

LIBERTY “The condition of being free from oppressive restriction or control by a government or other power.”

JUSTICE “The principle of moral rightness; decency; equal protection under the Law.”

The USA was indeed born a Christian nation, and still remains a Christian nation today, 250 years later. Not because everyone in the USA is a Christian, although the vast majority of Americans are. Not because our Founders were, although most of them certainly were.

But because Americans believe that “free will” comes from God, not man, and that all of our Rights as American Citizens, were “endowed by our Creator,” under “The Laws of Nature and Natures God.”

The same “freedom” that allows most Americans to be Christians, also allows others to be atheists and agnostics, or members of any other peaceful religious doctrine.

When we pledge our allegiance to our Flag, we are not just pledging our allegiance to that flag, or the Republic it represents, or to any political figure or organization. We are pledging our allegiance to the ideas, principles and values our country was built upon, Life, Liberty, and the individual Pursuit of Happiness, free from government tyranny.

We are pledging our allegiance to protect, defend and enforce the ideas, principles and values that our flag represents, carefully declared in our Charters of Freedom.

To do this is RIGHT!

To not do this is WRONG!

To work to undermine, subvert, divide, or destroy “The Republic for which it Stands,” is to establish yourself as an enemy of this country, an enemy of the ideas, principles and values which made the USA the greatest nation of free people ever known to mankind.

No matter their legal status, people like this are not “Americans.” They are enemies of America. They seek to destroy everything America has ever been, and every American as well.

Such individuals and organizations are WRONG!

There are only two ways the USA can remain a nation of free people for another 250 years…

Americans must show up November 3rd in perfect unity, to vote for everything that is RIGHT, and against everything and everyone who is WRONG, and make sure that only the voice of legal American electors will be heard. Another bloody internal war to eliminate all internal enemies of the Republic by force.

There’s no 3rd option!

If Americans fail to execute option #1 come November, they will face only option #2 soon after…

Our American way of Life, Liberty, Sovereignty and Security, prosperity, will either be defended and secured peacefully in the election booths, less than 100 days from today, or we will be headed into a second Civil War.

The choice is ours to make! Christians must vote their declared faith and conscience now. No exceptions, no excuses!