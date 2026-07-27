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Allie Byrd's avatar
Allie Byrd
10h

Believe it or not, I tear up when I read those precious words.

What you wrote, Lex, is precisely dead center target acquired. I will post this from the Communist Manifesto now, noting that we are at the threshold of losing our nation to the DSA/CPUSA FANATICS who have infected our national dialogue like a parasitic insect…

(pg 9 of the Manifesto)

“Nevertheless in the most advanced countries, the following will be pretty generally applicable.

1. Abolition of property in land and application of all rents of land to public purposes.

2. A heavy progressive or graduated income tax.

3. Abolition of all right of inheritance.

4. Confiscation of the property of all emigrants and rebels.

5. Centralisation of credit in the hands of the State, by means of a national bank with State capital and an exclusive monopoly.

6. Centralisation of the means of communication and transport in the hands of the State.

7. Extension of factories and instruments of production owned by the State; the bringing into cultivation of waste-lands, and the improvement of the soil generally in accordance with a common plan.

8. Equal [drafting of all for labour.] Establishment of industrial armies, especially for agriculture.

9. Combination of agriculture with manufacturing industries; gradual abolition of the distinction between town and country, by a more equable distribution of the population over the country.

10. Free education for all children in public schools. Abolition of children's factory labour in its present form. Combination of education with industrial production, &c., &c.”

Most of those objectives are currently operating in our national framework, EVEN NOW!!!!!

Those seditious Marxists who promote these objectives are committing treason against our nation, and Charters of Freedom, which includes our Constitutional framework of laws and rights.

We have a choice…but if we choose wrongly, we will pay a VERY HEAVY price. Oppression will be the least of our worries. The marriage of militant Islamic structure with Marxist ideology will bring a horror we can hardly conceive of.

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mmead's avatar
mmead
8h

A rhetorical question, but: Every morning with my hand over my heart, facing the flag which was hanging in the front of every classroom.

I've read and re-read the "1935 Manual for Membership" of the Communist Party USA, founded in Chicago, IL, 1919. https://www.marxists.org/history/usa/parties/cpusa/1935/07/organisers-manual/

So many people say, "Why would the cities allow such filth, ugliness, crushing poverty, crime, perversion, mental illness, and collapse? Aren't our mayors and others elected to help build a city and help its residents live in peace and prosperity?"

Some say it's corruption. Certainly. But it also appears to be a purposeful agenda to force the "proletariat"--the ones not yet zombified--to begin the REVOLUTION. Again, from Marxists.org, this time a pamphlet from Trotsky discussing WWI:

"Bloody chaos still stands over Europe. The old is combining with the new. Events pile up on events; and blood accumulates on blood. But from this chaos, ever more resolutely and boldly emerges the idea of the Communist Order from which the bourgeoisie will be saved neither by its Versailles conspiracies, nor its hired gangs, nor its voluntary flunkies of class collaboration and social patriotism…" https://www.marxists.org/archive/trotsky/1919/xx/order.html

They are deliberately burning it to the ground in the hope that out of chaos comes order. Too bad, most of them are so dumbed down they cannot even think, beyond follow the lead of the invisible "committee".

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