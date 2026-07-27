Right vs. Wrong
“I pledge Allegiance to the flag of the United States of America and to the Republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, with Liberty and Justice for all.”
How many times in your life have you recited these words? Was it something you just memorized and recited when told to? Did you ever think about the words in this pledge? Do you still pledge your allegiance today?
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
PLEDGE “A solemn binding promise to do, give, or refrain from doing something.”
ALLEGIANCE “Synonyms Allegiance, Loyalty, Fealty. Allegiance is the most formal and official of these words; it is a matter of principle and applies especially to conduct.”
REPUBLIC “A political order in which the supreme power lies in a body of citizens who are entitled to vote for officers and representatives responsible to them.”
NATION “A relatively large group of people organized under a single, usually independent government; a country.”
GOD “A being conceived as the perfect, omnipotent, omniscient originator and ruler of the universe.”
INDIVISIBLE “That which cannot be divided or torn apart.”
LIBERTY “The condition of being free from oppressive restriction or control by a government or other power.”
JUSTICE “The principle of moral rightness; decency; equal protection under the Law.”
The USA was indeed born a Christian nation, and still remains a Christian nation today, 250 years later. Not because everyone in the USA is a Christian, although the vast majority of Americans are. Not because our Founders were, although most of them certainly were.
But because Americans believe that “free will” comes from God, not man, and that all of our Rights as American Citizens, were “endowed by our Creator,” under “The Laws of Nature and Natures God.”
The same “freedom” that allows most Americans to be Christians, also allows others to be atheists and agnostics, or members of any other peaceful religious doctrine.
When we pledge our allegiance to our Flag, we are not just pledging our allegiance to that flag, or the Republic it represents, or to any political figure or organization. We are pledging our allegiance to the ideas, principles and values our country was built upon, Life, Liberty, and the individual Pursuit of Happiness, free from government tyranny.
We are pledging our allegiance to protect, defend and enforce the ideas, principles and values that our flag represents, carefully declared in our Charters of Freedom.
To do this is RIGHT!
To work to undermine, subvert, divide, or destroy “The Republic for which it Stands,” is to establish yourself as an enemy of this country, an enemy of the ideas, principles and values which made the USA the greatest nation of free people ever known to mankind.
No matter their legal status, people like this are not “Americans.” They are enemies of America. They seek to destroy everything America has ever been, and every American as well.
Such individuals and organizations are WRONG!
There are only two ways the USA can remain a nation of free people for another 250 years…
Americans must show up November 3rd in perfect unity, to vote for everything that is RIGHT, and against everything and everyone who is WRONG, and make sure that only the voice of legal American electors will be heard.
Another bloody internal war to eliminate all internal enemies of the Republic by force.
There’s no 3rd option!
If Americans fail to execute option #1 come November, they will face only option #2 soon after…
Our American way of Life, Liberty, Sovereignty and Security, prosperity, will either be defended and secured peacefully in the election booths, less than 100 days from today, or we will be headed into a second Civil War.
The choice is ours to make! Christians must vote their declared faith and conscience now. No exceptions, no excuses!
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Believe it or not, I tear up when I read those precious words.
What you wrote, Lex, is precisely dead center target acquired. I will post this from the Communist Manifesto now, noting that we are at the threshold of losing our nation to the DSA/CPUSA FANATICS who have infected our national dialogue like a parasitic insect…
(pg 9 of the Manifesto)
“Nevertheless in the most advanced countries, the following will be pretty generally applicable.
1. Abolition of property in land and application of all rents of land to public purposes.
2. A heavy progressive or graduated income tax.
3. Abolition of all right of inheritance.
4. Confiscation of the property of all emigrants and rebels.
5. Centralisation of credit in the hands of the State, by means of a national bank with State capital and an exclusive monopoly.
6. Centralisation of the means of communication and transport in the hands of the State.
7. Extension of factories and instruments of production owned by the State; the bringing into cultivation of waste-lands, and the improvement of the soil generally in accordance with a common plan.
8. Equal [drafting of all for labour.] Establishment of industrial armies, especially for agriculture.
9. Combination of agriculture with manufacturing industries; gradual abolition of the distinction between town and country, by a more equable distribution of the population over the country.
10. Free education for all children in public schools. Abolition of children's factory labour in its present form. Combination of education with industrial production, &c., &c.”
Most of those objectives are currently operating in our national framework, EVEN NOW!!!!!
Those seditious Marxists who promote these objectives are committing treason against our nation, and Charters of Freedom, which includes our Constitutional framework of laws and rights.
We have a choice…but if we choose wrongly, we will pay a VERY HEAVY price. Oppression will be the least of our worries. The marriage of militant Islamic structure with Marxist ideology will bring a horror we can hardly conceive of.
A rhetorical question, but: Every morning with my hand over my heart, facing the flag which was hanging in the front of every classroom.
I've read and re-read the "1935 Manual for Membership" of the Communist Party USA, founded in Chicago, IL, 1919. https://www.marxists.org/history/usa/parties/cpusa/1935/07/organisers-manual/
So many people say, "Why would the cities allow such filth, ugliness, crushing poverty, crime, perversion, mental illness, and collapse? Aren't our mayors and others elected to help build a city and help its residents live in peace and prosperity?"
Some say it's corruption. Certainly. But it also appears to be a purposeful agenda to force the "proletariat"--the ones not yet zombified--to begin the REVOLUTION. Again, from Marxists.org, this time a pamphlet from Trotsky discussing WWI:
"Bloody chaos still stands over Europe. The old is combining with the new. Events pile up on events; and blood accumulates on blood. But from this chaos, ever more resolutely and boldly emerges the idea of the Communist Order from which the bourgeoisie will be saved neither by its Versailles conspiracies, nor its hired gangs, nor its voluntary flunkies of class collaboration and social patriotism…" https://www.marxists.org/archive/trotsky/1919/xx/order.html
They are deliberately burning it to the ground in the hope that out of chaos comes order. Too bad, most of them are so dumbed down they cannot even think, beyond follow the lead of the invisible "committee".