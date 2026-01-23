Minnesota has been all over the news recently for the democrat run “insurrection” against Federal Law and legal Law Enforcement, in direct violation of U.S. Law. But if you notice, when listening to Governor Walz or Mayor Frey speak on behalf of their insurrection, they never use the word “Citizen” when referring to whom they are trying to protect. They only use the word “residents.”

Citizen and Resident are not the same things!

The Marxist left in America doesn’t want to draw any distinction between “legal Citizens” and “residents,” whether or not those “residents” are in the USA legally. Not only is this true for criminal sanctuaries themselves, but in our elections as well.

To be clear, “residents” who are not legal “citizens” do not have any right to vote in the USA, whether or not they have a legal right to be in our country. Only legal (documented) Citizens of the USA are eligible to vote in U.S. elections, period! No “non-citizen” has rights equal to legal “citizens of the USA” especially when it comes to the subject of lawful elections.

Our Constitution and Bill of Rights are not international documents intended to apply equally to every human being on earth. The USA is an independent sovereign nation established by the Declaration of Independence.

The Constitution created a federal government designed solely for legal American Citizens as a means of “self-governance.” The Bill of Rights was adopted to protect legal Citizens from federal government overreaches of power. Neither was designed to protect anyone other than legal American Citizens.

But because modern socialist-democrats can’t win elections with just votes from legally eligible American Citizens, they are extending all “rights” to “non-citizen residents” and have established the means by which they can illegally vote in our elections, and protections at the state and local levels to cover that up in what we call “sanctuary” cities and states.

As of this writing, only 10 American States require ID proof of voter eligibility.

Wisconsin (D), Kansas (D), Arkansas (R), Tennessee (R), Mississippi (R), Georgia (R), Indiana (R), Ohio (R), North Carolina (D), New Hampshire (R).

The other 40 States lack any ability to have their elections “verified” as free from any “ineligible votes” prior to official “certification.”

14 States require no proof of identity or legal voting eligibility at all, to register or vote within the State.

23 other States “request voter ID” but do not require it before allowing an individual to vote. Most of these states offer a number of other insane alternatives, such as Michigan requiring an “affidavit of voter eligibility” without requiring an ID of who is signing the affidavit.

The “Brennen Center for inJustice” claims that requiring any proof of legal voter eligibility is “overly burdensome” and “may block millions of legal voters from voting.”

Of course, proof of legal voter eligibility will not block any legitimate Citizen from voting, unless of course, the Citizen chooses not to provide that proof in order to vote. It would, however, prevent those not legally eligible to vote from voting in our elections, which is the real objection to any form of proof of voter eligibility.

14 States (including DC) that require no proof of legal Citizenship in order to Register or vote in their states…

Oregon (D), California (D), Hawaii (D), Nevada (R), New Mexico (D), Minnesota (D), Illinois (D), Maine (D), Vermont (R), Massachusetts (D), New York (D), New Jersey (D), Pennsylvania (D), Maryland (D), and DC (D).

Of these 14 States (including DC), only two have a Republican Governor. The other 12 are Democrat Party “sanctuaries” for illegal voting!

The remaining 26 States have a variety of different voter ID requirements, none of which are strong enough to prevent illegal voting by “non-citizens” in their states.

At the end of the day, systemic election fraud via illegal non-citizen voting is not only possible in 40 of our 50 states, it’s guaranteed in 14 “sanctuary” States and highly likely in another 26 States.

The Silver Bullet Solution

The political left has perfected the art of systemic election fraud. They control almost all large population centers across the country and have established “criminal sanctuaries” in all of them. This is how they can win elections even when 90% of the counties across the country vote against them. They are using the large population centers to control the entire State and in the end, the whole country.

Remember hearing “crime doesn’t pay!….?

Well, it turns out crime does pay, until you get caught, and until you are properly prosecuted for the crimes…

Under U.S. Law, criminal “sanctuaries” are illegal and unconstitutional. Illegal voting by non-citizens is illegal. Undermining, subverting, rebelling and rising up against the Rule of Law is illegal.

“Unverifiable” elections cannot possibly be “certifiable” elections!

In regard to all elections for Federal Elective Offices, both Congress and the Presidency, Congress is the final arbiter of whether or not to “certify” election results presented by each State.

Article I - Section 4

“The Times, Places and Manner of holding Elections for Senators and Representatives, shall be prescribed in each State by the Legislature thereof; but the Congress may at any time by Law make or alter such Regulations, except as to the Places of choosing Senators.”

Article I - Section 5

“Each House shall be the Judge of the Elections, Returns and Qualifications of its own Members;”

Crime must not be allowed to continue paying, related to our elections…

Each State can cheat any way they want…and it isn’t a problem for the whole country unless and until Congress “certifies” the “unverifiable” election results!

For years now, Congress has been blindly “certifying election results” knowing full well that those results are rotten with multiple methods of election fraud. 2020 is the absolute worst example of this in U.S. History and when Congress failed to stop blatant election fraud in that election, millions of hard-working taxpayers lost all faith in our elections!

The proverbial buck has to stop at Congress….

We the People can no longer allow Congress to “certify” any “unverifiable” elections, and unfortunately, this now includes 40 of the 50 states…

But it isn’t up to The People or even Congress to “prove” fraud in these elections. The burden of proof is on each State to demonstrate that their elections were free, fair, lawful, transparent and void of fraud, in order to have their election results certified by Congress.

Because every State is obligated by law to operate lawful elections, the burden of proof is upon each State to prove that their elections are in complete compliance with all Federal, State and Local Election Laws.

If a State can’t or won’t provide that proof of legal compliance, they will have disenfranchised every Legal Elector in the State by trying to allow “illegal voters” and procedures in their State run elections.

No Verification = No Certification… end of story!