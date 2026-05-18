I’m not going to waste much time on this insane democrat party ploy. It just doesn’t deserve much time or attention circa 2026… but I will address it.

I don’t give a damn what anyone else thinks or says, every single time a decision is made or a policy is set strictly on the basis of “race,” that’s an act of “racism.”

The Democrat Party has been establishing voting districts solely on the basis of “race” for decades. Now that the Republican Party has decided to eliminate “race” as the primary factor in election districting; to end “racism” in the districting process, Democrats are calling for a second Civil War to protect their past record of setting all kinds of policies on the basis of “race.”

State Courts, Supreme Courts, and now the U.S. Supreme Court have blocked Democrat party efforts to turn whole states “blue” strictly on the basis of “race.”

It really shouldn’t shock anyone that the party of the KKK, Jim Crow Laws, and anti-Civil Rights Act votes, are upset by the current constitutional effort to prevent that party from “rigging elections” by setting districts upon “race” alone.

What’s shocking is that any American still listens to their outright lies and corruption. But young white females and 60s socialist radicals do, and they do it for their own selfish anti-American agendas.

The Republican Party has “black” representatives, senators and justices on the courts. White cities and states voted for a “black president” before they figured out he is an anti-American thug and stooge for the WEF, George Soros, violent Islam, and the UN.

America isn’t “racist” and neither is the Republican Party. But today’s Democrat Party is even more “racist” than the Jim Crow era Democrats.

They aren’t trying to “save democracy,” they are trying to install global communism, and they are trying to use and abuse all “minority voting groups” to do it.

Today’s democrats are chronic liars, cheats, thieves and traitors to our country.

Now you can add on top, they are the worst “racists” in our country too!

2026 presents an electoral opportunity for the American people to clean this scum out of power. I believe what MLK preached, but democrats do not. If you do, then stand together to remove “racist democrats” from office and restore E Pluribus Unum!

“I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.” - Martin Luther King, Jr.

I dream of such a day too! But it will never happen so long as Democrats can continue to manipulate voters and rig elections on the basis of “race!”