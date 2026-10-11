Before everything became politicized and feminazi’s ruined young women and men….

Unfortunately, most of GEN Y and GEN Z do not remember a time when everyday life was fun, before politics ruined everything for everyone. By the time they came along, ugly corrupt backstabbing politics had infected daily life, in every aspect of life, to the point that life just wasn’t fun for anyone anymore.

These two generations are also referred to as “iGENs” meaning, the “internet” generations. Kids that grew up with easy access to what was supposed to be “the information super-highway,” which was immediately turned into a “disinformation” super-highway, by political operatives with an agenda.

Before the internet, social media and leftist mass-media, leftist indoctrination centers in education and academia, everyone knew that there is only two sexes or genders, male and female. It just wasn’t that hard to figure out…

Young women knew it would soon become their greatest challenge and honor to raise the next greatest generation, and young men knew it would soon be their duty and honor to provide for a good home and family.

I have said for many years now, that I used to believe that women were much smarter than men, until I saw them trying to be men. Face it, raising the next greatest generation was a much bigger and important job than just being the male hunter and gatherer. Anyone can hunt and gather, but a great woman, mother, is what it takes to raise a great generation!

But since the anti-American political agenda of the 60s and 70s, designed to destroy the trad-family, forced women out of the home into the workforce, and left the child-rearing to strangers in the village of idiots, all hell has broken loose.

Young people are struggling to feel good about their future. In great part, it’s because they are drowning in negative propaganda. They are trying to survive in a house divided against itself, either part of an insane “cancel culture” or a victim of it.

According to the political LEFT, there’s absolutely nothing good about freedom, liberty, justice, the Rule of Law, our Constitutional Republic or moral and ethical life in pursuit of happiness.

According to the political LEFT, they have no future, unless they vote for communism and socialism, and become permanent government dependents, trading their freedom for the free-stuff from taxpayers in order to survive. A depressing view of the future for certain!

According to the political LEFT, they should support Islamic rule under Sharia Law in the USA, march in support of known international terror organizations like Hamas, Hezbollah, ISIS, the murderous Iranian regime, and Obama’s sock puppet in Ukraine.

According to the political LEFT, they should support death over life, engage in illegal activities in the face of law enforcement and the Rule of Law, support the foreign invasion of our country and oppose their own freedom and liberty.

No wonder they struggle to see any desirable future for themselves!

But some of us do remember when everyday life was fun, exciting, promising and full of opportunity. We remember why the Charters of Freedom are the cornerstone to a fun and successful life in the USA, the greatest free nation ever known to mankind.

It’s up to us to protect and preserve it all for them, all future generations, on November 3rd. But it’s also up to us to share with them the foundations of freedom and teach them that their own freedom is far greater than any government promise of free-stuff.

History only repeats when we fail to pass the truth on to the next generations. Evil only prevails when good people do nothing in the face of evil.

We are not just voting for our own futures anymore. We have to vote for theirs now.

Let Freedom Ring for another 250 years! If it is to be, it is up to WE, the People!

Make America Great Again! Make Life Fun and Exciting Again!