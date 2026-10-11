Lex Greene

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Linda Kasten's avatar
Linda Kasten
Oct 11

The ironic truth is women have more power in their femininity than they have in their masculinity, but they’ve been gaslighted to believe being feminine is a sign of weakness. Feminism has skewed nature’s balance in the societal family structure and how we will turn it around is beyond me. The statement we are familiar with—behind every great man is a good woman—is true. Until women start taking back their femininity, they will be miserable and unhappy and stressed out to the max. And children will have no idea what and who they are. Emasculating men has been the worst evil behind feminism. Kids today have also been gypped of their innocence and exposed to more filth and pressure than ever before, and no wonder anxiety among the youth is off the charts!

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Old Jarhead's avatar
Old Jarhead
Oct 11

We must not forget the role both sexes play in raising children. Kids need men and women to show them how to BE men and women. Hopefully the examples will be upstanding examples of both sexes. I’ve seen far too many helicopter parents fearful of letting their kids take chances and make mistakes, as well as POS mothers and fathers who shouldn’t (and couldn’t) raise puppies that don’t bite and are housebroken. For better or worse, what kids know as children affects how they act as parents.

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