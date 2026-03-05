Indeed, the USA population is more divided today than at any time in 250 years of history. We are indeed divided over basic Right and Wrong. But now it manifests itself as the difference between the political Right and Left.

Like everything in life, there are exceptions to every rule, but there’s still a rule. What separates the political Right and Left in the USA is fundamental Right and Wrong. Not everyone on the political Right is Right, and not everyone on the political Left is Wrong. It all comes down to where each individual stands on the major issues facing the nation today.

Immigration

No matter which party you think is yours today, including none at all, people who support “legal immigration” are Right, and people who support and protect “illegal migration” are Wrong.

Abortion

People who believe every human life deserves a chance, are Right. People who believe in the right to take away innocent human life, are Wrong.

National Sovereignty and Security

People who believe in the secure sovereignty of the United States under the Charters of Freedom are Right, and those who believe in open borders, no national sovereignty or security, and global socialism, are Wrong.

Freedom, Liberty, and Justice for All

People who still believe in these fundamental things are Right, and those who don’t are Wrong.

The Charters of Freedom

People who believe this is “the supreme law of this land” are Right, and people who don’t, are Wrong.

Islam

People who know 1400 years of violent history and the true teachings of Islam, and believe there is nothing “peaceful” about it, are Right. And people who don’t know and believe this, are simply Wrong.

Lawful Elections

People who support lawful verifiable elections by legal American electors are Right, and everyone else is Wrong.

Two Human Genders

Those who know that there are only two human genders, male and female, are Right. People who don’t believe this are Wrong.

Parental Rights

People who believe that the parents are the proper custodians of their own children are Right, and those who think the commune is, are Wrong.

War

People who believe that dealing with foreign threats on foreign soil is better than dealing with it on our own soil, are Right. Those who don’t, are Wrong.

The Ten Commandments

People who believe these are the best laws for a decent, moral and peaceful productive society are Right. People who don’t are Wrong.

I can keep going for another hundred issues, but if you don’t get the point by now, you never will.

The political battle between Right and Left is really a battle between Right and Wrong. Sadly, our nation is divided right down the middle on all of these issues and many more today, because people stopped making decisions on the basis of Right and Wrong, and only concern themselves with Right or Left.

The political elites have done a magnificent job of dividing the electorate into special interest voting blocs…not based upon Right or Wrong, but rather just upon Right and Left.

As a result, our country has been carefully placed on the road to hell… with most Americans none the wiser, especially the doped-up misfits from the 60s, now college professors, and the children they indoctrinate in education.

Only when the American people start voting on the basis of Right and Wrong, can we vote ourselves out of the impending hell we are speeding towards today.

A Naval Commander told me many years ago now, that there are only two types of people in this world…decent, and not decent.

He was Right! At the moment, our country is full of both, and they are battling for the future of our once great nation.

With God’s help, the decent can overcome the indecent. Good can defeat evil. But it will require ACTION on every decent person’s behalf.

Nothing cures depression and demoralization like ACTION will!