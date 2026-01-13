The Democrat Party has perfected “astroturfing” to create a false public perception of organic protests against America and The Rule of Law. They have trained, funded, organized and mobilized millions of American “paid protesters” to incite “insurrection” against the United States.

Democrats have rounded up the wannabe rebels, most of them hateful lunatic females, and sent them on a mission to advance every wrong cause on the planet. They have women who believe they have a right to murder their own children in the womb, marching against the death of criminal lives, like George Floyd and Renee Good.

Democrats have convinced their mindless rebels that enforcing legitimate laws, like our Immigration Laws, is an “unconstitutional act.” Somehow, they convinced millions of Americans to rise up against every legal American citizen and fight for the rights of people in our country illegally.

I’m willing to bet that none of them would tolerate anyone entering and taking over their personal home illegally. But for some reason, they think illegally breaking and entering into our country, our home, is some kind of global human right.

Democrats have convinced their constituents that crimes like “impeding law enforcement operations,” or “obstructing justice” just because you don’t like a law, are some new form of “peaceful protest,” even when acts of violence and property damage against legal law enforcement officers and assets become common place.

They think “crime sanctuaries” established to thwart the Rule of Law in democrat-controlled cities and states is lawful, even “constitutional.”

These wannabe rebels find themselves on the wrong side of the law, in addition to being morally and ethically bankrupt.

The fact is, everyone engaged in these activities is guilty of crimes under U.S. Laws. They are also guilty of “insurrection,” “aiding and abetting criminal activities,” “sedition and subversive activities.”

But most importantly, the people responsible for developing, organizing, funding and mobilizing these actions are guilty of leading their ignorant followers directly into harm’s way…

They are also guilty of “treason” or at the very least, “conspiracy to commit treason” under U.S. Law. The truth is, the Democrat Party has been building their army of anti-American rebels against the United States for years now. They are directly responsible for every anti-American so-called “protest” in the USA today, all destruction of property, violent activities, arson, looting, assault and murder related to their efforts to stand against the law.

Until the leaders of all of this are arrested and prosecuted for their anti-American actions, they will continue to con foolish unsuspecting citizens into the streets, hiding behind their useful idiots like human shields.

It’s time for real justice and real accountability, or things will only get worse from here on…