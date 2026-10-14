Lex Greene

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Ernie's avatar
Ernie
Oct 14

The first answer, my AI went way back to the French and the Europeans and then regular religions and eventually it got to Muslim. But it was used against a Muslim more than anyone else. He said it wasn’t in the Quran because they used a different word that is traditionally translated to English as infidel. Then I reminded him about the beheading videos from Isis and Al-Qaeda and how they used it in their propaganda, and of course, the direction of the answers changed.

I have found that I need to either have AI elaborate or ask a known follow up question and they’ve actually said “I made a mistake” so I’m not saying there’s hope for AI yet but you have to train it and ask the right question or you get the wrong answer and you may not know it.

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rpmschevy
Oct 15

You have to know first not to trust everything you read. Second how to keep pushing back. Change the words in the questions when dealing with AI. I’ve caught AI being false (note sort of hard to call it a lie when it’s not a human being. But will say, especially when dealing with so-called tolerant progressives on social media, AI can be a lot more polite and civil) and I push back at AI because if we don’t, it won’t learn.

Funny note about you googling same as the persons prior counter. Ive done similar. Great for stats less so for actual knowledge thought.

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