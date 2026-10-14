Ever since Al Gore invented the internet (another democrat lie), the general population always in search of a path of least resistance and least effort, has become almost incapable of real research. We’ve gone from “Googling” everything to asking “Artificial Intelligence (AI)” what we think… instead of actually thinking…

The problem with this lazy form of 5-second research is that it isn’t at all accurate. We’re talking about high-tech computer software programming here. The software can only do what it’s designed to do, and it isn’t designed to bring you the true facts on everything under the sun.

Search Engines

There are many competing search engine software’s for the internet today, Google being the most widely used. Most people don’t know that most of the alternative search engines are fed by Google as well. Almost without exception, no matter which search tool you use, the search results are still coming from Google.

The software itself doesn’t know what’s true or not true and it has no conscience. It’s not designed to only return true information.

The software engineers, programmers, and owners of these companies do have an agenda though. The search engines are designed to show you what they want you to see, without any regard for whether or not the information is true, much less unbiased.

Asking AI

AI is a more advanced high-tech software designed to gather and return information at an even faster pace. But it can only gather and return the information it finds, again, without any concern for whether or not the information is at all true or accurate.

AI relies upon the search engines to provide the information it is gathering. There is no “fact-checking” of that information before it gathers and returns the information in mere seconds. AI will simply grab the information most related to your search topic and bring it to you.

Junk-In = Junk-Out

The internet is full of more false information than true information. The search engines have a clear bias programmed into them, designed to show you only what they want you to see without any regard at all for the accuracy of the information.

When only junk is programmed in, and bias towards a certain agenda is present, the massive volume of junk-in, can only result in junk-out. All competing points of view are available on the internet. But the bias that is everywhere today will trend towards showing you only the information someone wants you to see…

Real Intelligent Research

Real research is nowhere near as fast or easy as a simple Google search or AI question. In fact, the reality of how these tools really function has made real research more challenging, and the spread of truth much more difficult. We are constantly competing with the spread of false information, available in seconds now.

I have tested AI numerous times now and I can tell you, there is no way anyone seeking “facts” can rely on AI to deliver those facts.

EXAMPLE: I asked AI, “where does the word infidel come from?” – AI said, “it’s a Christian term found in the Christian Bible.” I asked AI, “where does this word appear in the Christian Bible?” – AI directed me to two places where the word appears in the Bible. I asked, “how many times does the word infidel appear in the Quran?” – AI said, “the word infidel does not appear in the Quran.”

So, I searched the online Quran for the word infidel, where the word does indeed appear 93 times! CONCLUSION: AI boldly lied…but didn’t know it was lying!

Artificial Intelligence will never be a viable substitute for real intelligence, in terms of dealing in truth and reality. These are great tools for spreading a certain agenda. But not great tools for finding the truth.

I remember many years ago now when people first started responding to my publications with, “that’s not true, I Googled it.” In each case, I would “Google” it too and provide them with the exact opposite opinion to the opinion they liked and used as “fact.”

It seldom changed their minds though, because they had found an opinion they liked and in the end, it never actually mattered to them whether their “Google facts” were true or not.

Today, AI simply makes that process even faster for people seeking a specific opinion that suits their agenda, which they then post on social media as “proven fact.”

At some point, people need to realize that we can find any lie to suit our lies with rapid response AI results in seconds. It will never make that information true, but it does help people spread the false information faster!