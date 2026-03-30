Back on March 6, 2026, I posted a video clip of a speech by Ronald Reagan dated 1964. I knew that many had long forgotten about that speech, and millions of young Americans had never seen or heard it. Everything Reagan stated in this brief video clip was 100% true. 62 years later, we are living with the consequences of ignoring his message.

It was 16 years later when Ronald Reagan would become President of the United States in 1980. 62 years later, I had no idea that posting this clip from 1964 would receive over 3400 views, 442 likes, 80 comments and 123 restacks.

But I did suspect that if the post traveled beyond my own sphere on Substack, the haters would show up with their vile gross ignorance and foul mouths to attack a message that has proven to be true and accurate over the past 62 years.

“Anti Trump

Anti Trump31m

Wake up ! He’s only for white straight. Don’t forget this mother fucker didn’t say the word AIDS until 150k men died. So he means for white or straight People. He’s a piece of shit. He’s an actor. Fuck this piece of shit. Rest in hell Regan”

Erma Be

Becky CallawayMar 10

“Sorry but reagan was a n actor playing leader! Hes the reason we are in this shit reality tv politics now! Fuck ronald reagan”

Of course, they can’t spell or type correctly….

If you watch the clip and know anything at all about what has happened in the USA since 1964, you will realize that everything Reagan warned about back then, has come to pass.

As you can see by the vile ignorance of the commenters above, the same people dog whistle trained to hate Trump and all MAGA patriots, were Pavlov trained to hate Reagan too. In reality, they hate the USA and everyone who seeks to “Make America Great Again.”

Like Trump, Reagan set out to Make America Great Again following four disastrous years under Jimmy Carter, who let Iran fall under brutal Islamic tyranny for the next 47 years, causing the biggest energy crisis in U.S. history and weakening our country to the brink of collapse.

These indoctrinated haters are incapable of individual thought. They don’t just hate these political leaders they hate everything about our Constitutional Republic and they will do anything to destroy it, just like the highly organized fake “NO KINGS” nonsense paid for by over 500 Soros related NGOs.

What we are witnessing in our country today hasn’t just proven that Reagan was right. It has proven that Senator Joe McCarthy was right too!

In the 1950s, Senator Joseph McCarthy of Wisconsin opened senate investigations into suspect communist infiltrations into Hollywood and sectors of the Federal government, including the CIA and State Department. McCarthy saw evidence of a growing “deep state” inside government that would one day threaten the Constitutional Republic.

Was McCarthy Wrong?

Joe McCarthy was completely ruined for his outspoken concerns regarding a growing communist movement within the USA. His efforts to expose it was labeled “McCarthyism” and even the Encyclopedia Britannica has written him into history as nothing but a crazed conspiracy theorist. But was he wrong?

“McCarthyism, name given to the period of time in American history that saw U.S. Sen. Joseph McCarthy of Wisconsin produce a series of investigations and hearings during the 1950s in an effort to expose supposed communist infiltration of various areas of the U.S. government.”

Yet, what do we have today? Millions of young people proudly carrying the Soviet (hammer and sickle) flag for communism in the “NO KINGS” protests. Millions of young Americans voting for socialism, who don’t know that socialism is merely communism via democratic process.

Reagan and McCarthy are not the only two historic political figures proven right in the past 76 years. Former Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev has also been proven right.

Nikita Khrushchev is widely known for his provocative statements during the Cold War, including his famous assertion at a 1956 reception in Moscow: “Whether you like it or not, history is on our side. We will bury you.” He later clarified in 1963 that this did not mean physical burial with a shovel, but rather that “Your own working class will bury you.”

“You Americans are so gullible. No, you won’t accept communism outright, but we’ll keep feeding you small doses of socialism until you’ll finally wake up and find you already have communism. We won’t have to fight you. We’ll so weaken your economy until you’ll fall like overripe fruit into our hands.”

Fast-forward to 2026 and what do we see?

Over the weekend, communists and socialists flooded American cities in a so-called “NO KINGS” protest. Of course, if Trump really were a “king” or “dictator,” such protests could never take place at all.

Khrushchev was right, “You Americans are so gullible.”

What the political LEFT has done over these many years is, “keep feeding you small doses of socialism until you’ll finally wake up and find you already have communism.” Literally millions of young Americans believe that communism and socialism are forms of “democracy.”

In reality, communism and socialism are forms of self-imposed fascism, forms of totalitarianism.

Reagan, McCarthy and Khrushchev were all right! Trump is right too!

But with the help of the Democrat Party, DNC controlled media, academia and education system, Hollywood, the WEF, WHO and UN, whole generations in the USA are no longer even interested in freedom, liberty or justice.

“You Americans are so gullible. No, you won’t accept communism outright, but we’ll keep feeding you small doses of socialism until you’ll finally wake up and find you already have communism. We won’t have to fight you. We’ll so weaken your economy until you’ll fall like overripe fruit into our hands.”

Whole generations have fallen like overripe fruit into the hands of global communists. It wasn’t accidental or coincidental. It was an intentional political movement to destroy the USA from within, and it has been highly successful.

Those of us old enough and studied enough to remember could see it all happening in real-time. But the children who never knew, may never know…

Unless we teach them!