Lex Greene

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TexBritta
6h

You certainly do your research 🧐

“These indoctrinated haters are incapable of individual thought. They don’t just hate these political leaders they hate everything about our Constitutional Republic and they will do anything to destroy it, just like the highly organized fake “NO KINGS” nonsense paid for by over 500 Soros related NGOs.”

👍👍

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