All ideas are not equal, some are good, some are bad, and some are downright suicidal. As an example, there couldn’t be a worse time in U.S. history to attempt to alter the U.S. Constitution. Look no further than the idiot voting trends in the USA today for confirmation. A lot of ideas, like Term Limits, which requires a Constitutional Amendment, look good on paper at first, until you think it all the way through…

Because Americans have developed a habit of continually voting for bad politicians, turning a temporary job into a lifelong career and the best illegal get-rich-quick-scheme in the world, people think the right solution is to adopt a Constitutional Amendment for term limits to prevent career politicians.

For the record, we already have appropriate term limits. 2-years for a House Member, and 6-years for a Member of the Senate…unless of course, the people reelect corrupt scumbags over and over again.

But adding more “term limits” results in removing “the People’s Right” to elect who they want. The baby goes out with the bath water!

The People would no longer have the Right to keep a good member of government in the job, once that person reaches the new term limit of service.

The simple fact is, The People currently have the power to fire a bad politician anytime they want, every 2-years for House members and every 6-years for Senators. People think they like more term limits simply because they no longer trust American voters to do this job on their own. So, they want to fire people automatically once they hit the new term limit.

But with new term limits, The People will no longer have the power to hire someone they like, if they have hit the new term limit, opening the congressional seat up to lesser candidates simply due to a non-negotiable hard stop for public service.

This is one of those ideas that might “feel good” in a moment of frustration with voting trends, but turns ugly real fast, if it’s ever put in place.

There’s no substitute for a well-informed and fully engaged electorate…of legitimate elections void of any forms of election fraud. By the way, new term limits will not solve the serious problem of election fraud…which is how many bad actors get in office and remain in office.

New Term Limits take power away from the voters, no getting around it. No one would be suggesting it at all if we didn’t have a record of bad voting trends. So, the real objection isn’t with the Original Constitutional Term Limits, it’s with a dumbed-down electorate.

The Term Limits idea is aimed at overcoming the stupid voting trends of ill-informed and disengaged American voters. People who support this idea have lost faith in “You the People.” So, they want to “term out” your selections… They want to eliminate your ability to keep electing bad actors…

If you “support the Constitution,” you can’t be in favor of Amending it! In the case of Term Limits, the only way it can be done is via a Constitutional Amendment. It cannot be done via simple legislation…

A vote for “Term Limits” is a vote to surrender your Right to vote for someone you want! Just because you don’t know it, or refuse to accept it, doesn’t make it not so…

NEXT IDEA PLEASE!