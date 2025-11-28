Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lex Greene's avatar
Lex Greene
16hEdited

Do you really want to stop career scumbag politicians?

1. Stop reelecting them!

2. Force Congressional Pay to be tied to the per capita average income each year so that public servants can't make more than the people who pay their salaries!

Bad actors won't even run for office anymore!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Lex Greene
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture