Ramaswamy Can Secure Ohio Governor
He can do something for America
Despite the fact that The Reconstruction Amendments of the mid-1800s were specifically and narrowly adopted for the benefit of former slaves and their children alone, our British Common Law courts have unconstitutionally extended the 14th Amendment to millions of illegal aliens ever since the closing of Ellis Island, (1954)
Why is every politician and judge in the USA getting this important issue wrong at every chance?
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It’s sitting right there under everyone’s nose, including in the National Archives, yet, very few Americans ever seem to get it right. This can’t be an accident; it has to be intentional.
14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution (1868)
“Passed by Congress June 13, 1866, and ratified July 9, 1868, the 14th Amendment extended liberties and rights granted by the Bill of Rights to formerly enslaved people.”
The 13th Amendment officially ratified the end of slavery in America. The 14th Amendment granted all former slaves and their families a right to legal citizenship in the USA, it is a “mass naturalization” amendment for former slaves following the end of the Civil War. The 15th Amendment made it illegal in the USA to deny any legal Citizen of the USA a right to vote on the basis of race.
The Reconstruction Amendments were very simple and narrow in both content and clear purpose. But as has been the case since 1803, our British Common Law courts have taken the liberty to intentionally and falsely “interpret” constitutional text to serve the political agendas of those who appointed them to the bench.
First, the courts extended citizenship rights to millions the 14th was never intended for. Then the courts declared that the 14th provided a “birthright” to any child born on American soil, to citizens of a foreign country, setting up “anchor baby” practices to circumvent and undermine our Immigration and Naturalization Laws, as well as our national identity, sovereignty and security.
Last, they have now made the move to declare all citizens “natural-born Citizens,” making them eligible to occupy the Oval Office.
Ramaswamy Can Solve the Problem
In this video interview, Vivek Ramaswamy went to great pains to declare himself a “natural-born Citizen” of the USA eligible to seek the Oval Office in accordance with Article II requirements.
But now, while running for Governor of Ohio, he’s campaigning on the position of “ending birthright citizenship.” Vivek is a 14th Amendment citizen of the USA, due to our courts intentional misuse and abuse of the 14th Amendment.
As Vivek explains in this interview, his Father has never been a legal U.S. citizen, and his mother didn’t naturalize to the USA until years after Vivek’s birth.
While this makes Vivek constitutionally ineligible to ever seek the Oval Office, as a “naturalized” citizen via the improper use of the 14th Amendment, he is eligible for the office of Ohio Governor.
The problem I have always had with people like this is, they are defrauding the American people to serve their personal political ambitions. Vivek, Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, Nicki Haley, Barack Obama, Kamala Harris and others have pursued their political ambitions under a cloud of fraud. None of them meet the true definition of “natural born Citizen,” and what’s worse, is they all know it!
But they count on American voters to not know it, or to not care!
Vivek has an opportunity to help the USA solve this problem in his campaign for Ohio Governor!
He can use his platform to settle this issue in short order.
“Upon further research and discovery, I now know that as a legal citizen only due to the misuse of the 14th Naturalization Amendment, and therefore, not a “natural born Citizen” of the USA as required for the Oval Office, I will never be able to seek the office of President or Vice President ever again. No one who acquired citizenship via the abuse and misuse of the 14th Amendment is eligible to seek or occupy the Oval Office. Due to the misuse of the 14th Amendment, I now support ending the misuse of the 14th Amendment to unconstitutionally grant citizenship to the children born here of foreign parentage. True “birthrights” do not come from government, nor can they be altered or eliminated by government. I am seeking the office of Governor of Ohio in my home state, to make Ohio great again. I call upon all non-natural born Citizens to join me in ending the practices that now threaten the future of our freedom, liberty and justice, and serve where we constitutionally can, and not where we shouldn’t.” - Vivek Ramaswamy, candidate for Governor of Ohio
Vivek could become one of the most important political figures in history, as someone honest enough to tell the truth and stop the practices destroying the USA, while upholding and enforcing Article II requirements for the most powerful political office on earth. He can prevent any foreign agents from ever occupying the People’s White House ever again!
That’s the kind of thing that only true heroes would ever do!
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Well THAT will NEVER happen. He wants to be President and as long as he can lie and get away with it he will continue the lie. I have a very good friend born in India and legally immigrated to the US. She loves this country and knows more about the Constitution than most Americans. She is also a virologist and will tell you virology is a fraud science. I asked her what she thought of Vivek Ramaswamy. She said “there is no way an Indian male who went to Harvard and Yale is a conservative, impossible.” I put him in the same category as Obama. A smooth talking politician with a gift to tell people exactly what they want to hear. And I did all I could do back then to inform people that when Vivek was running for President that he was not a natural born citizen. Charlie Kirk and many other supposed constitutional conservatives supported him.
And then we have this along with the fact that Vivek was a WEF Young Global Leader although he denies accepting the designation. He also claims he sued them for putting his picture on their website. 1. no on has ever seen that lawsuit and 2. the WEF has many people every year that would kill to get on that list they do not have to put people on the list that refused. The process to actually become a Young Global Leader doesn’t happen overnight or with one letter. The process takes a year to complete. I believe the WEF took his picture down because they wanted one of their own to be President. AND
Yes, Vivek Ramaswamy received money from Paul Soros in the form of a $50,000 to $90,000 fellowship in 2011 to attend Yale Law School. The funding came from the Paul and Daisy Soros Fellowships for New Americans, a program founded by Paul Soros and his wife Daisy to support immigrants and children of immigrants pursuing graduate studies.
Ramaswamy has defended accepting the merit-based scholarship, stating he would have been a "fool" to turn down the funds at age 24, even though his tax returns show he earned over $2.2 million that same year. His campaign emphasizes that the money came from Paul Soros, who made his fortune separately in engineering and died in 2013, rather than from Paul's brother, the liberal billionaire George Soros.