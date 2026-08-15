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Karen Bracken
6h

Well THAT will NEVER happen. He wants to be President and as long as he can lie and get away with it he will continue the lie. I have a very good friend born in India and legally immigrated to the US. She loves this country and knows more about the Constitution than most Americans. She is also a virologist and will tell you virology is a fraud science. I asked her what she thought of Vivek Ramaswamy. She said “there is no way an Indian male who went to Harvard and Yale is a conservative, impossible.” I put him in the same category as Obama. A smooth talking politician with a gift to tell people exactly what they want to hear. And I did all I could do back then to inform people that when Vivek was running for President that he was not a natural born citizen. Charlie Kirk and many other supposed constitutional conservatives supported him.

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Karen Bracken's avatar
Karen Bracken
6h

And then we have this along with the fact that Vivek was a WEF Young Global Leader although he denies accepting the designation. He also claims he sued them for putting his picture on their website. 1. no on has ever seen that lawsuit and 2. the WEF has many people every year that would kill to get on that list they do not have to put people on the list that refused. The process to actually become a Young Global Leader doesn’t happen overnight or with one letter. The process takes a year to complete. I believe the WEF took his picture down because they wanted one of their own to be President. AND

Yes, Vivek Ramaswamy received money from Paul Soros in the form of a $50,000 to $90,000 fellowship in 2011 to attend Yale Law School. The funding came from the Paul and Daisy Soros Fellowships for New Americans, a program founded by Paul Soros and his wife Daisy to support immigrants and children of immigrants pursuing graduate studies.

Ramaswamy has defended accepting the merit-based scholarship, stating he would have been a "fool" to turn down the funds at age 24, even though his tax returns show he earned over $2.2 million that same year. His campaign emphasizes that the money came from Paul Soros, who made his fortune separately in engineering and died in 2013, rather than from Paul's brother, the liberal billionaire George Soros.

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