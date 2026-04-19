Working from a current Merriam-Webster definition of “racism,” and how racism has been used to gain political power in the USA for two centuries now, I want to give my perspective based upon my more than 40-years’ experience on the subject.

Racism is currently defined as;

a belief that race is a fundamental determinant of human traits and capacities and that racial differences produce an inherent superiority of a particular race;

behavior or attitudes that reflect and foster this belief : discrimination, prejudice, or violence against people because of their race;

the systemic oppression of a racial group to the social, economic, and political advantage of another;

a political or social system founded on racism and designed to execute its principles.

I grew up in a rural southeast area of Ohio, nothing but farm land, with just 78 kids in my high school graduating class. Throughout those years, I had heard a lot about “racism” in the USA, mostly from television, almost always associated with the “deep south.” Yet, the TV always showed “racial conflicts” happening in the north, the major cities like Chicago, Baltimore, New York, San Francisco or Philadelphia, just to name a few.

I had only met one “black” family, at church on Sunday’s. They seemed just like everyone else. I never saw anyone treat anyone else as “different.” We were all the same, just farm kids. It wasn’t until I was an adult, and traveled, that I started to experience any form of “racism,” and always in the areas I least expected it.

At about 19, my first visit to Boston sparked a deep interest in history for me, walking the same cobblestone back streets, the same small taverns, and tall ships from our Founders era. History came to life for me on that trip, it was suddenly quite real, even relatable. This started what would become more than 40-years of history research and more than 4500 published essays and columns on the subject.

Where I Found No Racism

It was my first trip to the “deep south,” dead center in the middle of rural Alabama, in the mid-1980s.

On arrival, that was the most “black people” I had ever seen in one place. I thought surely, now I will get to witness racism up close, southern plantation style. I was there on business and the people I was working with were generational “southern white” folks, some of whom still owned family plantations they had inherited. I thought, here I am, now I’ll get to learn about racism where it all began.

We met for breakfast at the little diner in a very small town, Lineville, Alabama. Even in the 2020 census, it was still a town of only 2489 residents. The thick southern draw was everywhere, I was the weird one who stood out like a sore thumb.

Right away, I noticed that most of the people sitting down to eat breakfast were white men, and that all of the people working in the diner were “black.” The food was incredible, southern cooking at its finest, and the service wasn’t only impeccable, it was downright friendly.

I noticed that everyone in the place was like family, black, white didn’t seem to matter at all. Everyone knew everyone and they were all happy to see each other, bright smiles, “how are ya’s” and even hugs, “how’s your momma doin these days?” Something just didn’t seem right… why were these people so nice to each other? They’re literally like family, everyone….

I just kept quiet and observed… After the work day, one of the men I was there to meet with invited me to supper at his momma’s home and gave me some directions. He said he ate there often to check on his mom, who was up in years.

As I drove down this old gravel lane under a canopy of huge oak trees, I was in awe of the natural beauty as I came upon an open gated entrance to what looked like an enormous southern plantation, with tall white pillars across a great big covered front porch that spanned the full length of the house.

Again, I thought, ah-ha, here it is…surely I will get a close up look at southern racism here… and sure enough, as I was welcomed at the front door by the old ladies “mammy” named Betsy, a little old black lady, dressed in ancient black and white servants attire, I thought, here it is…

Betsy did all of the cooking and cleaning for the old lady, and had been doing so her entire life, since she was very young. The movie “Driving Miss Daisy” would not come out for several more years, but when it did, it reminded me of my first experience in the deep south, almost to a letter.

The story goes on for a couple years, so allow me to fast-forward to the important part, if you don’t mind. Betsy wasn’t a servant; she was family to the old lady. She took great pride and joy in tending to the old ladies every need.

A few years later, the old lady passed away. I called her son to offer my condolences. During our conversation, I asked what was going to happen to that beautiful old plantation home that had been so well cared for…I just assumed her son would inherit the property, as her only living child.

But he said… oh no, that’s been Miss Betsy’s home most of her life. Momma left everything to Betsy and she sure deserves it. Nobody could have taken better care of my momma all those years. I still go by to visit Betsy now and then, but she has her own helper now.

That’s a true personal story… and that’s exactly what happened.

I’ve been in over 40 of our 50 states since then, and several other countries. While I’m sure it exists somewhere, for a very small number of Americans, the KKK type, I never have experienced “racism” in the deep south, where I now have a home.

But I sure have in a great number of northern big cities, from Boston to San Francisco, and big time in Chicago. But in these cases, I’d call it “reverse racism,” blacks taught to hate whites.

Who taught them this? and Why?

The answer is quite simple and obvious. The Political Party that fought against freeing the slaves, formed the KKK, voted against the Reconstruction Amendments, and tried to kill all Civil Rights Acts adopted by Congress, still sought to control the black community, at least politically.

For many generations now, the Democrat Party has continuously worked feverishly to advance racism in America, for their own political ambitions. They needed reliable voting blocs and they chose to harness all “minority groups” to achieve their political agendas.

Research into the 2020 Elections Revealed the Following DNC Voting blocs

Black voters and nonwhite women are among the most reliably Democratic voting blocs. Black voters supported Biden by a 75% Democratic margin in 2020.

Young voters (ages 18–29) who haven’t lived long enough to know better yet

college graduates , particularly white female college graduates , who gave Democrats a 23% margin in 2020

urban voters , mostly from democrat sanctuary cities, rotten with violent crime and poverty

Asian American voters showed a 27% Democratic margin in 2020

The modern Democrat Party continues to hold a grip on “black” voters by simply raising them in urban cities to “hate white people,” even though it’s the Democrat Party that has held the black community under boot since slavery.

The party has harnessed young voters, by simply promising them “free stuff” and socialism, as a utopian progressive idea. Young voters don’t have the life experience to know any better. Their minds are easily corrupted as a result. They’ve been trained to hate “old white people.”

They have harnessed the young white female vote strictly on the basis of “abortion rights.”

Urban voters in a classic “hurt and rescue” plot, wherein democrats destroy their cities, and then make false promises they never keep, to “save them”

Asian voters the same way they control the black vote, by making Asian Americans feel like second class citizens

In other words, Racism in the most culturally and ethnically diverse nation on earth, is nothing more than a political strategy, used as a sledge hammer to drive a political wedge between different ethnicities, to create reliable voting blocs at a time when pretty much no real American votes democrat anymore.

The same people who have enslaved minority groups since the 1700s still do today.

But this only works until these groups wake up to the reality that they are being controlled for purposes of political gain, not for them, but for the evil tyrants they have been conned into voting for.

If real racism existed in the USA, our country would have never been the most culturally and ethnically diverse nation on earth. The only people in our country who cannot get along with others, are those trained not to, by democrats!

If this doesn’t ring true to you, take a good close look at those who have trained you to hate others, and what they stand to gain from it!

As for me, I’m only aware of one race, the human race!