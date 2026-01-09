QUESTION FOR MY FRIENDS
WHAT SHOULD HAPPEN when any taxpayer paid public official sworn to uphold the law, member of congress, judge, governor, mayor, or any other, refuses to comply with the law, and even works to undermine and subvert the law?
Do the laws apply to everyone equally, or not?
The Democrats keep telling us “no one is above the law” but truth is we know the self proclaimed elite (our elected and the rich) think they are exempt from the same laws as us peasants. They are not exempt from the law just exempt from being punished for breaking the law. What should happen to them should be worse than what happens to us peasants because they were entrusted to a higher standard. What should we do? We should drag them to the town square and tar and feather them. Of course that is silly. Trump’s DOJ has enough all of them to charge them today but they do nothing. They should at least be arrested, charged an put on trial.
They are under the same laws and penalties.
Lex….
No man, government, religion, philosophy, etc. can stop what is occurring around the world. And that goes for churches that have fashioned their organizations (denominations) after mans own design, not Gods Pattern for His Church and Families.
Man's churches are failing as we enter the end of days of which we have been
forewarned. Man's Churches have assumed to themselves priesthoods and authority (as they supposed) thereby dividing believers one against another.
They also assumed responsibilities which God ordained and appointed for Men and Women (The Family) not men’s churches. That is why Christian Families are failing like secular families.
What is God’s Church? It’s Jesus Christ and Born Again Believers having the indwelling of the Holy Spirit our True Guide, our True Teacher, our True Comforter along with God’s Word and the Testimony of His Creation. They are the living breathing Church Of God, adopted Sons and Daughters of God, destined to be with Him throughout eternity.
Money has no value here, no trips to Alaska, no books to buy, NO, none of that.
https://www.knowingforyourself.com/
USE ANYTHING THAT MAY BE OF USE TO YOU.
If nothing else read from the home page and then at the top of the home page read from: God’s Family - God’s Church - Message of the Temple Veil, and the Women at the well - Rebuild Restore.
Think for yourself and if you are moved by the Holy Spirit share this site with others. “For there is nothing hidden that shall not be disclosed, nor anything secret that shall not be known and come out in the open.” Luke 8:17
Best to all in Jesus Christ our Savior and Redeemer. Daniel
P.S. Dear Reader do you desire to know, who is the Prince of this world and his followers? First read the Ten Commandments Thou shalt not as given in your Bible. Then read beginning with the 10th Commandment, saying Thou Shalt and you will know the god of this world and those who follow him. Think about it.