Something I learned about politics over 40 years ago is, when all the marbles are in play, nothing is ever left to chance. In any democratic political system of “self-governance,” wherein government is limited to “the will of the people,” the first task of government is to control “public perceptions,” which will then be used to claim, “it’s the will of the people.”

The reason the Founders of the United States chose to create a “Constitutional Representative Republic” and not a “democracy” is quite simple. In a pure democracy, government must do whatever the people vote for, even when what they vote for isn’t in the best interest of the country or even themselves or directly violates the Constitution. The Founders referred to “democracy” as mere “mob rule,” wherein 50.1% of the people can rule over the other 49.9% of the people, against their will, by simple majority. This isn’t “freedom and liberty for all.”

In a pure democracy, government need only create a “public perception” that the people want socialism, and then the government is free to move into socialism. Government simply creates via mass-information a perception that a majority of American want communism, and then the government can institute communism, as “the will of the people.”

In other words, government tells the people what they want, and then the people vote for it…

But in our Constitutional Representative Republic, the people and politicians don’t have the final say, the U.S. Constitution does. Government is limited to only that which the Constitution allows, no matter how anyone feels about it. Political ideas and agendas which are at odds with the Constitution are things the government cannot do, even if they convince the people via public perceptions to want it.

In order to do things beyond constitutional authority, the government has to act in an “unconstitutional” manner. Government actions which are beyond what the Constitution and Bill of Rights will allow and are “repugnant to the constitution” are null and void, without legal authority on arrival.

When Perception is allowed to trump Reality

Great efforts have gone into creating the public perception that the USA is a “democracy.” But in reality, our Constitution didn’t create a “democracy,” but rather a Constitutional Representative Republic wherein the Constitution is the Supreme Law of this Land, not government, not even the voters, and certainly not the unelected courts. A majority of voters can determine the direction of the nation, but only so long as that direction does not violate the Constitution or infringe upon the Natural Rights of other citizens.

Great efforts have gone into creating the public perception that men can be women and women can be men. But in reality, a person will always be the sex, male or female, they were at birth.

Great efforts have gone into creating the public perception that the USA can choose socialism or communism via voting. But in reality, the Supreme Law of our Land prohibits any such ideas.

Great efforts have gone into creating the public perception that government is for the people. But in reality, government is first and foremost, always for itself.

Great efforts have gone into creating the public perception that a mother has the right to murder her own child in the womb, that it isn’t an innocent human life being extinguished in every abortion. But in reality, it is a innocent defenseless human child being murdered by its own mother, every time.

I can give a hundred more examples, but I shouldn’t have to. Most Americans are intelligent enough to get the point already, with the exception of the intentionally dumbed-down or morally bankrupt.

For far too long now, our society has been operating on false government--created public perceptions, always 180-degrees opposite any form of reality. Most people have been voting for what the creators of public perceptions have told them to vote for, ignoring the glaringly obvious reality in most cases.

In reality, every election is about just one thing… the enforcement and preservation of freedom, liberty and justice, or the end to everything Americans have known for 250 years.

Every election is about Life, Liberty, the Pursuit of Happiness, freedom, liberty and justice for all, including the unborn. Nothing good will ever come from any society who sees it any other way!

Government will never stop trying to control the people via false public perceptions. At some point, The People have to ignore that and live in reality, or false perceptions will continue to trump reality, at grave consequences to every American citizen.