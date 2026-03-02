The more complex and complicated a problem is, the simpler the solution has to be. The good thing about being surrounded by your enemy is you can fire in any direction. But it’s best to take careful aim before pulling the trigger…to avoid collateral damage.

Consider this to be Rule #1 in solving problems, K.I.S.S., keep it simple, stupid. Complicated solutions are never fully implemented.

Rule # 2 - Properly assess the real problem, and not just the symptom, but the root of the problem.

Think bad politicians are the problem? No, they are the symptom of a much greater problem. Bad politicians are elected and re-elected by bad voters, and these days, illegal voters and election fraud.

Talking about bad politicians and wishing we could get rid of them isn’t a solution. Bad voters and election fraud is the problem, without which bad politicians couldn’t exist.

SOLUTION? Figure out how to deal with election fraud and bad voters, or we are forever stuck with bad politicians.

Rule # 3 - If you are not the solution, you are the problem.

Citizens of the USA have no adequate excuses. All political power in the USA is derived from the consent of the governed…YOU the People! As a result, everything that happens in the USA is either caused by or allowed by YOU, the People! If you’re not the solution, then there is no solution.

You don’t think the swamp will ever drain itself, do you?

Rule # 4 - START

You can’t finish a mission unless you start that mission. Too many wait for “someone else to do something.” While some refuse to quit, others have refused to start.

Enemies of Freedom, Liberty, and Justice never stop attacking these things. Until we start to fight back, they are free to destroy everything we hold dear.

Rule # 5 - Finish the Fight

It seems simple, but it’s true. Quitters never win, and winners never quit… losers never even start, hoping someone else will do their dirty work…

Right now, we have two young generations indoctrinated into socialism, terrorism, sedition and insurrection, anti-law enforcement and anti-Rule of Law sentiments. We allowed these ideas to be drummed into them 24/7 from kindergarten through college, by academia, education, entertainment and fake news.

No matter what we do to stop election fraud, and we must do it no matter what it takes, young people are still set to vote our country off the cliff. They have no idea that their votes will end badly for them.

“Political preferences show youth continue to lean Democratic. In 2024, young voters favored Kamala Harris over Donald Trump by 51% to 47%, a narrower margin than in 2020 but still reflecting stronger Democratic support among youth than older age groups. Abortion rights were a top motivator, especially in states with related ballot measures, and economic concerns like housing and jobs were highly influential.”

Females vote overwhelmingly LEFT, while a majority of males vote RIGHT. Muslim-Marxist Mamdani was elected Mayor of New York City in 2024, just 23-years after 9/11/01, with 85% support from the female (18–25-year-old) demographic. This isn’t just astonishing, it’s downright frightening!

This is the greatest threat to the Constitutional Republic as of today. We don’t have to worry about being taken over by Russia or China. We have to worry about being destroyed by young female voters from right here at home.

How Do We Save Young People from Themselves?

STOP allowing our schools to continue indoctrinating our children. It all started in the 1960s on college campuses. But now it’s all the way down as the kindergarten and pre-school level.

STOP electing and re-electing anti-American politicians.

STOP all forms of election fraud.

STOP allowing “fake news.” The 1st amendment does not protect the right to lie.

STOP being silent in the face of evil.

STOP tolerating the intolerable.

Evil is always at war with good and it will win, so long as good people do nothing!

Winning isn’t complicated. But it also isn’t easy, especially since Americans have allowed things to get this far out of hand, before taking matters into their own hands.

250 years ago, our Founders gave us the road map for Freedom, Liberty and Justice. We don’t have to reinvent the wheel here. We just have to enforce the Foundations of Freedom.

Where the people have the will, they will find the way!