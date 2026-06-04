It’s a sad reality that we need to teach millions of Americans exactly how our Constitutional Republic and fifty sovereign states are required to operate, under the Charters of Freedom. The U.S. Education system has horribly failed our country. Even worse is the college campuses across the country today.

The Basic Design

The basic design at the Federal, State and Local level is the same. Our system of government, top to bottom, is broken into three branches, Executive, Legislative and Judicial.

In every case, the Legislative body has sole lawmaking powers. But they are limited to adopting laws which are consistent with, in furtherance thereof, and not repugnant to our Charters of Freedom. Laws adopted which are not within this established standard, lack the force of law entirely. No other branch of government enjoys any power to make laws.

The Judicial Branch exists for the sole purpose of upholding and enforcing our Charters of Freedom, and equally applying all laws created by the legislatures without any favoritism or partisan political agenda whatsoever. The Judicial Branch has no lawmaking powers whatsoever. The ability of any judge or justice to remain on the bench is limited to “during good behavior.”

The Executive Branch has very specific and limited duties and associated powers.

Presidents, Governors, and Mayors are Executive Branch employees of the People. They are not lawmakers, nor are they members of the Judicial Branch. Their power and duties pertain to setting the agenda and direction for their administration and overseeing the execution of that agenda.

A Presidents #1 job is to provide for the common defense of the nation, from both external or foreign, and internal threats. The President has no more important job. That’s why the President is also the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces. In accomplishing that job, the President oversees all Executive Branch Agencies. All Federal Agencies are under the President in the Executive Branch.

A Governors job is very similar to that of a President, except his power and duties are limited to the State in which the governor is elected. Similar to the Federal Government, each state has a legislative and judicial branch as well. Likewise, a City Mayor is similar to that of the Governor or President, it’s an “executive” position, but limited in power and duty to just that city.

Great cities make up great states, and great states make up a great country. It doesn’t work the other way around. We do not have a “top-down” system of self-governance under the Charters of Freedom. We have a “bottom-up” form of government.

In the USA, the buck stops with the Americans. If your city isn’t run well, it’s up to the citizens in that city to solve that problem by electing someone else to run it. The same goes for your state.

The only way for the American people to have the country they want is to first make sure they have a city they want, and a state they want. The only way to save the USA isn’t just to elect a different President. We have to save this country city by city, and state by state. Only then, can we have a great country!

We have to elect better mayors and governors, better local, state and federal legislators. We have to get rid of bad judges in the courts, who violate their oaths of office every day.

Living in a free country governed by the People and not mere politicians isn’t easy. But the alternative is entirely unacceptable! Trust me on this… Only the American voters can drain this swamp. No one else holds that power!

This is why local and state elections, along with all primaries, are more important than who is President! This is where the Power of the People can change the nation!