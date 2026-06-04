Lex Greene

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mmead
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It HAS failed miserably. If Charlotte Iserbyt were still with us, she would argue that it is *deliberate. In fact, she wrote a book called “The Deliberate Dumbing Down of America,” now available for free download: https://deliberatedumbingdown.com/ddd/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/DDDoA.pdf (I suspect that her son is offering this, as he built and curated her website with wonderful historical books, free to download.) “Iserbyt served as the senior policy advisor in the Office of Educational Research and Improvement (OERI), US Dept. of Ed, during the first term of U.S. President, Ronald Reagan”. —Wikipedia. When she realized the agenda for children, she said she wrote a letter of resignation, outlining her reasons to the President. He never responded, so when she called the WH and asked, the person who answered the phone said, “Oh, yes. He’s read it. It’s sitting on his desk.” She had to step back a bit on her opinion of Pres. Reagan after that, because she expected him to take action—and she said that he did not.

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