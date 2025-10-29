When it comes to saving our Constitutional Republic, it requires upholding and enforcing the U.S. Constitution. Without that, there’s no chance of saving our free people from certain ruin!

In this regard, there’s no subject more critical than who can and cannot occupy the highest political office in our land, the Presidency of the United States. Who is eligible to seek the Oval Office is narrowly defined in Article II of the Constitution.

“No Person except a natural born Citizen, or a Citizen of the United States, at the time of the Adoption of this Constitution, shall be eligible to the Office of President; neither shall any Person be eligible to that Office who shall not have attained to the Age of thirty-five Years, and been fourteen Years a Resident within the United States.”

· No Person except a natural born Citizen

· At least 35 years of age

· Residing within the USA for at least the prior 14 years

· Those alive at the time of the adoption in 1787, none of whom were natural born Citizens, are no longer alive

It’s simple, but extremely important to the survival of our republic. The problem is, while most people grasp the meaning and purpose of conditions 2 and 3, very few grasp the critical importance and purpose of the first condition, no Person except a natural born Citizen.

It was 2008 and Senator John McCain was the republican candidate facing democrat candidate Barrack Hussein Obama.

People who held a deep disdain for John McCain tried to disqualify him claiming he was not a “natural born Citizen” due to being born in Panama, the son of his Navy Commander Father stationed abroad in the service of our country at the time.

That effort to disqualify McCain from POTUS eligibility resulted in the U.S. Senate adopting a 99-0 resolution declaring McCain a natural born Citizen eligible to seek the Oval Office. McCain abstained from the vote due to an obvious conflict of interest.

However, no such resolution was ever offered by the Senate for Barrack Hussein Obama, whose eligibility was also being questioned, as the natural born son of a Kenyan citizen Father, who was later adopted by Indonesian step-father Lolo Soetoro, residing in Indonesia, neither of whom were ever legal citizens of the USA.

The targeting of John McCain, the son of U.S. Citizens and a Father who was a Naval Commander stationed in Panama at the time of the birth, took all political focus off of Barrack Obama, who to this day, is not a natural born Citizen of the USA.

What Isn’t a natural born Citizen?

There are a number of ways someone can acquire legal U.S. Citizenship under U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Statutes. It’s interesting that the government adopted the Immigration and Nationality Act in 1952, the same year they closed Ellis Island. These are not citizens by way of nature, but rather by way of the legislature.

In the mid to late 1800s, three “Reconstruction Amendments” were adopted at the end of the Civil War, the 13th, freeing slaves and their families, the 14th, granting those families legal citizenship status in the USA, and the 15th granting former slaves voting rights.

None of the Reconstruction Amendments pertained to anyone other than former slave families, and they were never intended to be used to create “anchor baby” citizens from illegal aliens many years later. The courts caused the illegal mass migration crisis we have today.

The Immigration and Naturalization process exists to allow natural born Citizens of foreign countries to acquire legal citizenship in the USA by following the process established by Congress in our Immigration laws. It’s designed to provide legal citizenship to non-natural born Citizens of the USA.

Even though there are a number of options available to non-citizens seeking legal citizenship in the USA, all of those options are a form of legal “naturalization” for “non-natural born” citizens, requiring the applicant to renounce allegiance to their home country and pledge allegiance to the United States.

Despite the number of naturalization options available, they are designed for “immigrants” not “natural born Citizens.”

Fundamentally, there are only two ways to become a legal citizen of the USA.

1. To be a natural born Citizen of the United States, the natural born child of citizen parentage;

2. To acquire citizenship via the naturalization process.

Therefore, every legal citizen of the USA is one or the other, either a natural born Citizen child of USA Citizen parentage, or a naturalized citizen via our naturalization laws. No one is both… and anyone who is not one of the two, is not a U.S. citizen at all.

The problem is, most do not know what a natural born Citizen is, and many who do know, don’t like what it is. But there’s no way to save our country without enforcing what it truly is…and the 12th Amendment applies the same standard requirement for everyone seeking the office of Vice President as well.

In a recent podcast interview, Vice President Vance responded to a query about his intentions for 2028. In his response, he said this…

“Vice President JD Vance gushed that Secretary of State Marco Rubio is “my best friend in the administration” in a “Pod Force One” interview after President Trump teased them as an “unstoppable” 2028 ticket.”

His statement seems to indicate that both he and President Trump believe Marco Rubio meets the natural born Citizen requirement to seek the Oval Office. If that’s true, they are both dead wrong!

As internationally established and recognized for centuries, including in the USA, there’s a very specific Natural Law meaning of the term natural born Citizen, and the USA is founded upon “The Laws of Nature and Nature’s God.”

· “As the society cannot exist and perpetuate itself otherwise than by the children of the citizens, those children naturally follow the condition of their fathers, and succeed to all their rights.” (This is also known as a Right of inheritance.)

· “The country of the fathers is therefore that of the children; and these become true citizens merely by their tacit consent.”

· “I say, that, in order to be of the country, it is necessary that a person be born of a father who is a citizen; for, if he is born there of a foreigner, it will be only the place of his birth, and not his country.”

· “It is asked whether the children born of citizens in a foreign country are citizens? The laws have decided this question in several countries, and their regulations must be followed. By the law of nature alone, children follow the condition of their fathers, and enter into all their rights; the place of birth produces no change in this particular,”

This Natural Law protects the Natural Right of every child to be born into the country of their natural birth father…and further prevents any foreign country from ever laying claim to a child just because the foreign birth happened on their soil.

Marco Rubio was “born in the USA.” But his parents were legal citizens of Cuba at the time of his birth. Therefore, Marco was a natural born Citizen of Cuba at his birth. His birth location was the USA, but his natural birth country was Cuba.

“By the law of nature alone, children follow the condition of their fathers, and enter into all their rights; the place of birth produces no change in this particular,”

Are our Rights in the USA “endowed by our Creator,” in accordance with “The Laws of Nature and Nature’s God?” Or are they simply at the whims of lawyers and judges?

The Right to natural born Citizenship is the foundation of everything, including who can and cannot serve as President or Vice President. Our Founding generation was the first citizens able to pass natural born Citizenship on to their children.

This law and constitutional requirement was violated by Barrack Hussein Obama. His entire administration was the most massive fraud ever perpetrated on the American people. His entire presidency was 100% illegitimate!

This was able to happen due to the apathy and ignorance of the average American on the topic and the absolute corruption of politicians seeking power regardless, and most of all, anti-Constitution lawyers and judges!

IS THE U.S. CONSTITUTION THE SUPREME LAW OF THIS LAND…OR NOT?

God gave us all free will, and our Founders set that freedom as the cornerstone of everything built upon that rock.

Enforce it or LOSE IT!

LATE ADDITION: Think about this one line for a minute… “As the society cannot exist and perpetuate itself otherwise than by the children of the citizens;”

Our country is currently flooded with illegal aliens from foreign countires, many of those countries hostile to the USA. These foreigners are birthing children at a rate often 5-times that of American natural born Citizens. The ONLY thing that prevents those children from occupying our White House at some point, is the natural born Citizen requirement in Article II.

Over the past 70-years, congress has tried eight times to eliminate this requirement via legitlative process, failing in each case. So what do lawyers do when they can’t change the law? They redefine the terms…making the requirement unenforceable!

SECOND LATE ADDITION ON THE HISTORY:

“On July 25, 1787, John Jay, then Secretary for Foreign Affairs under the Articles of Confederation, wrote a letter to George Washington, the presiding officer of the Constitutional Convention, suggesting that the commander in chief of the American army should be a “natural born” citizen. This letter is the first known use of the term “natural born citizen” in American constitutional discourse. Jay’s proposal was intended as a “strong check to the admission of Foreigners into the administration of our national Government” , aiming to prevent foreign influence in high executive offices. Although Jay did not attend the Constitutional Convention, his letter influenced the delegates, and the idea was later incorporated into Article II, Section 1, Clause 5 of the U.S. Constitution, which requires the President to be a “natural born Citizen”. The change from a general “citizen” requirement to “natural born citizen” was made by the Committee of Eleven, likely in response to Jay’s suggestion, though no formal debate on the change is recorded. The purpose of the clause, as described by Justice Joseph Story, was to “cut off all chances for ambitious foreigners, who might otherwise be intriguing for the office; and interpose a barrier against those corrupt interferences of foreign governments in executive elections”. While Jay’s letter focused on the commander in chief, the provision was applied to the presidency. Some historians suggest Jay may have been influenced by British legal traditions or the writings of Emmerich de Vattel, particularly his work “The Law of Nations,” which defined “natives, or naturals” as those born in the country to citizen parents. Jay later proposed a constitutional amendment during the New York Ratifying Convention in 1788 to extend the “natural born citizen” requirement to the presidency, vice presidency, and both houses of Congress, but this amendment was not adopted.”