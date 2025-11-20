“A phobia is an anxiety disorder characterized by an irrational, persistent, and excessive fear of a specific object, situation, or activity that leads to significant distress or avoidance behavior. This fear is disproportionate to the actual danger posed and can result in panic attacks, dizziness, increased heart rate, sweating, and shortness of breath when confronted with the feared stimulus.”

In recent years, whenever an insane person or persons with a specific anti-American agenda are confronted by someone who does not share their views, they often resort to labeling that person or group a victim of some form of “phobia” merely in an effort to silence voices of dissent.

But “phobia” is an incorrect word in these situations.

· Homophobic - is simply used to insult and label people who do not subscribe to the unscientific practice of homosexuality. It has nothing to do with the clinical meaning of “phobia.” It’s merely a difference of opinion.

· Transphobic - No one has a “phobia” over transgender practitioners. They just have a very logical and scientific aversion to people lying about their true gender and pretending to be someone and something they aren’t. They take great issue with “grooming” children into this form of blatant insanity, as well we should.

· Islamophobia - is used to negatively label people who know enough about Islam to not want it in their cities or country. The concern over the Islamic mission to rule the entire world under Sharia Law is quite real, dangerous and justified. There’s nothing illogical or irrational about it. There’s 1400 years of violent history to justify every concern.

· Xenophobia - Also a silly inappropriate label for anyone who simply wants to live free from foreign threats in their homeland. Only insane people welcome foreign threats into their home. Peaceful, legal, productive people who share our love of freedom, our founding principles and values, we welcome.

The truth is…the misuse of these terms to label anyone who disagrees is entirely inappropriate, inaccurate and only the result of political efforts to harness the emotions of these voting blocs for political gain. There’s no truth to any of it, but it works as a means of controlling people and causing deep divisions in the electorate.

In reality, in the USA, the most ethnically, culturally, and ideologically diverse nation anywhere on earth, made up of immigrants from all corners of the world, most Americans couldn’t care less about how someone else chooses to find their own happiness, so long as those means are peaceful, legal, non-invasive, non-threatening, and consistent with the Rights of all others.

If you don’t want to be bothered about your lifestyle, stop bothering others with your lifestyle… Keep things that should be private, private!

Most Americans see these life choices as a form of mental illness, and honestly, there’s plenty of science to support that conclusion. But still, if you’re no bother to anyone else, be as nutty as you like.

No one has a “phobia” about you. Most people don’t even pay any attention to you, which might actually be your biggest and most justified complaint. You seek attention…and most won’t give it to you!

That’s the thing about “freedom.” You have a right to be whatever you want, so long as it does not infringe upon the “freedom” or “rights” of others. It’s only when you try to force your beliefs on others, especially at the expense of others, that you cause a backlash you won’t like.

You complain about being judged by others, while you spend all day with your click of friends, judging and inappropriately labeling all who openly disagree with you. Isn’t this yet another clear indication of mental illness? Or is it just a total disconnect from reality and personal responsibility on your part?