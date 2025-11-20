Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Allie Byrd's avatar
Allie Byrd
11h

The Devil is a very busy spirit…and ‘his’ parasitic destruction of the human mind is proof.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Lex Greene
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture