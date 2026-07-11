I’ve been around for a long time now and I’m always amazed by how easy it is the turn people against something or someone, but almost impossible to figure out or get them to stand up for something or someone. Politically speaking, I’ve watched this pattern for over 40 years now, and it’s a very dangerous pattern.

Other than the dumbed-down kids who think they are “saving democracy” by supporting socialism, communism and Sharia Law, it’s hard to figure out what everyone else is actually “for.” Easy to watch everything they think they are against, but not so easy to figure out what or who they are for, and even harder to figure out why they are for it, when we do.

The first mistake I see is people acting like there’s such a thing as a “perfect politician” or “perfect political candidate.” Why would anyone expect to ever find something or someone who doesn’t exist, never has, and never will?

The LEFT claims their political figure are “perfect” and many on the RIGHT claims their political figures are “perfect.” Independents don’t like either of them, thinking that their independent candidates are “perfect.”

In all cases, they all believe something that isn’t true, or even close to being true. Yet, getting them out of this mindset is nearly impossible.

Rule #1 - Politics is a dirty blood sport that more often than not, attracts the very worst in society, in search of their personal power and wealth. At it’s very best, it’s a necessary evil not to be trusted, ever!

Rule #2 - You can’t get perfect political leaders from a society with no perfect people! There’s no such thing…

Rule #3 - Politics is a TEAM sport. Like it or not, the USA only has two teams able to compete at the national level. If you’re not on one of those two teams, you’re out of the game.

Rule #4 - If you lack the power to reform your political party of choice, you most certainly lack the power to reform your city, state and country! You can’t reform something without engaging it, in order to reform it.

Rule #5 - Before you talk about “abolishing” something built 250 years ago, you had best focus your attention upon “altering it” first. If you lack the power to alter it, you don’t have the power to abolish it!

There’s absolutely nothing wrong with what our Founders created in the Charters of Freedom 250 years ago. The only thing wrong is that the American people no longer have a connection to these principles and values, and they have failed to enforce the Charters of Freedom for over a hundred years now.

That’s not the fault of anyone in government. That’s the fault of the American People, who have not paid attention or been “forever vigilant” in the preservation of their own freedom, for generations now.

The mere idea that “my scumbag is better than your scumbag” demonstrates just how dumbed-down the American people have become. Politics, here and abroad, is full of scumbags, with rare exceptions. Even when we do manage to elect someone with good intentions, they get gobbled up by “deep state” vipers on arrival.

Still, the American Political System under the Charters of Freedom is the best in the world, because “we the people” have the power to alter it, before we have to abolish it!

Let me ask you “independents” a few questions…

In reality, even those affiliated with a political party are still supposed to maintain independent thought. No one is supposed to be a blind sheep in the USA. We get it…

Why are you an “independent,” I mean, other than demonstrating your opposition to everyone and everything?

Are you independent because you are ideologically LEFT of today’s Democrat-Socialist Party?

Are you independent because you are ideologically RIGHT of today’s Republican Party?

Or are you independent because you think you can improve upon the Founders design in the Charters of Freedom?

Are you independent just because you’re fed up with everyone and everything?

You don’t need to answer me, but you do need to answer yourself in this regard.

Because “divided, our nation will fall.”

Mamdani won the Mayor’s race in New York, because 80% of eligible voters didn’t bother to vote. We can talk about election fraud all day, but no one seems serious about ending it, and unless they do, our only play is to overwhelm the fraud in united fashion.

If you think you have a perfect candidate, you’re wrong! No such thing exists. Even if you think you have a better candidate, fight for them in the primaries, but unify for the general elections. Most of the demoralization in today’s voters is the result of people thinking they had elected a perfect candidate, only to find out they didn’t. No such thing exists!

Do you think you can ever elect a constitutional conservative in the Democrat-Socialist Party today? There’s no such thing in that party today, and the party will never let such a candidate run.

Of the two nationally competitive parties today, which one do you think offers you the best opportunity to save the Constitutional Republic? Can it be done with such a divided electorate today?

Our Founders did not create an Executive Branch Dictatorship, a Legislative Dictatorship or any unelected and unaccountable Judicial Dictatorship. They didn’t create a dictatorship at all.

But when the people no longer know how to effectively use their power, they will end up dictated to, by all of them!

The Founders place all political power in the hands of the governed, you and me. But that power is only effective when we act in a united fashion. Why do you think so much effort and energy has been put into making sure the American people are divided by every means possible?

Every election is going to end with someone being elected. Will they be elected by you, by fraud, or by the people you disagree with the most? You get to decide the answer!

If we can’t unite around the Foundations of our Freedom, Liberty, Justice, sovereignty and security, and our own prosperity, then we deserve to fall as a people, and be forced to one day die for freedom again!

In the end, it’s not who we stand for, or who we stand against. It all comes down to what we stand for!

Just sayin….