Lex Greene

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mmead
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Excellent article. Two quotes come to mind when I read this: "Politics is downstream from culture." —Andrew Breitbart. And "Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other." —John Adams. Then I flash back to the Youtube video of former KGB defector, Yuri Bezmenov, who said that Russia had been working on a four-stage "brain-washing" (Pavlovian) project to demoralize and change the culture of Americans in order to conquer the nation. He said that the first stage, "demoralization" had already taken place, and that even if Americans discovered the project, the effects were so profound it would take 50 years to reverse. That's even if they tried. Demoralized. Exhausted. Dumbed down. Poisoned mentally and physically with garbage culture and nutrition. Fattened for the kill.

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