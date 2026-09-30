Lex Greene

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John Vezmar's avatar
John Vezmar
Oct 1

VOTE — it’s a powerful right and privilege granted to you by the many patriots who sacrificed their lives and blood to protect. While more than 100 countries claim to have universal suffrage that allows citizens to vote without discrimination based on gender, race, or wealth, voting rights still vary from country to country.

Unlike America, where all American citizens are free to vote, many countries still impose restrictions that limit who can vote. Get out and vote Republican RED on November 3. Your freedom and liberty are at stake if you don’t vote.

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Ernie
Sep 30

That’s a normal occurrence in New York State. Folks up state are convinced that New York City, Albany, Rochester, Binghamton and Buffalo outweigh their votes so they don’t vote. But it’s not true. I remember asking AI a long time ago how many registered voters are there in New York State and it was more than 6 million.

The last non-presidential election cycle I asked how many voted for governor and about 1/2 or a little over 3 million. I believe if everybody in New York State voted things would be very different or at least close enough that the down ticket results would have a different impact. I may have to ask or do more research this time because that was a while ago. But I believe if everybody upstate which tend to be conservative, voted, New York State would be a different place.

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