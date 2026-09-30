For more proof of “dumbed-down” America, look no further than anyone who silences their own voice by not voting, because the vote they won’t cast won’t count… Every non-vote or 3rd party vote will be registered as a vote for the evil…

The surest way to put your future in the hands of others is to let others decide your fate in the election booth. All it takes for evil to prevail, is for good people to do nothing…

Yet, millions of “good people” have decided that “my vote doesn’t count” so, “I won’t vote.” Then, they blame everyone else for how that turned out… Why do you think they work so hard and spend so much money to divide, demoralize and distract the electorate ahead of every election?

Imagine if every single patriotic American decided to withhold their vote in November, just because they couldn’t find anyone they are in love with to vote for? When the country is taken over entirely by communists, socialists and Islamic terrorists as a result, whose fault would that be?

I get it…you hate both political parties. Who allowed those parties to become what they are today and how did that happen? How engaged were you in stopping that from happening?

When good people sit-out anything on the sidelines, bad people are going to rule the day. It doesn’t get any simpler than this!

How about those who think it’s a good time to try electing 3rd party candidates with zero chance of winning, at a time when elections are usually determined by less than 3% of the vote?

YES, our elections are full of fraud. Who failed to stop it? And knowing this is the case only means that “good people” will have to defeat the enemies of the USA, and in such unified numbers sufficient to overcome the fraud as well…

USA on the Brink

The slow methodical destruction of the USA has taken about 200 years, during which time, “the people” failed to put a stop to it. That’s how we got here…

Our country is not facing grave peril because of what most Americans did, it’s because of what most Americans didn’t do…THEY DIDN’T STOP IT!

As a result, it now falls to us to stop it…

The 2026 GOP primaries wiped out a lot of incumbent RINOs. But the DNC primaries wiped out a lot of moderates and replaced them with communists, socialists and Islamic terrorists who will appear on the November general election ballots across this country, at every political level.

The simple reality of our current condition should be glaringly obvious to everyone this time. Every single vote will be either for or against our freedom, our national sovereignty and security, and an opportunity to pass our freedom and liberty on to the next generations.

The global LEFT has made the choice in this election so plain and clear that any 3rd grader would be able to figure out the right move here.

The right decision in an election has never been easier to make. But getting millions of Americans to make and act on the right decision, remains a challenge.

It’s because both primary parties have been infiltrated, divided and dismantled from within, making it appear as though they might be the same party today. But things are not always as they appear…there is a very clear distinction in this election.

The DNC has been taken over by communists, socialists and Islamic terrorists. But the GOP has been weakened by internal conflicts between party conservatives, RINOs and wild-eyed libertarians. Both parties are currently struggling to unify their voters this year as a result.

Still, at the end of the day, what happens next will depend upon who shows up, to vote for or against America, on November 3rd.

For the sake of freedom and all future generations, we must make the right choice, and we must act united against the evil in our country today. If we don’t, evil will rule our future.

It’s just that simple! If this happens, we will only have ourselves to blame!

I posted this little important note earlier today…

I GET THE SENTIMENT, BUT DID ANYONE THINK THIS THROUGH?

I find it quite troubling that people who won’t do easy things (vote united) to solve this problem, think they are ready to do much more difficult and deadly things to solve it all. “Lock and Load they say…”

If this can only be solved by a body bag count, so be it. But I don’t think most Americans are up to it and in the end, no matter how many bags you might fill, you’re likely to end up in one.

Smart people win… Are the communists, socialists and Islamic theocrats really smarter than us? Or are they just more committed than us?