Isn’t that really the point of it all? After what will probably go down in history as the worst Super Bowl halftime show in 60 years, CNN says “Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime performance redefined what it means to be an American patriot.”

The global Marxist left has been redefining words for decades now. “Gay” used to mean happy, but that isn’t what it means anymore. They have redefined words like “legal” and “immigrant” and “gender” and “moral” and “democracy.”

CNN reports on the morning after:

“In just over 13 minutes worth of music, stars and symbolism, Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny rewrote what it means to be American in a time of strife. For months, conservatives from the president on down have painted him as anti-American. Last night, Bad Bunny asked: What if I’m the real American?”

NOTE: The United States acquired Puerto Rico in 1898 following the Spanish-American War. On December 10, 1898, the Treaty of Paris was signed, officially ending the war and transferring Puerto Rico from Spain to the United States.

Puerto Rico has been a “U.S. Territory” ever since. It’s not a State, and citizens of Puerto Rico do not hold the same rights as legal Citizens of the 50 U.S. States. Territories of the United States are subnational geographical and political areas governed as administrative divisions and dependent territories under the sovereignty of the United States.

In other words, citizens of Puerto Rico are “dependents” of the United States. The United States is not dependent upon Puerto Rico.

A Puerto Rican pop star lacks the power to “redefine” anything in the USA. But make no mistake, that’s the intent behind the NFL’s decision to produce a foreign Spanish halftime show even though 90% of American citizens do not speak Spanish, at least, yet.

Like everything else in the global Marxist invasion of the USA, the NFL has been working to undermine and “redefine” what it means to be an American for years now. The NFL is just one of many “rich” international corporations working in concert with the Soros Open Society Foundation and World Economic Forum to forever alter 250 years of USA history.

The Love of Money

Masquerading under the guise of “universal love,” it’s really just about the love of money.

The U.S. Government no longer represents or answers to legal American Citizens, and neither does the NFL. Bad Bunny is literally one of the least talented artists to ever perform at a Super Bowl. His scantily clad dancers demonstrated more talent as they twerked across the field of the biggest show on earth. So, what’s it really all about?

It was simply a decision about money… For whatever odd reason, millions of people around the world see Bad Bunny as some kind of talent. Showbiz is always about the numbers. It’s all about growing the audience by whatever means available.

But an early report by Nielsen Media Research indicates that viewership for Super Bowl 60 was down from the previous game in Super Bowl 59, by about 2 million viewers or so, despite the game being available in more markets than ever, pandering to foreign viewers, and costing more than ever to produce and market.

Those who watched the game noticed a visible decline in high-dollar ads this year. For years, people often tuned into the game just to see the insanely expensive but often entertaining ads during the game. But this year, the ads seemed more like ads we see on TV every day while watching reruns of Andy Griffith, nothing special.

Every day it becomes more obvious to those paying attention, that our government, all levels, has become a kleptocracy, deeply influenced by a corporatocracy of global international businesses more focused on global profit opportunities than the sovereignty and security of the United States.

The “love of money” is driving much of what we see happening these days, from government to global corporations and even a majority of American voters. Money isn’t the “root of all evil,” but the “love of money” most certainly is.

The “love of money” is when decisions are made strictly on the basis of “money” without any regard for “right and wrong,” any concern for where that road leads and how it all turns out in the end. Socialism sounds good, until you see how it ends…

The NFL made a “money” decision, plain and simple. But they are willing to throw the USA, freedom, liberty, justice, national sovereignty and security under the bus to collect that money…

And that, is the “root of all evil.”