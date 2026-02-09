Discussion about this post

Allie Byrd
6h

If anyone actually really believes that “BadBunny” is the new real American, pigs have taken fight and landed on Mars.

We, as a society, have sat silent and complacent while the Enemies of our Constitutional Republic have re-engineered our nation into a mixture of slobbering sycophants to mediocrity and an entire generation of fully ignorant screen watchers. Shame on us.

The only redeeming thing we can do is FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT…those who would reduce our nation to the lowest common denominator of servile peasants and those kings who believe themselves to be gods…

I recognize ONE God and he’s not human…anymore. Mammon is a Greek word of Chaldean origin. It actually means wealth and avarice. The verse in Matt 6:24 is commented on by Matthew Henry: “Worldly-mindedness is as common and as fatal a symptom of hypocrisy as any other, for by no sin can Satan have a surer and faster hold of the soul, under the cloak of a visible and passable profession of religion, than by this; and therefore Christ, having warned us against coveting the praise of men, proceeds next to warn us against coveting the wealth of the world; in this also we must take heed, lest we be as the hypocrites are, and do as they do: the fundamental error that they are guilty of is, that they choose the world for their reward;”

Working hard and smart to develop a foundational ‘wealth’ for the future passing of it to our progeny is not bad…it is when we compromise our souls to its power over us.

Once again, thank you Lex for a clear warning!!

Karen Bracken
6h

Let’s not give him so much credit. He has not changed or defined what it is to be American……Americans do that and the real problem is the American brainwashed puppets that think it makes them better people to embrace immoral, unrighteous, disgusting behavior. The destruction of the traditional family, lack of moral discipline at home, lack of fathers or any good moral example in the home all by design have brought us to where we are. A complacent populace that has allowed the federal government to run out of control in order to get the “free” handouts. Allowing convenience to steal our freedom and liberty. The final realization that education as it was created back in the late 1860’s when they brought the Prussian model of education to America had finally come to completion. It all boils down to the failure of the American people. Bad Bunny can only be successful if the people of this country allow it. Every REAL American should have turned off their TV and refused to watch the Super Bowl…..period. The only thing they understand is viewership which brings in their money. No viewers. No Super Bowl. No football. Believe me they will give in before they allow that to happen. Americans have become as greedy as our government. If any child or grandchild of mine attended an anti-ICE protest they would be finding a new place to live and I don’t care how old they are. 14 or 24 they would be gone. Let them see what real life is all about.

