First, the federal government isn’t shutdown and never was. All “essential” parts of the government remain funded and operational. Second, Congress has not passed a single constitutional budget since 1998, instead funding the government ever since via short-term stop-gap “continuing resolutions” driving the taxpayers to nearly $38-tillion in debt. Last, The President and his administration have no part in the partial shutdown and neither do congressional republicans who have voted 13-times now to keep the government open and funded.

As of this moment, the unfunded parts of government remain down. The House of Representatives passed the resolution to keep everything rolling a month ago. The “shutdown” is the result of the U.S. Senate, which has voted 13-times to defund portions of the government. The Executive Branch has no vote!

In the U.S. Senate, the resolution to reopen the government has failed 13-times, most recently by a vote of 54-45, with 60 votes needed to reopen the partial shutdown, six votes short.

45 senators are still voting to keep the government partially shutdown hours before SNAP and EBT benefits run dry. Only three members of the Democratic caucus voted to advance the bill: Sens. John Fetterman (Pa.), Catherine Cortez Masto (Nev.) and Angus King (Maine), an independent who caucuses with Democrats.

Every other senate democrat continues to keep the government partially shutdown, while they try to convince Americans that it’s all someone else holding the American people hostage as we head into the holiday season.

The facts and truth are blatantly obvious, despite the many useful leftist idiots who will buy any lie that comes from the lips of any democrat.

IT’S NOT ABOUT THE CONTINUING RESOLUTION

When democrats passed “ObamaCare” in the dark of night on a strict party-line vote, they set their own bill to expire and end on December 31, 2025.

The Trump “Big Beautiful Bill” simply left that in place, without extending funding for ObamaCare.

As a result, democrats, already in freefall as a political party, will lose their ability to buy votes with ObamaCare benefits on January 1, 2026, as we head into mid-term elections. This is what they are fighting for, and yes, including taxpayer-funded benefits for “illegal aliens” in democrat districts.

Democrats are using their partial shutdown as “political leverage” in a futile effort to force Congress to add another $1.5 trillion to the continuing resolution to extend ObamaCare into 2026. It’s the democrats who ended those benefits at the end of 2025 in their rush to force ObamaCare on the taxpayers years ago.

Republicans are not going to cave to these hostage demands. When democrat voters can’t buy food next week, it won’t be because of anything Trump or Republicans have done.

The blame rests 100% squarely on Congressional Democrats…and sooner or later, democrat voters will grasp this reality.



