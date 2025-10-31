Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sang Ward's avatar
Sang Ward
Oct 31

I’m sure some are waking up though the majority of the brain dead will still blame Trump.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ed Brune's avatar
Ed Brune
Nov 1Edited

Is Trump really trying to get the Senate Republicans to get rid of the filbuster and pass the CR? I hope not because Al Greene is using a article from The Hill to say that he is. Not that trust Al Greene to tell the truth.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Lex Greene
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Lex Greene
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture