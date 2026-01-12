If you are sick and tired of watching total insanity in our country every day, fed up with watching anarchists celebrate every evil on earth, from known terror organizations to socialists and communists, people violating our laws and targeting all forms of law enforcement, then you have arrived in the right place at the right time! I’m fed up with all of it, and you should be too!

But none of it is organic, accidental or coincidental… Every bit of it is a “scorched earth” political strategy designed to overwhelm and demoralize all decent American citizens, bankrupt all government programs, incite and ignite total anarchy across America, and cause the final collapse of the United States!

The anarchy we see growing across the USA has been carefully designed, funded, organized and mobilized, all of it by one particular political party in rapid decline…The Democrat Party….

Funded by “Riots, Inc.” – involving The Soros Open Society NGOs, Arabella Fund, Tides Foundation, The Neville Roy Singham Group, Berger Action Fund, The World Economic Forum, and Davos Group, among many others… all of them “left-wing” groups!

Very Different Heroes

For 250 years, the vast majority of Americans revered the Founding Fathers of our country, men like Thomas Jefferson, Ben Franklin, George Washington, Thomas Payne and later, our Greatest Generation from WWI and WWII.

But today’s democrats hate all of these people and the Charters of Freedom they created for all posterity. Instead, their heroes are people like Karl Marx, Chairman Mao, Stalin, Hitler and Lenin. Instead of celebrating those who risk their own lives to provide safety and security for every American citizen, they celebrate those working to obstruct justice and thwart the Rule of Law, like Renee Good and her wife Rebecca.

Instead of celebrating E Pluribus Unum, they demand deadly divisive “diversity.” Instead of celebrating freedom, liberty and justice, they demand “equity” instead of “equality.” Today’s democrats are “racist” against the “white race” and champion 3rd world evildoers from all over the globe, including known terrorists like Hamas, and brutal dictators like Maduro of Venezuela.

Today’s democrats oppose the Rule of Law and target all law enforcement agencies, local, state and federal. They mourn the death of criminals like George Floyd, and anarchists like Renee Good, while celebrating the assassination of Charlie Kirk and attempted assassinations of President Trump.

They reject all verified truths and embrace known lies. They choose illegal invaders over their fellow Americans, while supporting unprecedented crime and corruption in government, so long as they think it serves their political agenda.

While citizens all around the world are rising up to throw off the chains of socialist bondage in their countries, and Islamic terror in Iran, American democrats declare war on our Constitutional Republic and system of free self-governance in an ill-advised effort to install the same tyrannical systems that have crushed societies around the globe for decades.

On the Wrong Side of Every Issue

Because today’s democrat party and their dumbed-down voters embrace every evil on earth and find themselves on the wrong side of every issue today, they are organizing anarchy in an effort to save their failing party and force the USA to its knees.

· We celebrate LIFE, they celebrate DEATH

· We revere TRUTH, they live on LIES

· We support healthy FAMILIES, they support SEXUAL PERVERSIONS

· We support real SCIENCE, they support FAKE NEWS

· We support FREEDOM, they just seek FREE GIFTS from taxpayers

· We believe in OURSELVES, they believe in an all-powerful GOVERNMENT

· We believe in ONE HUMAN RACE, they believe in RACIAL DIVISIONS

· We believe in INDIVIDUAL RIGHTS, they believe in MOB POWER

· We believe FREEDOM is from God, they believe FREE STUFF is freedom

· We believe in sovereignty, security, peace, tranquility and prosperity, they believe in chaos, violence, destruction, and anarchy…

As a result, there is no middle ground upon which to unite our people today. We, and they, have two very different sets of moral and ethical standards, two very different belief structures, and two very different visions for the United States.

Nothing in Common

Once a society has been systematically divided into two opposing factions, neither willing to surrender to the other, with absolutely nothing at all in common, sooner or later, one must defeat the other, one way or another.

2026 is that moment in history when one of the two competing factions will defeat the other…

Today’s democrats will continue to ramp up their chaos, violence, destruction and anarchy in an effort to force all Americans into compliance through fear, as they work around the clock to steal another election… They must create chaos to cover up their election fraud.

Democrat Governors and Mayors are not supporting illegal invaders and declaring war on Federal Law Enforcement for no reason… it isn’t because they have compassion for illegal migrants…or legal immigrants.

They need the illegals and the chaos to steal elections, plain and simple. Without the ability to cheat in elections, under the cover of the chaos they create, they can’t win elections in the USA anymore. Their “sanctuaries” are “crime sanctuaries” mostly designed to cover up massive election fraud and bankrupt government systems by overloading those systems.

There is a means and purpose to their obvious madness!

Democrat leaders are not stupid or crazy…what they are, is pure evil! They don’t believe the lies they tell, but they know that their dumbed-down and drugged-up voters do…

Global leftists have controlled U.S. academia, education, mass-media, social media, the courts, and so-called journalism for decades now. Everything drummed into the American psyche since the mid-twentieth century has been a carefully crafted lie.

The result is whole generations, and nearly half of the U.S. population is now incapable of self-reliance and self-governance. As a result, they demand an unbridled tyrannical government to care for their every need and want, paid for by disapproving taxpayers.

There is no “talking to them.” Not only have they been raised under a blanket of lies, but they have also been Pavlov trained to reject all truth, without consideration. They don’t know or care what’s true. They only care about what they have been trained to believe.

So, the anarchy will continue, until it is stopped! Election fraud will continue, until it is stopped. Insanity and evil will reign over the USA, until it is stopped. Their violence and divisions will continue, until they are stopped.

The “civil war” is already here! The battle for American freedom and liberty is already underway.



Evil will prevail if good people continue to do nothing!

Final thought… Today’s Republican Party is only marginally better. It too has been infiltrated and corrupted. But it remains the only viable political platform from which the people can politically fight the LEFT. It has to be cleaned out and cleaned up, but there is no other political platform powerful enough to defeat the global left. To regain power over the future of the USA, we will have to regain control of the GOP first, restoring it as America’s premier AMERICA FIRST PARTY!