While people are focused on the Save Act locked up in the Republican controlled Senate, a poorly written piece of federal legislation allegedly aimed at forcing every state to comply with existing Election Laws that prohibit all non-citizens from voting in our elections, the blue print for where the global LEFT is headed is sitting right in Oregon.

Since 1998, the State of Oregon has had no in-person voting at all. Every election is via mail-in ballot. No Republican has won a governor’s race in Oregon ever since. That’s 28 years ago and Oregon is the biggest crime and drug-infested left-wing toilet in the country, especially Portland!

It’s common knowledge that the vast majority of election fraud in the USA is by democrats, in democrat “crime sanctuaries,” which protect “illegal invaders” including those who commit violent crimes against innocent American Citizens, via unverifiable mail-in and ballot harvesting policies. It’s all financed by well-known anti-American organizations like the Soros Foundation, with illegal international money flooding into the DNC via Barack Obama’s ACT BLUE.

Yet, while everyone is focused on a far less than adequate bill to enforce existing law by requiring a legitimate I.D. to vote, all “sanctuary” voting districts controlled by the Democrat-Socialist Party stand in direct violation of both Federal Law and the U.S. Constitution.

Meanwhile, Mustafa T. Kasubhai, a United States District Judge for the District of Oregon, nominated by President Joe Biden (auto pen), made history as the first Muslim American to serve as a lifetime federal judge in Oregon, blocked recent Department of Justice efforts to audit the Oregon voter rolls.

This is the Democrat-Socialist Party Blue Print for how to steal all elections in the future!

“Federal law explicitly prohibits non-citizens from voting in federal elections (President, Senate, House), with violations punishable by fines, up to one year in prison, or both.”

Yet, this is exactly why the Democrat-Socialist Party has created “crime sanctuaries” to protect “illegal actors” and institute unverifiable election procedures in these areas, while blocking Federal Law Enforcement from arresting “illegal aliens” and fighting the Department of Justice to hide their voter rolls, which we know are full of illegal voters.

For those who don’t know, socialists and communists care nothing at all about “the little people,” they only care about BIG unbridled all-powerful government.

“Vladimir Lenin stated, “The goal of socialism is communism.” In Marxist-Leninist theory, socialism is defined as the lower phase of communist society where the state owns the means of production, while communism represents the higher, final phase characterized by a stateless, classless, and moneyless society.”

Karl Marx didn’t write and publish a Socialist Manifesto, he wrote and published The Communist Manifesto! The People own nothing under socialism and communism. The State owns everything, despite the lies that have been spread throughout at least three American generations over the past 50 years or so.

What did you think The World Economic Forum meant when they said, “soon, you will own nothing and be happy.”

How do they plan on implementing their anti-American plot in the USA?

That’s easy and it’s now in the late stages of the plot to destroy American sovereignty, security, freedom, liberty and justice.

1. Use Academia, Education, News Mediums, Entertainment and Social Media to turn young voters against their own country by the time they graduate College.

2. Destroy the nuclear family and divide society into warring factions pitted against one another, while eliminating “God” in American culture.

3. Use “racism” to cause hate for the majority of Americans, while conning minority groups into thinking they are “saving democracy” by promoting socialism and communism.

4. Spread a constant diet of false propaganda in all directions until nobody knows who they can believe or trust anymore.

5. Destroy legitimate election procedures and install unverifiable election policies easy to manipulate for a predetermined outcome.

Oregon is a prime example of where the LEFT is taking all fifty states. As I write, half of the states in the USA are battling the Department of Justice to protect illegal elections by refusing any legitimate audit of their voter registration rolls.

2026 is very likely the last chance Americans will have to put this internal threat against our country down.

The only way I know to do that, peacefully, is to disqualify every voting district that is a sanctuary for illegal activities and election fraud, from the mid-term elections.

It makes absolutely NO SENSE to continue “certifying” unverifiable elections! The Federal Government can stop it anytime they choose, but they aren’t even discussing it!