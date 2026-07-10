Lex Greene

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Lynn's avatar
Lynn
5h

Why isn’t Trump doing something then? Does he need

the Save America Act?

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Allie Byrd's avatar
Allie Byrd
1h

I was raised in the East Bay (Oakland, Hayward, San Leandro) in California. I hit high school in 1964, saw Berkeley blow up in the late 60’s, 70’s and left that God forsaken toilet in 1977. The first sanctuary city was Berkeley, 1971, when they limited immigration cooperation with the federal govt. LA followed in 1979.

The state of Calif is one of the most beautiful places in the country, or even the world…I visited in 2011 and will never go back, EVER. The cities have been destroyed by the socialist/communist strangulation of “equality” of outcome, making everyone “equal” in HUMAN SUFFERING in the most heinous of social environments possible, outside the confines of Russia and China.

I hold Mike Pence personally responsible for certifying the 2020 vote, when he KNEW the vote was completely fraudulent…but then good ol’ boy, Mike, plays by the Deep State rules he is bound to, body and soul…having sold that same soul to the Darkness of his self-worshiping, haughty arrogance.

The ENTIRE point of the subjugation of our laws and our cities to the tenets of Marx and Engels, piece by piece, inch by inch, is that the frog in the pot analogy works by stealth until it’s too late…The frog is ready for the Hollandaise Sauce.

This is OUR country. We SHOULD be unwaveringly committed to keeping Islamic, Socialist, Communist ideological systems out of our governments, Federal, State and Municipal!! We can save her from the ash heap of history, like so many other GREAT and mighty civilizations have ended up in, OR we can say….HELL NO…and MEAN IT. Don’t sit there in apathetic silence on the couch, waiting for someone else to do it and give away what millions of our forebears have sacrificed to give the world the shining example of what FREEDOM AND LIBERTY can provide for generations of humans.

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