For 250 years now, Americans are some of the most outwardly opinionated people on earth. That’s because all political power in the USA is derived from the governed and we have enjoyed a Right of Free Speech, until recently, when the leftist cancel-culture showed up.

But opinions are one thing, and facts are something else.

Unfortunately, due to the destruction of the news media in the USA, the American people only have access to politically motivated propaganda, not real journalism. As a result, many opinions are based upon false propaganda rather than verified facts.

For five weeks straight, we had 24/7 all-network coverage of the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie. Had she not been the 84-year-old mother of NBC News star and Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, we most likely would have never known about the case. People go missing in the USA every day and most of them are never reported by the American press.

Nancy Guthrie was allegedly taken from her home in the middle of the night on February 1, 2026. Despite weeks of around-the-clock coverage and a massive multi-agency search, we know nothing more about the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie today than we did seven weeks ago.

There are literally hundreds of “opinions” about what might have happened to Mrs. Guthrie, but the “facts” are few and the case remains a mystery.

In similar fashion, the assassination of Charlie Kirk has been swarmed by thousands of “theories.” But the American people still have not been presented with all of the real “facts” surrounding that event.

Theories until proven, are just opinions…

Because the American people have little to no access to the truth, those opinions are of little value as they are largely based upon unfounded, and usually politically motivated, theories, false propaganda.

It’s gotten so bad that more people seek information from Tik Tok and Instagram than any news network in the country, maybe all news outlets combined. News networks in the USA have a lower public approval rating than congress, which is in the single digits and has been for years.

Facts are Stubborn Things

How many times have you seen or heard two very different versions of the same story, knowing that both versions cannot possibly be true, but unable to figure out which version is true?

The current Congressional Battle over DHS funding is a great example of how two stories can’t both be true. Right now, TSA agents and many other employees under DHS are working without pay, many of them now quitting or calling off sick after a month of working without pay.

Democrats say it’s republicans who are holding up the funding, but republicans have voted for the funding at every opportunity, while democrats have voted against the funding at every opportunity, with the exception of Democrat Senator Fetterman.

The facts are, democrats have been blocking funding for DHS since February 14, 2026. Their target in all of this is both CBP and ICE. Democrats oppose border security and immigration enforcement. So, they use holding DHS funding hostage in an effort to shutdown future immigration enforcement in their sanctuary cities and states.

Democrats claim that “DHS was fully funded in Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill.” But that isn’t so. DHS funding was carved out of that funding bill by democrats, allowing funding for everything else to proceed, and setting up the February 14th DHS funding bill that democrats have blocked ever since.

The Facts are Clear

Democrats want open borders

Democrats have engaged in a mass-illegal migration

Democrats have established “illegal sanctuaries” for illegal aliens and crime

Democrats have allowed “illegal non-citizens” to vote, and even hold offices

Democrats have refused all efforts to clean fraudulent voter rolls

Democrats are fighting all lawful and reasonable election integrity efforts

Democrats have fought ICE and the CBP in an effort to protect “illegal aliens”

and Democrats have refused to fund DHS in an effort to defund CBP and ICE or prevent them from enforcing our laws

In other words, today’s democrat party is the problem! Trouble at airports due to lack of TSA funding and even ongoing terror threats on American soil, are the responsibility of democrats holding DHS funding hostage.

It’s entirely inappropriate and even highly dangerous for democrats to use high-stakes brinkmanship over DHS funding in an effort to block CBP and ICE agency operations critical to our national security. Democrats own whatever hell comes from this treasonous behavior.

Having stated these facts, opinions still vary. But they vary despite the facts, not because the facts vary.

A few “libertarian” republicans, Paul and Massie, have been a problem too, along with a few career GOP turncoats like Mitch McConnell and Lisa Murkowski.

Sure, all of this is just my opinion… however, my opinion is based in facts, not political propaganda or wild conspiracy theories.

It’s a fact that human beings come in only two sexes, male and female. But opinions not based in facts, but rather in false propaganda driven by emotions, vary on the subject.

Unlike opinions, facts are not in the eye of the beholder, nor are they negotiable. Facts don’t decide which side to be on in political discourse. We decide whether or not we are on the side of the facts, or on the side of false propaganda and fantasies.

If we just stick to facts and stop treating opinions as fact, maybe we can still save this Republic.