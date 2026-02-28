Operation Epic Fury - Iran

No one has cornered the market on anti-war sentiments, especially the pre-programmed leftist anti-American sheep, who oppose pretty much everything except global Marxism and sexual perversions. When evil is at war with good, sooner or later, good people have to take matters into hand. Nobody likes it…

In the 8-minute video above, President Trump issues his reasoning for the military action he is taking in Iran. Factually, everything he says in this video is true and accurate.

Unlike the USA, where the government is prohibited from establishing a “State Religion,” Iran has existed under a brutal murderous Islamic State Religion since 1979. Previous U.S. administrations have encouraged the Iranian citizens to rise up and overthrow the Islamic State a number of times, promising the USA would back the effort, leaving the Iranian people to be slaughtered each time.

Like many places around the globe right now, citizens are rising up against their corrupt governments, be they Islamic regimes or socialist regimes, both responsible for destroying their countries and people.

While we fight to regain Constitutional Control over our own corrupt government in the USA, by any peaceful means available, these other countries have no peaceful means to regain control over their lives and futures.

Opinions on this matter will be all over the board. Anti-Trumpers will oppose this like they oppose everything Trump does. Libertarians will likely oppose this operation too, in their desire for a more isolationist foreign policy and an end to military spending.

But I only know of one way to defeat evil on earth, and that is to confront it and put it down, or it will most certainly root and grow until evil consumes the entire earth.

I will neither agree or disagree with Trump’s decision here. But I will pray for complete success of the mission, a safe return home for our brave service members and a better future for the people of Iran.