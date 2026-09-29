Lex Greene

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Susan
Sep 29

I agree with Rosalie. Well said and a light in the overwhelming media chaos. Your summary is why I support Trump. I believe he sees things like a regular guy. No one is perfect but our leaders are proving themselves non-interested in making our nation safe, and therefore they leave out the citizen. I have found it hard to fathom why Thune leader of the Republican Senate could not get the save act and only citizens to vote passed?!?

The way I see it is we have one guy standing for freedom in the US and Trump is the guy.

I do believe our citizens will stand but I think they (we) are going to be attacked in a way we would not attack another country. Maybe bugs or another covid. Last year thousands of chicken farms went up in smoke. It is an attempt at breaking the food chain. It’s a communist tactic. And inside our country we have people who have sworn allegiance to a different type of government. Its really odd.

I would like Rex to include to stop dual citizenship. Its relatively new to our country. I think it came with approval of insider trading.

Trump signed an Executive order for a national language American English but pray tell why Congress did not write a bill to have this and other things he has written into law? What does Congress do?

Americans first🇺🇸

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Rosalie Walters's avatar
Rosalie Walters
Sep 29

Well said!

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