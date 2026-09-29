The USA has always been the most ethnically diverse nation anywhere on earth. Freedom is what brought us all here, in one generation or another, and freedom is the only thing that can keep us here, One Nation, One Culture.

But don’t confuse ethnic diversity with multi-culturalism. One is welcome, the other is not!

E Pluribus Unum… The Latin phrase on the great seal of United States, literally means “out of many, one”

For 250 years, ethnicity, where we came from, is of no real importance. Where we are going is of utmost importance. Racism doesn’t exist in the hearts or minds of 99% of Americans. But it sure has been a useful tool of the political class, to drive deep divisions in the electorate for mere political gain.

Where someone comes from, in their pursuit of freedom, liberty and justice in the USA, their family heritage, or the color of their skin, their “ethnicity,” is of no real concern for the vast majority of Americans.

However, whether or not a newcomer adopts and embraces the American culture on arrival, assimilates into our society, abides by our laws and swears an allegiance to our country, our Charters of Freedom, our principles and values, these things matter greatly!

Whether you were born here or immigrated here, if you don’t stand for Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness, you’re in the wrong country and your ethnicity has nothing to do with it.

Our culture is uniquely AMERICAN… Our language is ENGLISH… Our common cause is FREEDOM… Our heritage is RUGGED INDIVIDUALISM… Our economic system is FREE-MARKET CAPITALISM… We believe in PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH… We oppose CRIME AND CORRUPTION… We value INNOCENT LIFE… and condemn anyone who dares to threaten these things….

We are One Nation, Under God, with Liberty and Justice for all…

If this doesn’t suit your personal liking, then you need to find another country that does, because we will not allow you to destroy ours!

If you have interpreted our patience as a weakness, you have made a critical error. If you have interpreted our tolerance for things no one should ever tolerate, as any form of acceptance, you don’t understand who we are at all…

We are aware of your evil intentions for our great country. We have been watching your every move. We have allowed you to paint yourselves into a corner that we will not allow you to escape. We know who and what you are…

Your time is now limited. Now is the time for you to leave our shores for a land that suits your desires better. We will make the walls close in on you very soon.

When you decided to destroy our country, our culture, and our freedom, you failed to take into account who Americans really are… You allowed yourselves to be lied to and conned into a suicide mission. That’s not on us, it’s on you!

You thought your enemy was politicians who oppose your evil intentions. They are not your problem, we are…

The USA will remain One Nation, One People, United in the cause of Freedom. It’s up to you to do with that what you will. We will watch your next moves very closely. But just know, the outcome for you will be of your choosing.

God Bless the United States of America and all who love her!